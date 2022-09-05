Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
William and Kate Are No Longer Just the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, bringing an end to her historic reign and prompting an irreversible changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace: her eldest son Charles, Prince of Wales will be declared king on Friday, and will henceforth be known as King Charles III. Charles isn’t the only royal offspring getting a major upgrade: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is now just one paternal death away from ascending the throne himself, and therefore will assume the titles Duke of Cornwall, Earl of Chester (and Duke of Rothesay for when he’s in Scotland). Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, William’s spouse, will now be Duchess of Cornwall, Countess of Chester and Duchess of Rothesay, and collectively, the pair will go by TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. Once crowned as king, Charles also may choose to bestow William, his eldest son and heir to the throne, with the Prince of Wales title; the Mirror speculates that this scenario is likely to take place. Read it at The Mirror
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
Charles chooses Charles III for his title as King
Charles has become King Charles III – with his title as monarch a personal choice that was entirely his own.He has opted to use his Christian name, just like his late beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II.The new monarch could have followed royal tradition for many kings and picked George, becoming George VII.There had been speculation in the past that Charles favoured George VII for historical reasons and because of his devotion to his grandmother, the Queen Mother, and her love for her husband, George VI.However, after spending decades as Charles, the new king has chosen his own name, just...
Tearful crowds sing 'God Save the Queen' at Buckingham Palace
LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Thousands of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London, shedding tears and singing "God Save the Queen" in an impromptu show of emotion as news emerged that Queen Elizabeth had died.
Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates
CANBERRA, Australia — Malcolm Turnbull, the leader of a failed campaign to have an Australian president replace the British monarch as Australia’s head of state and who later became prime minister, came close to tears on Friday in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Turnbull was chair of the Australian Republican Movement in 1999 when Australians voted at a referendum against the nation becoming a republic, severing its constitutional ties to the queen. He was prime minister between 2015 and 2018, during which time the queen gave him a photograph of herself with her husband Prince Philip. Turnbull’s voice trembled as he recalled looking at the photo on Thursday night before he and his wife Lucy Turnbull went to bed with a sense of dread because of news from Buckingham Palace of the queen’s failing health. “I took the portrait of the queen out and set it up and we just thought, ‘What an amazing life. What amazing leadership,’” Turnbull told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Biden joins world leaders in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II
US President Joe Biden and leaders around the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II, following her death earlier Thursday at the age of 96.
Em Rusciano says The Queen represents an 'unforgivable legacy' of colonialism and calls for Australians to 'consider First Nations people' as the world mourns one of its great leaders
As Australia mourns the death of its head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, controversial radio host Em Rusciano has offered her take on what she describes as Her Majesty's 'conflicting' and 'unforgivable' legacy. In a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, Rusciano argued that the loss of the Queen should be...
'We thought we'd come straight down.' Under the rain, crowds pay respects to the Queen
Huge crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London on Thursday evening to pay respects to the only British monarch most had ever known.
'Black spider' letters, Diana divorce: Charles's biggest scandals
Charles has been a controversial royal over the years, from his affair while married to Princess Diana, and alleged persistent political interference, to occasional gaffes and scandals involving aides. - More recently, Charles has become embroiled in an alleged cash-for-honours scandal.
