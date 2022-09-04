Read full article on original website
abc10.com
California Wildfire: Mosquito Fire update for Placer, El Dorado counties - Sept. 7
The Mosquito Fire has forced evacuations in portions of Placer and El Dorado counties. The California wildfire continues to grow.
Lincoln man suspected of starting three Placer County wildfires
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lincoln man is facing arson charges for starting three recent fires in Placer County, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Ryan Lapp, 37, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers on suspicion of arson […]
Mosquito Fire creates ‘fire cloud’ over Placer County. What is it?
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The flames, heat and smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County created pyrocumulus clouds that can be seen from miles away. The Mosquito Fire began burning on Tuesday evening and it has since grown to at least 1,200 acres. According to CAL FIRE, “extreme fire behavior” was noticed […]
New mandatory evacuations in Placer, El Dorado counties as Mosquito Fire grows | Updates, Maps
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 4,223 acres as of Wednesday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. All areas previously under evacuation warnings are now in mandatory evacuations including Foresthill, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map.
capradio.org
Northern California wildfires: Where to find updates on air quality, evacuations, and official information
To get updates on your phone, including push notifications of major announcements, download our mobile app for iOS or Android. The Mosquito Fire has forced evacuations in Placer and El Dorado counties, including for the town of Foresthill, displaying what firefighters described as "extreme fire behavior." Fire officials said Wednesday...
mymotherlode.com
Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada
Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
2news.com
Mosquito Fire Grows in Placer County + First Weather
The fire started last night and has already grown more than 2,000 acres. Smoke from the wildfire is expected to create unhealthy air quality in the Truckee Meadows.
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after allegedly killing couple from Dublin
DUBLIN, Calif. — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field, part...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails
Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
California Wildfires: Smoke from Mosquito Fire impacting air quality near Auburn, Lincoln | Maps
AUBURN, Calif. — Smoke from several wildfires is impacting air quality across California. On Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County is impacting air quality in Auburn near the Tahoe National Forest. The Auburn City Fire Department said in a Facebook post...
KCRA.com
Families at Sacramento apartment complex struggle with failing air-conditioners amid heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Parts of California hit record-high temperatures on Tuesday, but for families in Meadowview, the struggle with heat has been the same for months, the issue only becoming worse in recent days. Several families at Meadow Glen apartments in Meadowview struggled through the hottest hours on Tuesday.
Roseville man sentenced for killing his wife
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife. According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his […]
CHP rescues hiker who fell and broke both legs near American River
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol assisted CAL FIRE and Placer County Fire with recusing a 27-year-old woman who had fallen off a trail near the North Fork of the American River. According to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol – Valley Division Air Operations, the woman had fallen off an approximately 50-foot […]
Fox40
Explosion blows doors off mailbox in Amador County
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A mailbox was blown open by an explosion in Amador County Saturday, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said that just before 4:30 p.m. it received multiple reports of an explosion and a fire at mailboxes near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road.
Wildfire burns 23 acres in rural Placer County near Foresthill
PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters are responding to a new wildfire in rural Placer County on Tuesday.The fire, which first responders have named the Hill Fire, is burning off of Iowa Hill Road, north of Foresthill. Cal Fire says about 23 acres have burned so far.The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the following areas are now under evacuation orders: Giant Gap Campground, Big Reservoir Campground, Shirttail Creek Family Campground, and Morning Star Lake Campground.Hard road closures are also in effect along Iowa Hill Road, Big Dipper Road, Sugar Pine Road at Foresthill Road, Finning Mill Road at Brimstone, and Old Hollow Log. Updates to follow.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Construction worker killed on I-5 Wednesday night
One construction worker was killed and another critically injured in a collision on northbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road. The collision occurred around 6:30 pm. The construction workers were setting up cones when a minivan struck the workers and their work truck. The minivan suffered significant damage to the front end.
West Sacramento locate guardians of found child | Update
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 6 p.m. West Sacramento Police said the guardians of the child have been found. West Sacramento Police Department is calling to the community for help in tracking down the guardians of a found child. Police said on Facebook that the child was found in...
KMPH.com
Missing Sacramento teen found and returned home safe
FRESNO, Calif. — UPDATE: She was found safe and returned home on Sunday night. CHP deactivated the alert at 9:43 p.m. The search for missing 14-year-old Laylah Ibarra of Sacramento is now coming to Fresno County, the family says. Laylah was last seen on Friday morning in front of...
Students at a Jackson school ate lunch outside during record heat. Now, two administrators put on leave
JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday afternoon, students at Jackson Junior High School were told to eat outside during lunch, according to a release from the superintendent of Amador County Unified School District. According to the release, on days of extreme heat or extreme cold, it’s specified that students eat indoors to ensure their safety. […]
Mountain Democrat
Tents burned in homeless camp blaze
Firefighters doused a Saturday afternoon fire that burned items in a homeless camp between Broadway and Highway 50. The fire was reported at 3:15 p.m. as temperatures hit around 100 degrees. Firefighters from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, Diamond Springs-El Dorado Fire Protection District and Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado Unit responded, stopping the flames before they spread to nearby dry brush and trees. Two tents and their contents were destroyed. No injuries were reported.
