PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters are responding to a new wildfire in rural Placer County on Tuesday.The fire, which first responders have named the Hill Fire, is burning off of Iowa Hill Road, north of Foresthill. Cal Fire says about 23 acres have burned so far.The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the following areas are now under evacuation orders: Giant Gap Campground, Big Reservoir Campground, Shirttail Creek Family Campground, and Morning Star Lake Campground.Hard road closures are also in effect along Iowa Hill Road, Big Dipper Road, Sugar Pine Road at Foresthill Road, Finning Mill Road at Brimstone, and Old Hollow Log. Updates to follow.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO