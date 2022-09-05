‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Is Living Her ‘Best Life’ Amid Kody Brown Drama: ‘Growing’

It’s her time to shine. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared an update on her life and current mindset ahead of the season 17 premiere and amid the ongoing drama with estranged husband Kody Brown .

“Living my best life while learning, growing and leveling up!” the TLC personality, 51, wrote via her Instagram Stories across a photo of her relaxing in a hot tub on Sunday, September 4. Meri also included the song “Ready Or Not” by Britt Nicole for the clip.

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner has been dropping some seemingly cryptic messages about her current situation with her Instagram followers over the past week. On September 3, Meri shared a picture of herself holding a book in front of her face, captioning the moment, “There’s so much more to the story.”

Just two days prior, she opened up about boxing for the first time, having discovered her own motivation behind the sport when she asked the instructor what the goal was.

“I asked Danelle, ‘Are we supposed to be envisioning “someone” while we’re boxing?’ Another tactic or tool some would recommend, but I just wasn’t comfortable with that,” the reality TV star wrote on September 1, before adding that the instructor told her, “‘No! You’re fighting for yourself!’”

Although Meri pointed out that she wasn’t the “strongest in the room” or the “most experienced,” she concluded that she is “limitless.”

“I have dreams and plans and goals and people who have my back, who support and motivate, who handle big things with and for me,” the LuLaRoe retailer added. “I have inner strength and tenacity and confidence to do all the things. I’m open to next steps, next open doors, next massive success.”

Meri has sparked speculation among fans for quite a while by frequently sharing cryptic messages via her Instagram Stories, which many believe point to the drama between Kody, 53, Meri and her sister wives, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown, as well as former sister wife Christine Brown . The upcoming Sunday, September 11, premiere of season 17 is expected to unpack the disruption of the family dynamic after Christine, 50, announced her split from the family patriarch in November 2021.

The grappling trailer for the season dropped on August 8. In one clip, Meri tearfully opened up about her feelings on Christine’s departure, noting she felt that “Christine was more than a sister wife. I felt like she was a friend for a lot of years.”