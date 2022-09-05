Read full article on original website
Stock Surges 6%; ‘Ready to Explode’ Amid Triangle Breakout!
From the last many sessions, the benchmark Nifty 50 index is more or less trading in a range. However, there is no dearth of interesting breakouts in the small and midcap spaces. Investors are becoming stock-specific in an attempt to rake up some decent gains amid a flat market. Today,...
Paras Defence Defies Market Mood on Wednesday, Surges Almost 5%
Investing.com -- Shares of the defence engineering company Paras Defence and Space Technologies (NS: PRAF ) surged almost 5% on Wednesday and ended the session 2.8% higher at Rs 716.25 apiece as it tied up with ELDIS Pardubice s.r.o., Czech Republic. The company announced that it entered into an exclusive...
Vistry Group Warns of Cooling U.K. Housing Market Despite Posting H1 Profit Beat
Investing.com -- U.K. homebuilder Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTYV) has reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half income, but warned of "early signs" that Britain's housing market may be beginning to slow. Total adjusted pre-tax profit grew to £189.9 million, a jump of 14.3% compared to the same six-month period last year...
Momentum Play: Stock Soars to 3-Month High But ‘Just Getting Started’!
While the broader markets are trading more or less in a range, some stocks are making a killing for investors while others are decently raking up good gains. The cement space has been on investors’ radar for the last many sessions with stocks such as India Cements (NS: ICMN ) having delivered a return of over 22% in the last one month.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens
Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
A Dividend Trade That Crushes Stocks
We aren’t falling for this 'head fake' oil plunge. Instead we’re buying what I like to call the 'Biden barrel discount'—grabbing beaten-down oil stocks with surging dividends!. I’ll drop two tickers primed to ride oil’s next bounce higher in a second. First, though, here’s what I mean...
Reversals In Gold, Silver Indicate Brief Rally Is Likely Already Over
In yesterday’s analysis, I explained how extremely likely it was for gold to decline after U.S. Labor Day, and that’s exactly what happened—gold declined. Not only that – it actually reversed its early gains before moving lower, and we saw the same thing in silver and mining stocks. The reversal is more bearish than a small decline, indicating that the brief rally is likely already over.
Stock Market Today: Dow Stumbles as Stronger Data Stoke Larger Rate-Hike Fears
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses as tech struggled to fight off a jump in Treasury yields following stronger-than-expected economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.55%, or 173 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.74%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%. Tech...
Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.89%
Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Financials, Materials and Clean Technology sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite gained 0.89%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE),...
Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
Specialty Chemicals Manufacturer Resumes Uptrend, Gains 4%!
The mood of the broader markets turned highly positive in today’s session, all thanks to positive overnight trading in the US. The benchmark Nifty 50 index is trading 0.87% up at 17,776, by 9:46 AM IST, with 10 out of the 11 sectoral indices trading in the green zone.
Economic Modern Family Reveals All
Semiconductors have been a significant drag on Wall Street. (SMH) needs to regain its -50 week moving average to really see a major technical shift in the market. SMH is a good barometer of the overall direction of the stock market. The 'Modern Family' comprises seven key symbols that serve...
Roku Upgraded on Current Levels Properly Balancing Risk-Reward - Pivotal Research
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were upgraded to Hold from Sell at Pivotal Research Group on Thursday, with the price target kept at $60 per share. An analyst at the firm explained that the firm upgraded the stock as the shares have reached a level that they view as "properly balancing risk/reward," and they would take profit on short positions.
T-Mobile announces $14 billion share buyback
(Reuters) - Wireless carrier T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Inc on Thursday announced a $14 billion share buyback program that will run till September next year, as it seeks to reward shareholders after faring better than rivals. Its shares advanced 2.8% to $149.47 in aftermarket trading. The stock has jumped 25.3% for...
Is Bitcoin heading to $15K? Why are the markets suddenly pulling back?
Is Bitcoin heading to $15K? Why are the markets suddenly pulling back?. In this week's episode of Market Talks, we welcome Ray Salmond, head of markets at Cointelegraph. The main topic of discussion with Ray will be the recent crypto market pullback and whether there is a possibility of the price of Bitcoin (BTC) going all the way down to $15K. We take a look at the charts to analize the price movements and figure out important price levels to keep an eye on.
Dow Futures Steady as Indices Extend Gains Amid Choppy Trade
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were little changed during Thursday’s evening deals, after major benchmark indices extended gains for the second consecutive session as investors digested Fed Chair Powell’s latest comments on inflation. By 7:05pm ET (11:05pm GMT) Dow Jones Futures were little changed while S&P 500 Futures...
T-Mobile US, Inc. Authorizes $14 Billion Stock Repurchase Program
T-Mobile US, Inc. Authorizes $14 Billion Stock Repurchase Program. Amplify Energy to pay $5 million to settle criminal charges over California oil spill By Reuters - Sep 08, 2022. (Corrects to show company entered a no contest plea, not a plea of guilty, in first paragraph) (Reuters) -California officials on...
Wayfair, American Eagle Outfitters And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session. American Eagle Outfitters , Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:AEO) shares dipped 14.8% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS...
Market Hanging By A Thread
Below is a daily chart of the S&P 500 index. Here are the major takeaways:. The index is below its 200-day moving average and that average is falling. This is characteristic of a bearish longer-term market environment. After advancing above resistance, the index reversed course right below the 200-day moving...
