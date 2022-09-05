Read full article on original website
Invasive species that can signficantly damage to elm trees found in North Carolina
Westfield, N.C. — North Carolina's latest invasive species has been found in western North Carolina, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said. The elm zigzag sawfly was found just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community. The elm zigzag fly can cause significant damage to elm trees because of their ability to quickly increase population size, forest health specialists said. Female zigzag sawflies can reproduce without mating, which means the insect can have multiple generations per year.
Crab Pot Christmas Trees, Shibumi Shade in the running for ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — Two products with Carteret County ties are among 16 semifinalists in the small business category of the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, and the Shibumi...
NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
MAP: When are North Carolina’s fall colors expected to peak this year?
We're getting close to the start of the fall season!
Discover 10 corn maze adventures in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things fall fun! That’s right get lost in a corn maze, hayride or another fall fun adventure. Click the video player above of a corn maze from 2019 in North Carolina. Here’s a list of corn...
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
Where do deer, bears, elk and turtles need help crossing the road in North Carolina?
An advocacy group urges NCDOT to build wildlife highway crossings where they’ll do the most good. These are the top suggestions.
Keep an eye out for baby alligators in NC
(WGHP) — The next time you’re out in the coastal region of North Carolina enjoying this late-summer weather, make sure to keep an eye out for any baby alligators. They usually hatch from mid-August to early-September after incubating for around two months, according to the National Parks Service. If you see any baby alligators, park […]
North Carolina's famed 'Wizard of Oz' theme park reopens at Beech Mountain
BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — If you follow the yellow brick road toBeech Mountain, it will take you to the Autumn Oz Festival!. Click the video player above to watch previous story coverage of the Land of Oz from 2019. That’s right, just travel over the rainbow to find yourself...
Record Breaking 500-Pound Swordfish Caught Off North Carolina Coast
There’s a good catch, and then there’s a record-breaking good catch. And this one was the latter. A 500-pound swordfish was caught off the coast of Morehead City. The fish was reeled in by father and son pair Cary and Brandon Carney. The duo was fishing 50-60 miles off the North Carolina coast in water with a 1,300-foot depth. That’s according to reports from North Carolina Marine Fisheries. It took a 65-pound line and some strength to hand crank the 500-pound swordfish. Because of course, the electric rod blew a fuse at exactly the wrong time. Though it only makes the Carneys story that much more impressive!
North Carolinians have among the best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals
It’s a concerning statistic* that over 22,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are a result of preventable deaths during patient hospitalization. Medical error often involves factors such as poor management or monitoring of medical conditions, errors linked to surgery and other procedures, and diagnostic errors; and while healthcare workers are dedicated to their medical duties, these errors may also be related to factors such as short-staffing, system defects or error in judgement.
North Carolina’s Lake Lure area under ‘state of emergency’ after flash flooding
LAKE LURE, N.C. – The area around Lake Lure, the sprawling lake which lies at the foot of Chimney Rock, is under a state of emergency because of flash flooding. The declaration includes all of Rutherford County, the town’s website says, to enable town employees to activate emergency plans. The town of Lake Lure, which […]
Sea turtle season winding down as eggs hatch; good nest numbers reported locally and coastwide
EMERALD ISLE — Sea turtle season is slowly winding down along Bogue Banks and elsewhere on the North Carolina coast as nests continue to “boil.”. Coastwide, as of Monday morning, there had been 1,931 sea turtle nests reported. The record number recorded is 2,356 in 2019. In 2021, 1,497 were reported.
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in South Carolina.
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called hammerhead worms were found in South Carolina. Hammerhead worms have spread across the country due to soil circulation, mainly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been discovered in multiple counties of South Carolina.
Tourist hub Lake Lure declares state of emergency due to heavy rain in North Carolina
UPDATE: The Town of Lake Lure reported late Tuesday, Sept. 6, that lake levels are “now within normal operating limits,” easing dangers in the community. The original story is below. A North Carolina mountain town known as the filming location for “Dirty Dancing” declared a state of emergency...
North Carolina ranks 8th in nation for Oath Keeper membership, leaked database reveals
(WGHP) — Leaked information has revealed just how large the footprint of right-wing extremist groups could be in North Carolina. A report released Wednesday revealed thousands of names on a registry belonging to far-right extremist militia group the Oath Keepers. Hundreds of the people who appear on this register are law enforcement, elected officials and […]
Flood threat continues in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flood watches are in effect in the southeast U.S. as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening.
25 Treehouse Rentals in North Carolina (Family Friendly & Cozy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina is home to some of the most incredible treehouses in the country. If you’re planning to visit the Tar Heel State, check out the many treehouse rentals!
