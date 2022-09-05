Read full article on original website
With the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly in the rearview mirror, the referee shortage is still square in the forefront for high school athletic directors. “I think athletic directors could feel an official shortage brewing pre-pandemic,” Jordan Athletic Director Joe Perkl said. “We were already being told to schedule lower-level games in various sports on nontraditional play dates.
The Prior Lake cross country teams were off and running Sept. 2, but for only two miles. The Lakers' season began in the Irish Invitational in Rosemount, where the fourth-ranked girls squad finished second in the team standings out of 13 schools with 81 points.
The Burnsville cross country teams had two runners at the Class 3A state meet last fall, but both were seniors.
Golf Zone in Chanhassen is open year-round, and offers a place for golfers to practice outdoors on a full-length, heated driving range. The business unveiled new technology to coincide with its grand reopening.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of indecision, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has approved a plan to cut down the historic Hiawatha Golf Course to nine holes. A new master plan for the course was approved Wednesday night on a 6 to 3 vote by the board. The plan was crafted to overhaul the course after a major flood in 2014. Since that time, the golf course has pumped millions of gallons of groundwater into Hiawatha Lake, to the dismay of environmentalists.
For years, Andy Ferguson wanted to have an apple orchard in the Twin Cities area. So when the Minnesota Harvest in Jordan went up for sale, his family’s business, which he co-owns, decided right away to purchase it. Born in Minneapolis, his family moved around while he was growing...
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- There is no playbook for this kind of trauma."It's somber for sure around school," Chad Nyberg, Activities Director at Jefferson High School lamented to WCCO. "It's your own reality that this could happen to you because it's happened to someone close, and that someone else is going through this you know."The reality remains grim for Ethan Glynn, the 15-year-old freshman who was severely injured in his first football game last week. In a blog posted Wednesday, Glynn's parents said "Last night Ethan had a long night trying to get comfortable and regulate pain.. He learned to use the communication board which...
Organizers of this year’s Heimatfest in Jordan are certain attendees will be proclaiming it was “Sehr Gut!”. That’s the German translation for “excellent,” and the city’s annual two-day event honoring the city’s heritage promises to offer something for just about everyone. The festivities...
Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
Pickle Pizza was arguably the big food talking point at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, and its success has convinced an acclaimed Minneapolis pizzeria to launch its own version. Slice Minneapolis, has locations at 519 E. Hennepin Ave. and Midtown Global Market, announced that starting Thursday, a Dill Pickle Ranch...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The “Macarena” is no more on Radio Mankato’s 93.1. The station launched “93.1 KATO Hits” at 6 Tuesday morning after a weekend of playing the ‘90s dance sensation. Morning hosts Cari Moriarty and Jeff “Stunt Monkey” Lang take their show...
Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
Looking for a spot to unwind after work? The Twin Cities offers a wide variety of happy hoursto enjoy, whether you’re looking for a cocktail on a budget or an order of piping hot mussels. Here is just a sampling of spots to grab a drink and some grub...
While municipalities across the state have put in moratoriums on the sale of THC products while officials come up with proposed ordinances for zoning and licensing, Chaska has no immediate plans to take any action one way or another. “We are not currently considering a moratorium,” said Kevin Wright, a...
Summer was packed with exciting restaurant openings in the Twin Cities — and fall 2022 promises even more to look forward to. Minnesota’s sunny season brought legendary egg rolls and traditional Vietnamese Cuisine to St. Paul at Em Que Viet; a neighborhood bar resurrection in the form of Little Tijuana; Latin American cuisine and a dose of magical realism to the shores of Lake Minnetonka at Macanda; and many more. There were significant closings, too. David Fong’s, an institution of Chinese-American cuisine in Bloomington, announced it would close its doors after a 64-year run. Bar Brava twilighted its full-service menu, and Pie & Mighty sold one last coconut cream on Chicago Avenue.
Check out one of the many small-town festivals or cultural fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Parking at Bayfront is $10. This event features a large farmers market that showcases...
New Prague’s Main Street will be closed beginning on Monday, Sept. 12, for repairs to the street from Highway 21 to Seventh Avenue SE. According to a memorandum from Public Works Director Matt Rynda to the New Prague City Council six concrete panels along Main Street, west of the railroad, cracked in 2021. The damaged concrete panels are also over storm sewers constructed early in the project.
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
GREENVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fatal crash in Dakota County shut down a stretch of road north of Northfield, Minnesota on Tuesday, the sheriff's office reports. Police responded around 2:30 p.m. on Foliage Avenue near 307th Street in Greenvale Township. The sheriff's office says the crash is under...
It’s once again time for the annual Nordic Music Festival at the Lions Park in Victoria. This year’s festivities will take place Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Attendees have the chance to be serenaded by 14 different musicians and dancers from Norway, Sweden and Denmark, on two stages, according to a news release.
