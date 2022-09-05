ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Men’s soccer loses 2-0 to St. Bonaventure

On a rainy Monday night, the Binghamton men’s soccer team traveled to Olean to face St. Bonaventure. Despite holding the Bonnies scoreless through the first 66 minutes, the Bearcats conceded two goals in the final 24 minutes to lose 2-0. “The outcome didn’t go, but I thought the guys...
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

The best Binghamton wing spots

There is nothing like eating a good chicken wing. In that first bite, you taste the deliciousness of the sauce, which hits the tongue with exuberance and excitement. Then comes the soft texture of the chicken, which is neither too juicy nor too dry. Afterward, it all comes together in a great bite that you get to dive right back into with a second bite. For those reasons, that first bite is always unmatched. Binghamton is home to some of the best wings you can have, so here is a list of the best wings in the Greater Binghamton area that give you that euphoric first bite.
cnyhomepage.com

Flood Advisory issued for part of Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a Flood Advisory on September, 5th at 9:04PM EDT until September, 5th at 11:15PM EDT. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected in a portion of central New York, including the following counties, Chenango, Madison and Otsego. Minor...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal High School Prepares for First Day of School

Over in Vestal, students picked up their new IDs and Chromebooks, preparing for the start of classes. At the high school, they're welcoming new staff and new classes for the upcoming year. Some of the new courses offered include a number of new health classes. High School principal Dawn Young...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Education abroad opportunities reopen as COVID-19 restrictions ease

For the first time since January 2020, Binghamton University held its annual Education Abroad Fair in-person at the Old Champlain Atrium. Study abroad programs provide students with opportunities to experience different cultures, while earning credits that count toward their degree. Within the past two years, COVID-19 has shrunk opportunities to study abroad due to a temporary pause put in place at SUNY institutions in early 2020. With pandemic restrictions easing, programs are starting to open back up.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

BU’s project awarded $113.7 million Build Back Better grant

The Binghamton University New Energy New York (NENY) project was awarded $63.7 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) on Friday. After being named a finalist for the grant in December, BU has been chosen as one of the 21 winners in the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. This challenge is a part of the EDA and U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to improve regional economies and provide better jobs in clean energy, next-generation manufacturing and biotechnology industries across America, according to the White House website. In addition to the $63.7 million from the EDA, BU will also receive another $50 million from New York state to help fund the next steps in the NENY proposal.
whcuradio.com

Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
whcuradio.com

Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Steven Roy

Steven Lee Roy is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Roy has violated the terms of his probation. Roy was convicted of burglary. Roy is 38 years old. Roy has blue eyes and blonde hair, or is possibly bald. Roy is 5’7″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. Roy...
WETM 18 News

Drive-In-Bingo scheduled at Chemung County Fairgrounds

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care has announced that a Drive-In-Bingo event will take place in Horseheads later this month. For Drive-In-Bingo, numbers will be announced over short-distance FM radio frequency that seniors can listen to through their car radios. Participants will honk their horns when they […]
