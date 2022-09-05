ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Charlie Crist's No. 2 is in the spotlight's glare

Hello and welcome to Thursday. What about?— Charlie Crist went to Jacksonville this week to lay into Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance. The first question he got was about his choice of running mate, Miami-Dade teachers union leader Karla Hernández-Mats. Too much attention— The Crist campaign has...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Kim Daniels re-elected to Florida House after write-in opponent withdraws

The Jacksonville preacher completes a second political comeback. Jacksonville Democrat Kim Daniels has completed her second political resurrection, returning to represent Florida House District 14 after a two year absence. No General Election is needed in the district after all. As first reported by Jacksonville Today, Daniels’ write-in opponent, Patrice...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Miami

DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Florida professor, student challenge controversial "Stop WOKE" law

- A professor, a student, and an organization at the University of South Florida have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms - a law Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act." The lawsuit,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Fried Calls for Department of State Investigation

Although Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) lost the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in August, Commissioner Fried affirms that she's still committed to pushing back against the DeSantis administration. This week, Fried issued a request to the Department of State, calling for an investigation into alleged "ineligible voters" that were still on the rolls.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Poll puts Ron DeSantis under 50%, but still leading Charlie Crist

Susquehanna does show the incumbent with a net favorable rating while the Democrat remains underwater. Another poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis with a small lead over Charlie Crist. And this one pegs the incumbent Republican with less than majority support. But it still finds many factors favoring the Governor’s re-election in November.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Crist's 'Caught Lying' About Florida's Parental Rights in Education Bill

Months have passed since the passage of the Parental Rights in Education bill which amassed a tsunami of media hits, both negative and positive, towards Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida itself. The bill, which was notoriously dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its opponents, attempts to ban public schools and their staff from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity. However, the newly-elected Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Charlie Crist (D), believes that the bill is “not right” and that the bill is discriminatory towards the LGBTQ community.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

New Ad Flexes DeSantis' First-Term Accomplishments

With the 2022 general election on the horizon, campaigns across Florida will be revving up advertising, in particular, the reelection campaign of Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL). First Lady Casey DeSantis is now showing off a new ad that flexes the governor's accomplishments within his first term. First Lady DeSantis released...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist hires Nikki Fried’s political director to post-primary team

Cramer Verde also holds positions with LULAC and the ACLU. A key staffer for Nikki Fried’s gubernatorial campaign has now signed on to help Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. Cramer Verde, president of the ACLU of Sarasota County, announced on Twitter he has joined Crist’s team as Deputy Political Director.
FLORIDA STATE

