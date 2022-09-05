Months have passed since the passage of the Parental Rights in Education bill which amassed a tsunami of media hits, both negative and positive, towards Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida itself. The bill, which was notoriously dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its opponents, attempts to ban public schools and their staff from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity. However, the newly-elected Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Charlie Crist (D), believes that the bill is “not right” and that the bill is discriminatory towards the LGBTQ community.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO