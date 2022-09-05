Read full article on original website
Related
DIY Photography
The Snap Filter is yet another smartphone filter kit for iPhones (only iPhones)
Smartphone filter kits seem to be coming through thick and fast lately, with the most recent being NiSi’s iPhone filter kit announced a few weeks ago. Now, there’s another hitting the market. It’s the Snap Filter, a magnetic filter system for the iPhone from Pan’s Scheme, a company founded by YouTuber, Mediastorm. It’s an interesting system which offers some familiar filters including ND, Mist and star filters as well as anamorphic look-a-likes, blue and gold streak (in horizontal and vertical flavours).
DIY Photography
Samyang announces the World’s first CINE AF lens lineup
Optics brand Samyang has announced its brand new lineup of auto-focus cine lenses, the V-AF range. The lenses have been designed with all video creators in mind, from a single one-man-band filmmaker to full production teams. They are made for full-frame E-mount systems and are fully interchangeable and Samyang says that with the launch of these new lenses they are making it easier to create high-quality videos.
DIY Photography
The Godox Lux Senior is one of the weirdest flashes I’ve see
When I first saw the Godox Lux Senior flash, I knew I had to have one. Even before checking the specs. Even before reading the reviews. It was just such s cool looking piece of gear that I could not resist. Now, I have had it for about a month....
DIY Photography
The Insta360 X3 shoots massive 72-megapixel stills, 8K timelapse and 120fps bullet time
It’s that time again. Insta360’s announced another camera. This time it’s the Insta360 X3; the successor to the Insta360 ONE X2 (review here) – although they’ve dropped the “ONE” bit from the naming system now. But how does it compare to its predecessor? What’s different? What’s new? Is it really any better?
IN THIS ARTICLE
DIY Photography
Hasselblad launches new 100MP flagship camera plus 3 updated lenses
Hasselblad has unveiled its brand new flagship camera the X2D 100C. With the camera release comes three completely new lenses that will join the XCD family: the XCD 2,5/38V, XCD 2,5/55V, and the XCD 2,5/90V. The camera is the third medium-format mirrorless camera that the company has produced and follows the success of the 50MP X1D-50c and X1D II 50C.
DIY Photography
How to cut your own custom case foam for camera and audio gear storage
When you need to travel with gear that you want to keep safe, it can be a pain. Sure, you can just throw a bunch of stuff in a backpack, but if you’re going somewhere rugged and it’s being thrown around a lot during travel, a hard case like a Pelican or Nuprol case is often much better. But they’re not always that easy to organise. They usually come with pick and pluck foam or generic dividers that don’t really do the job as well as you’d like.
Comments / 0