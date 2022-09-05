Read full article on original website
Florida elections supervisor comments on Desantis election arrests
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone reports on the governor's own words and reaction from the head of Florida's Association for Election Supervisors.
islandernews.com
Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had”
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
POLITICO
Charlie Crist's No. 2 is in the spotlight's glare
Hello and welcome to Thursday. What about?— Charlie Crist went to Jacksonville this week to lay into Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance. The first question he got was about his choice of running mate, Miami-Dade teachers union leader Karla Hernández-Mats. Too much attention— The Crist campaign has...
Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
floridapolitics.com
Kim Daniels re-elected to Florida House after write-in opponent withdraws
The Jacksonville preacher completes a second political comeback. Jacksonville Democrat Kim Daniels has completed her second political resurrection, returning to represent Florida House District 14 after a two year absence. No General Election is needed in the district after all. As first reported by Jacksonville Today, Daniels’ write-in opponent, Patrice...
NBC Miami
DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
fox13news.com
Florida Sheriffs Association backs DeSantis' decision to suspend Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren
TAMPA, Fla. - When Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, he did so with the vocal support of sheriffs from Polk, Pasco, and Hillsborough counties. "State Attorney Warren has acted as an adjudicator of law, as some kind of supreme authority," Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said during...
CBS News
Florida professor, student challenge controversial "Stop WOKE" law
- A professor, a student, and an organization at the University of South Florida have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms - a law Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act." The lawsuit,...
Florida’s Governor Race is heating up for Democrat Charlie Crist and Republican Ron DeSantis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As election season continues, both Democrat Charlie Crist and Republican Ron DeSantis are touring the state trying to mobilize voters. Crist stops by Jacksonville to speak about the difficulties Florida’s homeowners are facing with property insurance companies. Meanwhile, DeSantis is in Miami launching the debut...
floridianpress.com
Fried Calls for Department of State Investigation
Although Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) lost the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in August, Commissioner Fried affirms that she's still committed to pushing back against the DeSantis administration. This week, Fried issued a request to the Department of State, calling for an investigation into alleged "ineligible voters" that were still on the rolls.
floridapolitics.com
Poll puts Ron DeSantis under 50%, but still leading Charlie Crist
Susquehanna does show the incumbent with a net favorable rating while the Democrat remains underwater. Another poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis with a small lead over Charlie Crist. And this one pegs the incumbent Republican with less than majority support. But it still finds many factors favoring the Governor’s re-election in November.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Gloomy outlook on national direction tempered by voters’ sunnier view of Florida
The U.S. as a whole is much worse off than Florida, say likely voters in the Sunshine State. Three-quarters of Florida voters have a downright dismal view of how America is doing today, but they’re far more optimistic about the Sunshine State, according to a new report detailing the statewide mood pre-election.
Longboat Observer
Constant attacks on Manatee commissioner backfired during election
Now that you have had a couple of weeks to digest the primaries, you might have concluded the end-all isn't always about money. For I am sure you heard how big money buys politicians in these parts, and that pretty much is that. Turns out the 2022 elections in Manatee...
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried calls for inquiry into election police over voter fraud arrests
State election police should’ve scrutinized the system, not the illegal voters, Fried says.
floridianpress.com
Crist's 'Caught Lying' About Florida's Parental Rights in Education Bill
Months have passed since the passage of the Parental Rights in Education bill which amassed a tsunami of media hits, both negative and positive, towards Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida itself. The bill, which was notoriously dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its opponents, attempts to ban public schools and their staff from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity. However, the newly-elected Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Charlie Crist (D), believes that the bill is “not right” and that the bill is discriminatory towards the LGBTQ community.
DeSantis to speak at campaign event in Polk County
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at an event in Dover Thursday morning.
floridianpress.com
New Ad Flexes DeSantis' First-Term Accomplishments
With the 2022 general election on the horizon, campaigns across Florida will be revving up advertising, in particular, the reelection campaign of Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL). First Lady Casey DeSantis is now showing off a new ad that flexes the governor's accomplishments within his first term. First Lady DeSantis released...
Republican Party Of Florida To Air New DeSantis Ad “Results”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s re-election campaign today announced the latest television and digital advertisement supporting Governor DeSantis being aired by the Republican Party of Florida. Entitled “Results,” the 60-second ad will run statewide and features Floridians from across the state, who are grateful for the results
Have Republicans turned Florida red for good?: Inside the Forecast
Have Republicans turned Florida red for good?: Inside the Forecast.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist hires Nikki Fried’s political director to post-primary team
Cramer Verde also holds positions with LULAC and the ACLU. A key staffer for Nikki Fried’s gubernatorial campaign has now signed on to help Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. Cramer Verde, president of the ACLU of Sarasota County, announced on Twitter he has joined Crist’s team as Deputy Political Director.
