Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Men’s soccer loses 2-0 to St. Bonaventure
On a rainy Monday night, the Binghamton men’s soccer team traveled to Olean to face St. Bonaventure. Despite holding the Bonnies scoreless through the first 66 minutes, the Bearcats conceded two goals in the final 24 minutes to lose 2-0. “The outcome didn’t go, but I thought the guys...
How to Watch Syracuse at UConn
Matchup: Syracuse (1-0) at Connecticut (1-1) Location: Rentschler Field (Storrs, CT) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, September 3rd. Television: CBS Sports Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Meghan McPeak, Christian Fauria, Justin Walters Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Series ...
localsyr.com
Syracuse native Greg Paulus returns to ‘Cuse for CNY golf tourney
(WSYR-TV) — He’s one of the best high school athletes ever to come through Syracuse, and this week, he’s coming back to his hometown. Greg Paulus is entering his fourth season as head basketball coach at Niagara University. Tomorrow, he’ll be at Bellevue Country Club taking part in the fourth annual CNY Purple Eagle Golf Classic to raise money for the Niagara athletic department.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Coaches don’t view the Dome as one of best arenas
Yeah, I’ve got Orange-colored glasses on a lot of the time, but I’ll never forget the experience I had when I visited my alma mater in early February of 2014 to watch Syracuse basketball battle Duke. At the time, the ‘Cuse was in the middle of a 2013-14...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Drew Fielder, Efeosa Oliogu
We’re still several months away from basketball season, but recruiting is a year-round sport. With that in mind, we have some notes from the Syracuse basketball recruiting world…. As expected, JP Estrella committed to Tennessee last week. The 2023 Brewster Academy (NH) big man is rated the 54th best...
Former Syracuse WR Taj Harris steps away from football after lackluster Rutgers debut
Rutgers wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from the football program for personal reasons, sources with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media. In a statement released on Twitter, Harris said he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself. Please respect my privacy. I will have no further comment at this time.”
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
The best Binghamton wing spots
There is nothing like eating a good chicken wing. In that first bite, you taste the deliciousness of the sauce, which hits the tongue with exuberance and excitement. Then comes the soft texture of the chicken, which is neither too juicy nor too dry. Afterward, it all comes together in a great bite that you get to dive right back into with a second bite. For those reasons, that first bite is always unmatched. Binghamton is home to some of the best wings you can have, so here is a list of the best wings in the Greater Binghamton area that give you that euphoric first bite.
Meet the ‘Creek Rats’ as they try to turn a stinky Syracuse stream into an attraction
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After Steve Seleway’s first trip into Onondaga Creek, he came home smelling so bad that his wife made him hose off in their backyard. Two decades later, he can’t recall if she threw his clothes out or burned them. He has returned every year since...
Two hurt in Syracuse after Monday attack
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse Police responded to a stabbing and assault call at approximately 5:56 p.m. on September 5 in the 300 block of Kellogg Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male who was stabbed in the back and suffered multiple injuries to the face. At this time, the victim is in the hospital […]
The Gathering Place celebrates 175 years in North Syracuse
NORTH SYRACUSE — Plank Road Baptist Conference, North Syracuse Baptist Church, The Gathering Place. Over the last 175 years, this place of worship has gone by many names, but a few things have stayed constant: “The ability to stay true to the foundational elements of the church, following the Lord, and following His work,” Lead Pastor Rob Burns said.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Learn about No Strings Attached, BU’s Disney/Broadway a cappella group
Binghamton University has 10 different a cappella groups, but one of the most aca-mazing of them all might just be No Strings Attached. Each a cappella group has its own unique theme that sets it apart from the other groups, with No Strings Attached specializing in Disney and Broadway songs. At their semester show last year, they performed songs from hit musicals like “Hadestown” and Disney films like “The Lion King.” No Strings Attached is no stranger to the a cappella world, having celebrated their 10th anniversary in the fall of 2020.
Vandals and Trespassers Target Unfinished Binghamton-Vestal Greenway
The City of Binghamton Police say they will be stepping up patrols of the site of the construction of the new Vestal Greenway project while the New York State Department of Transportation Director is urging people to stay out of the work zone. City Police say there have been recent incidents of vandalism and trespassing and are telling people to refrain from walking and/or biking on the areas under construction until the project is complete.
syr.edu
Sir Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour’ Coming to Syracuse Saturday
Before Sir Elton John, the Rocket Man with the instantly recognizable voice and bedazzled sunglasses, blasts off into retirement, he’s giving Central New Yorkers one more excuse to prove that Saturday night’s alright for rocking out to classic songs from a decorated catalogue that spans more than 50 years.
Deep Dive preparing for grand opening in former Dock location
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithacans will soon have a new live music option in town, as the Deep Dive bar and restaurant opens its doors with a packed schedule of shows coming this fall. Deep Dive, located in the same spot as the former bar The Dock, is owned and operated by T.J. Schaper and Jack Clausen, both well-known in the local music scene and the founders, along with Clausen’s wife, Sarah, of the Ithaca Night Bazaar. Mike Enyeart is also serving as Associate Manager. While shows are being held there currently, the club has its opening night festivities scheduled for next week.
ithaca.com
Home Dairy Building Recommended For Local Landmark Status
The Home Dairy Building, as it has been known to generations of Ithacans, could potentially become the City’s next locally designated landmark building, based on the public and official support the idea received at a mid-August meeting of the Ithaca Landmarks Preservation Commission. The driving motivation behind the effort,...
Eight Cars Crash on State Route 17 on Vestal/Endicott River Bridge
New York State Police are reporting two people sent to the hospital but no serious injuries in two separate crashes that ended up involving a total of eight vehicles. It all happened during the evening commute on Friday, September 2 on State Route 17 in the area of the bridge over the Susquehanna River in the Town of Union.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Education abroad opportunities reopen as COVID-19 restrictions ease
For the first time since January 2020, Binghamton University held its annual Education Abroad Fair in-person at the Old Champlain Atrium. Study abroad programs provide students with opportunities to experience different cultures, while earning credits that count toward their degree. Within the past two years, COVID-19 has shrunk opportunities to study abroad due to a temporary pause put in place at SUNY institutions in early 2020. With pandemic restrictions easing, programs are starting to open back up.
Grand Jury drops charges against Binghamton man
Last week, a Broome County Grand Jury dismissed serious felony charges against a Binghamton man.
localsyr.com
Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
