WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hurricane Earl bringing increased rip current risk along coast
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The second hurricane of the 2022 hurricane season is hundreds of miles off the Cape Fear coast but is still bringing impacts to local beaches. Hurricane Earl has sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and is forecast to become a major hurricane by Thursday evening.
foxwilmington.com
Funnel cloud spotted in Shallotte area
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Several viewers spotted a funnel cloud Wednesday afternoon near Shallotte. According to the WECT weather team, “a funnel cloud developed as the seabreeze interacted with developing thunderstorms. This is not a tornado as the funnel did not interact with the ground.”. There’s no...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: rain odds lower into Friday, set to rise again this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a hot and occasionally stormy Tuesday and Wednesday, some small but pleasant changes are coming for the end of this work and school week. Thursday afternoon will have highs in the 80s with a 30% chance of a leftover shower or thundershower. Rain chances will shrink to 10% for most of Thursday night and Friday as fresh northeast breezes drive temperatures down to the 60s by Friday morning ahead of another trip to the 80s for Friday afternoon. Stay safe in the surf amid a continued moderate to high rip current risk owing to the distant passage of Hurricane Earl.
WITN
Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An Ohio man on vacation is the latest drowning victim in one Onslow County coastal town. North Topsail Beach Chief William Younginer said they got the rescue call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Island Drive. The chief said family members...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: elevated rip risks, variable rain chances
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the first week of September hands off to the second, the Cape Fear Region is blessed to be faced with no direct tropical weather threats. Indirectly, though, the distant passage of Earl will generate the long-period swell necessary for yellow flag - if not, red flag - rip current risk days. So keep it safe in that 82-degree surf! Earl is now forecast to reach major hurricane status, Category three or higher on the Saffir-Simpson scale, just east of Bermuda. Elsewhere on the tropical front: Hurricane Danielle will complete its transition to a post-tropical entity over open North Atlantic waters through Friday and, in the seas adjacent to Africa, a couple of westbound disturbances have low to medium development odds in the next few days.
WITN
New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Speeding boater causes damage to boats, docks in Intracoastal Waterway
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A boater allegedly caused lots of damage to boats and docks along the Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday. An NC Wildlife Resources Commission Officer says a man drove a 63-foot Cabin Cruiser down the waterway from Surf City towards Figure Eight Island. Jon Purinai...
The State Port Pilot
Fishing report: Flounder, flounder and even more flounder
After many long months of anxious waiting, the 2022 flounder season opened last Wednesday night/Thursday morning (September 1) at 12:01 a.m. There were already hook and line fishermen and giggers in place and waiting from Knotts Island to Calabash, and I think it’s fairly safe to say the first recreational caught Tar Heel flounder of 2022 was in the boat in the next minute or two. There were pictures on Facebook within the first hour.
Emissions inspections to end in Onslow County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests. Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests. The approval was a result of […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Sea turtle season winding down as eggs hatch; good nest numbers reported locally and coastwide
EMERALD ISLE — Sea turtle season is slowly winding down along Bogue Banks and elsewhere on the North Carolina coast as nests continue to “boil.”. Coastwide, as of Monday morning, there had been 1,931 sea turtle nests reported. The record number recorded is 2,356 in 2019. In 2021, 1,497 were reported.
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand
Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
WECT
Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a residence that was hit by a car on Tuesday, September 6. According to the WFD’s release, the car hit a home at 7th and Greenfield streets while the resident was asleep. The resident and their dog weren’t hurt, but they have been displaced by the crash. The WFD responded to make sure the building wouldn’t collapse.
WITN
Truck driver that crashed through Trent River Bridge remains in serious condition
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man who crashed his tanker truck through the side of the Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern on Tuesday remains in serious condition. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The tanker truck went through the concrete barrier on the left side of the westbound span, taking out about 20 feet of the guardrail. It landed on its side, some 50 feet below.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dozens of traffic stops, one DWI arrest reported from Oak Island weekend patrols
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department was out in full force this past holiday weekend. While many people enjoyed a day off at the beach, members of the Department were patrolling the area. In total, the Oak Island Police Department conducted 79 traffic stops over...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More than tourists flock to Wrightsville Beach over Labor Day weekend
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Tourists aren’t the only ones flocking to Wrighstville Beach over Labor Day weekend, so are jellyfish. According to Ocean Captain Sam Proffitt, Wrightsville Ocean Rescue had more than 200 reports of jellyfish stings over the weekend, wind patterns are most likely to blame.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
NTSB investigating small plane crash in Pender Co.
IVANHOE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation has been opened after a small plane crashed into a corn field in Pender County on Monday. Pender County Emergency Management told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca the crash happened just before 4 p.m. at a private farm near 11700 Shiloh Road in Ivanhoe. Officials said the plane lost all power […]
wpde.com
3 adults, 1 toddler taken to hospital after boat fire in North Myrtle Beach: Officials
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Several people were injured, including a toddler, in a boat fire on Monday. An official with the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department confirmed to us on scene that there were three adults and one toddler involved in the incident. All four were taken to the hospital with burn injuries.
WITN
D.A. says no charges in Onslow County stabbing death
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The district attorney says no charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a man this past weekend in Onslow County. Deputies say Grant Taylor died at the Naval Medical Center Saturday night after a fight with another man earlier that evening. They said...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County authorizes construction contract for 12 new classrooms at North Brunswick High School
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners authorized the contracts for the design and construction of an addition to North Brunswick High School on Tuesday, September 6. According to the construction contract, the addition is planned to be completed by Sept. 1 2024. For design, the...
