Hattiesburg, MS

mageenews.com

High School Sports in the Area

Simpson County Academy Volleyball will be at home Thursday, September 8, 2022 playing against MRA. Games times are 4:30, 5:30, and 6:30. Games will take place in the elementary gym.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Mendenhall Dominated Magee

The 98th Simpson County Superbowl is in the books. In Friday's non-league rival match, the Mendenhall Tigers won by a score...
MENDENHALL, MS
extrainningsoftball.com

Southern Miss Assistant Coach Mark Mulvany Resigns to Pursue Songwriting Career

Southern Miss assistant coach Mark Mulvany resigned his post on Tuesday, he announced on social media. Mulvany spent the last three seasons on the Golden Eagles’ coaching staff, serving as the sole full-time assistant during his tenure. Those three years included a 65-62 overall record and a 29-23 overall record during the 2022 season.
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

MSU Summer 2022 Graduation List for Simpson County

Below is the Mississippi State University GRADUATION List for the 2022 summer term for Simpson county. Honor graduates include all bachelor-degree...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Rev. Wayne Daniel Sullivan, 77, of Mize, Mississippi

(April 29, 1945 – September 5, 2022) Rev. Wayne Daniel Sullivan, 77, of Mize, Mississippi passed away from his earthly...
MIZE, MS
WJTV 12

ZZ Top to perform in Hattiesburg in November

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – ZZ Top will perform in Hattiesburg on Friday, November 4, 2022. The band will perform at The Lawn at Lake Terrace. Tickets for the ZZ Top Raw Whiskey Tour will go on sale September 9 and can be purchased online. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and showtime is at 8:00 […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Rose Marie Blackedge Stewart, 70 of Magee, MS

Rose Marie Blackedge Stewart, 70 of Magee, MS passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Magee General Hospital in Magee, MS. She was born Friday, December 21, 1951 in Wayne County, Mississippi.
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Keep Your Eyes On God

Too many times we get distracted and lose sight of what's really important. Reaching a goal is hard work and we get tempted to take the "easy way".
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Where are the EV Charging Stations in Mississippi?

The City of Laurel recently partnered with Mississippi Power Company to install four Level II chargers in town. A news article in the Laurel Impact Newspaper stated that the two poles would be in the downtown area near The Rusty Chandelier, a popular shopping venue. An online map showing EV charging stations in Mississippi indicates that The Scotsman General Store, which is nearby, will have four charging stations with free parking available, "coming soon." Will this be the location for Laurel's newest charging station?
LAUREL, MS
mageenews.com

2023 City of Magee Budget Highlights

Although the city budget will not be approved until the September 13, 2022 Board of Aldermen meeting, a public hearing was held at the beginning of Tuesday night's board meeting.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Teens arrested after shooting injures two in Hattiesburg

UPDATE: 09/04/2022 HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Six teenagers are facing felony charges after authorities recovered 16 weapons in connection to the shooting. Hattiesburg police said a 15-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys, two 13-year-old boys and one 12-year old boy, all of Lamar County, have been arrested. Charges include two counts of aggravated assault for the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputy attacked by dog during arrest

A Mississippi deputy was able to apprehend a suspect despite being attacked by a dog during th arrest. Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy Andrew Yates has returned to service following the dog attack on Sunday night. According to news reports, Yates responded to a fight in progress involving 18-year-old...
HEIDELBERG, MS
mageenews.com

SCTC Health Science Students Test Vision and Hearing at Magee Elementary

Health Science students at Simpson County Technical Center recently performed vision and hearing screenings for students at Magee Elementary School. Pictured...
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Jones County deputy attacked by dog during arrest

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County deputy returned to service after being attacked by a dog while making an arrest. Deputies said they responded to a call about a fight Sunday night on Township Road. According to investigators, 18-year-old Anthony Sumrall, of Heidelberg, was trespassing and fighting with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. When […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Woman found dead in Laurel motel identified

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman who was found dead at a motel in Laurel Thursday has been identified. According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as Sandra Craft. The Laure Police Department reported that the woman was 60 years old and her last...
LAUREL, MS

