Amador County, CA

FOX40

Lincoln man suspected of starting three Placer County wildfires

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lincoln man is facing arson charges for starting three recent fires in Placer County, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Ryan Lapp, 37, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers on suspicion of arson […]
LINCOLN, CA
ABC10

New mandatory evacuations in Placer, El Dorado counties as Mosquito Fire grows | Updates, Maps

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 4,223 acres as of Wednesday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. All areas previously under evacuation warnings are now in mandatory evacuations including Foresthill, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada

Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails

Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
LODI, CA
FOX40

Roseville man sentenced for killing his wife

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife. According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

CHP rescues hiker who fell and broke both legs near American River

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol assisted CAL FIRE and Placer County Fire with recusing a 27-year-old woman who had fallen off a trail near the North Fork of the American River. According to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol – Valley Division Air Operations, the woman had fallen off an approximately 50-foot […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Explosion blows doors off mailbox in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A mailbox was blown open by an explosion in Amador County Saturday, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said that just before 4:30 p.m. it received multiple reports of an explosion and a fire at mailboxes near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Wildfire burns 23 acres in rural Placer County near Foresthill

PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters are responding to a new wildfire in rural Placer County on Tuesday.The fire, which first responders have named the Hill Fire, is burning off of Iowa Hill Road, north of Foresthill. Cal Fire says about 23 acres have burned so far.The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the following areas are now under evacuation orders: Giant Gap Campground, Big Reservoir Campground, Shirttail Creek Family Campground, and Morning Star Lake Campground.Hard road closures are also in effect along Iowa Hill Road, Big Dipper Road, Sugar Pine Road at Foresthill Road, Finning Mill Road at Brimstone, and Old Hollow Log. Updates to follow. 
PLACER COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Construction worker killed on I-5 Wednesday night

One construction worker was killed and another critically injured in a collision on northbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road. The collision occurred around 6:30 pm. The construction workers were setting up cones when a minivan struck the workers and their work truck. The minivan suffered significant damage to the front end.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KMPH.com

Missing Sacramento teen found and returned home safe

FRESNO, Calif. — UPDATE: She was found safe and returned home on Sunday night. CHP deactivated the alert at 9:43 p.m. The search for missing 14-year-old Laylah Ibarra of Sacramento is now coming to Fresno County, the family says. Laylah was last seen on Friday morning in front of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Tents burned in homeless camp blaze

Firefighters doused a Saturday afternoon fire that burned items in a homeless camp between Broadway and Highway 50. The fire was reported at 3:15 p.m. as temperatures hit around 100 degrees. Firefighters from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, Diamond Springs-El Dorado Fire Protection District and Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado Unit responded, stopping the flames before they spread to nearby dry brush and trees. Two tents and their contents were destroyed. No injuries were reported.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

