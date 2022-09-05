ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Is Living Her ‘Best Life’ Amid Kody Brown Drama: ‘Growing’

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

It’s her time to shine. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared an update on her life and current mindset ahead of the season 17 premiere and amid the ongoing drama with estranged husband Kody Brown .

“Living my best life while learning, growing and leveling up!” the TLC personality, 51, wrote via her Instagram Stories across a photo of her relaxing in a hot tub on Sunday, September 4. Meri also included the song “Ready Or Not” by Britt Nicole for the clip.

‘Sister Wives' Season 17 Will Bring the Drama: Trailer, Premiere Date

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner has been dropping some seemingly cryptic messages about her current situation with her Instagram followers over the past week. On September 3, Meri shared a picture of herself holding a book in front of her face, captioning the moment, “There’s so much more to the story.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmK0a_0hj0v92H00

Just two days prior, she opened up about boxing for the first time, having discovered her own motivation behind the sport when she asked the instructor what the goal was.

“I asked Danelle, ‘Are we supposed to be envisioning “someone” while we’re boxing?’ Another tactic or tool some would recommend, but I just wasn’t comfortable with that,” the reality TV star wrote on September 1, before adding that the instructor told her, “‘No! You’re fighting for yourself!’”

Although Meri pointed out that she wasn’t the “strongest in the room” or the “most experienced,” she concluded that she is “limitless.”

“I have dreams and plans and goals and people who have my back, who support and motivate, who handle big things with and for me,” the LuLaRoe retailer added. “I have inner strength and tenacity and confidence to do all the things. I’m open to next steps, next open doors, next massive success.”

Sister Wives’ Meri’s Cryptic Messages Amid Kody Marriage, Season 16 Drama

Meri has sparked speculation among fans for quite a while by frequently sharing cryptic messages via her Instagram Stories, which many believe point to the drama between Kody, 53, Meri and her sister wives, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown, as well as former sister wife Christine Brown . The upcoming Sunday, September 11, premiere of season 17 is expected to unpack the disruption of the family dynamic after Christine, 50, announced her split from the family patriarch in November 2021.

The grappling trailer for the season dropped on August 8. In one clip, Meri tearfully opened up about her feelings on Christine’s departure, noting she felt that “Christine was more than a sister wife. I felt like she was a friend for a lot of years.”

Comments / 14

Susan Rhoads
3d ago

just because Christain chose to leave doesn't mean you can't be friends. she chose to get out of a toxic relationship and move forward. Meri, your the Capitain of your own ship.

Reply
11
Happy cat
3d ago

I swear Meri posts these "living my best life" posts as a desperation move to hopefully get Kodys attention. She refuses to live in the real world where Kody has told her REPEATEDLY he'll never come back, never thought their marriage was happy and never wants to even be around her!

Reply(2)
10
Edna Huntley
3d ago

All of these women have no self-esteem! And the life that they are living is sickening and nasty. Anyone that loves their spouse would never share him or her with another person and be aware of it. They all should be locked up because it is not of the bible.

Reply
5
Related
OK! Magazine

Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britt Nicole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Boxing#Tlc#Heritage Inn
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photos Then And Now

Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) first appeared on TV screens at 25 years old when she and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, were first starting their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé. The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s family drama with her husband’s relatives earned the couple spots on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Happily Ever After? and even their own spinoff in 2019, The Family Chantel.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Cuts Off Estranged Wife Chantel Everett’s Phone Amid Nasty Divorce

The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno cut off his estranged wife Chantel Jimeno’s (née Everett) phone from their joint plan amid their nasty divorce. “The fact that he just turned off my phone pretty much solidifies that he wants nothing to do with me,” Chantel, 31, said in a clip from the Monday, September 5, episode, shared by Us Weekly.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet Has a New Job! Get Details on His New Career

Money issues. While 90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet previously came under fire by his wife Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast’s family for being a stay-at-home dad, the TLC star recently unveiled a new career path. Following in the steps of his father-in-law, Chuck Potthast, the dad of one is trying his luck in the real estate field. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Andrei’s new job.
TV & VIDEOS
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

44K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy