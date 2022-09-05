ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Husband Travis Barker’s Romantic English Getaway: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker are making the most of their trip to England after he performed in the all-star Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London on September 3. The couple headed to the tranquil countryside of the Cotswolds for a romantic stay at the SoHo Farmhouse, and Kourtney shared the serene experience with fans via her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 5.

The Kardashians star shared the pair's gorgeous English morning which started with a photo of sun pouring in through the door to their bedroom from the green and lush countryside. Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, later settled in for a traditional English breakfast that included baked beans and bangers, which were plant-based for the vegan couple with a taste of California as half an avocado was included in their meal's plate.

Kourtney and Travis Love to Travel! See Photos of All Their Trips So Far

Breakfast was delivered straight their door so that the lovebirds didn't have to worry about cooking or leaving their cottage. Both Kourtney and Travis shared photos of the truck pulling away from their quaint, covered front patio, which featured stacks of firewood for the wood-burning heater in the corner of their cottage's living room.

Kourt gave fans a view of their back deck, which overlooked a serene river. She also showed two bikes sitting outside against the front porch, which they later took for a ride though the countryside, as Travis shared in an Instagram Story.

The romantic English getaway came after an emotional concert for Travis, as he played the drums for several songs during the Foo Fighters' A-list Wembley Stadium tribute concert for their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died on March 22 ahead of a concert in Bogota, Colombia.

They're So Cool! See Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Full Timeline

Travis sat in for the band's iconic 1997 hit "Monkey Wrench," sharing several Instagram Stories videos and a video post of him behind his drum kit banging away to the high tempo song. "TAYLOR HAWKINS FOREVER," he wrote in the caption alongside a hawk emoji.

In another Story, the musician thanked Kourtney for being there to support him on such a memorable evening. “Thank you for joining me on a such a special night. I love you my wife,” he wrote over a photo of the pair backstage. Kourtney shared several photos of the couple holding hands, including another snapshot of Travis leaning over to plant a gentle kiss on her head as they watched the other acts in the concert from the side of the stage.

Scroll down for photos of Travis and Kourtney's romantic English countryside getaway.

Popculture

'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together

Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
d1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”

During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
CELEBRITIES
