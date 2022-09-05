Is Bitcoin heading to $15K? Why are the markets suddenly pulling back?. In this week's episode of Market Talks, we welcome Ray Salmond, head of markets at Cointelegraph. The main topic of discussion with Ray will be the recent crypto market pullback and whether there is a possibility of the price of Bitcoin (BTC) going all the way down to $15K. We take a look at the charts to analize the price movements and figure out important price levels to keep an eye on.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO