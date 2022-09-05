Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
High School Sports in the Area
Simpson County Academy Volleyball will be at home Thursday, September 8, 2022 playing against MRA. Games times are 4:30, 5:30, and 6:30. Games will take place in the elementary gym.
mageenews.com
Mendenhall Dominated Magee
The 98th Simpson County Superbowl is in the books. In Friday's non-league rival match, the Mendenhall Tigers won by a score...
extrainningsoftball.com
Southern Miss Assistant Coach Mark Mulvany Resigns to Pursue Songwriting Career
Southern Miss assistant coach Mark Mulvany resigned his post on Tuesday, he announced on social media. Mulvany spent the last three seasons on the Golden Eagles' coaching staff, serving as the sole full-time assistant during his tenure. Those three years included a 65-62 overall record and a 29-23 overall record during the 2022 season.
mageenews.com
MSU Summer 2022 Graduation List for Simpson County
Below is the Mississippi State University GRADUATION List for the 2022 summer term for Simpson county. Honor graduates include all bachelor-degree...
mageenews.com
Rev. Wayne Daniel Sullivan, 77, of Mize, Mississippi
(April 29, 1945 – September 5, 2022) Rev. Wayne Daniel Sullivan, 77, of Mize, Mississippi passed away from his earthly...
ZZ Top to perform in Hattiesburg in November
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – ZZ Top will perform in Hattiesburg on Friday, November 4, 2022. The band will perform at The Lawn at Lake Terrace. Tickets for the ZZ Top Raw Whiskey Tour will go on sale September 9 and can be purchased online. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and showtime is at 8:00 […]
mageenews.com
Rose Marie Blackedge Stewart, 70 of Magee, MS
Rose Marie Blackedge Stewart, 70 of Magee, MS passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Magee General Hospital in Magee, MS. She was born Friday, December 21, 1951 in Wayne County, Mississippi.
Mississippi man dies in two-vehicle wreck on rural highway
A Mississippi man died in a two-vehicle collision Saturday evening. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that James Holifield, 63, of Lucedale, died in a fatal accident on Highway 613 in George County. Holifield was the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet HHR traveling south when the vehicle collided with...
mageenews.com
Keep Your Eyes On God
Too many times we get distracted and lose sight of what's really important. Reaching a goal is hard work and we get tempted to take the "easy way".
Where are the EV Charging Stations in Mississippi?
The City of Laurel recently partnered with Mississippi Power Company to install four Level II chargers in town. A news article in the Laurel Impact Newspaper stated that the two poles would be in the downtown area near The Rusty Chandelier, a popular shopping venue. An online map showing EV charging stations in Mississippi indicates that The Scotsman General Store, which is nearby, will have four charging stations with free parking available, "coming soon." Will this be the location for Laurel's newest charging station?
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg grand larceny update: 1 arrested, 1 identified, 1 still at large
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Dept. issued new updates in an ongoing grand larceny investigation. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred at a business on Hardy Street on Aug. 31. As part of the investigation, police released security footage from the scene showing three unidentified suspects....
mageenews.com
2023 City of Magee Budget Highlights
Although the city budget will not be approved until the September 13, 2022 Board of Aldermen meeting, a public hearing was held at the beginning of Tuesday night's board meeting.
Picayune Item
Time-line to get county’s dry status on Nov. ballot seems tight
Even though the state passed a law in 2021 effectively ending prohibition in all counties, it is still up to each county in Mississippi that was dry at that time to decide if they want to abandon those old laws. Pearl River County in 2022 remains dry, creating an unfair...
Teens arrested after shooting injures two in Hattiesburg
UPDATE: 09/04/2022 HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Six teenagers are facing felony charges after authorities recovered 16 weapons in connection to the shooting. Hattiesburg police said a 15-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys, two 13-year-old boys and one 12-year old boy, all of Lamar County, have been arrested. Charges include two counts of aggravated assault for the […]
6 juveniles arrested, 16 firearms recovered by joint effort between two Mississippi law agencies
Six juveniles have been arrested, and 16 firearms have been recovered in a joint effort between two Mississippi law agencies. The Hattiesburg Police Department, with the assistance of the Lamar County Sheriff's Department, has charged six juveniles in connection to multiple felony crimes, and recovered 16 weapons. The six...
mageenews.com
SCTC Health Science Students Test Vision and Hearing at Magee Elementary
Health Science students at Simpson County Technical Center recently performed vision and hearing screenings for students at Magee Elementary School. Pictured...
Jones County deputy attacked by dog during arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County deputy returned to service after being attacked by a dog while making an arrest. Deputies said they responded to a call about a fight Sunday night on Township Road. According to investigators, 18-year-old Anthony Sumrall, of Heidelberg, was trespassing and fighting with his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. When […]
WDAM-TV
Woman found dead in Laurel motel identified
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman who was found dead at a motel in Laurel Thursday has been identified. According to the Jones County Coroner's Office, the woman has been identified as Sandra Craft. The Laure Police Department reported that the woman was 60 years old and her last...
