Audree A. Alter, age 89 of Sauk Centre, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 7 at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Michael Carlson officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca.

SAUK CENTRE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO