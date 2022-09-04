Read full article on original website
eiupanthers.com
Panthers Drop Home Opener Versus Western Ill., 3-0
CHARLESTON, Ill. - Eastern Illinois (2-5, 0-0 OVC) dropped their home opener in Lantz Arena to Western Illinois (2-5, 0-0 SUMMIT) by a final score of 3-0. The Panther offense again posted two double digit hitters in the match, but couldn't get in rhythm to pick up the win. The final scores were: 22-25, 21-25, 16-25. Giovana Larregui Lopez once again led all attackers in the match with 14 kills. This marks the fifth time this season Larregui Lopez had had 10+ kills in a match. She also was able to collect nine digs which was second on the team.
eiupanthers.com
2022 EIU Football Tailgate Information
PARKING: Lots open three (3) hours prior to start of any scheduled game (i.e. 3 pm for 6 pm game)… Panther Club members may park in the Gray (West Stadium) or Blue (J-Lot) with a valid Panther Club parking pass for the 2022 season. Additional parking is available in the student/general grass lot southwest of the stadium (entry through facilities on Grant Street) or the Lantz Arena lot. Students may park free in the grass lot with a valid 2022-23 student parking pass. New this year, student tailgate may also take place in the grass area just west of the stadium (between West Stadium Lot and Facilities – enter from Grant Street). The south side of Lantz Arena is a credentialed lot for the game, media, EIU football players/staff, visiting team buses and officials will be the only vehicles allowed to park on the South Side of Lantz this season. For information on Panther Club Parking please contact Jen Peterson at 217-581-6014 or japeterson@eiu.edu.
When could it snow in Fort Wayne?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first snowflakes of the snow year, which actually runs from July 1 to June 30, typically don’t wait until the winter months to arrive. Usually, it’s fall that brings the first sight of snow across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office reports that […]
wfft.com
28-year-old Devon Causey reaches for pro card
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - From college athlete, to businessman, to one of the top bodybuilders in the country, it's without question 28-year-old Devon Causey is making a name for himself. After facing down points in his life, the Kentucky State alumnus found a way to shine his light and...
WANE-TV
FW plans lane restrictions for W. Jefferson for gas line work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department advised the area of W. Jefferson Boulevard between N. Glendale Drive and Reckeweg Road will have lane restrictions beginning Sept. 6. These restrictions are needed for gas line work. The work is anticipated to be finished by Sept....
WANE-TV
New restaurants, businesses coming to Auburn
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — New restaurants are headed to Auburn. Businesses like Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle are set to come to Auburn. While residents are excited about the announcement, some say they want to see more local businesses open up in the city as well. Judy Strock has lived...
WANE-TV
Yelp: The best breweries in Fort Wayne, ranked
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To celebrate National Beer Lovers Day, which is Wednesday, Sept. 7, as well as the upcoming “Brewed IN the Fort” craft beer festival set for Sept. 10, WANE 15 decided to look at the best breweries Fort Wayne has to offer, according to Yelp.
WANE-TV
NIPSCO to install gas line at intersection in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – NIPSCO is working on an intersection Wednesday in northeast Fort Wayne, causing lane restrictions in the area, the City announced Tuesday. Drivers can expect lane restrictions near the intersection of Stellhorn and Wheelock roads throughout Wednesday, and the City’s Traffic Engineering Department said work is expected to be finished within the same day.
wfft.com
Man dead in motorcycle crash on West Jefferson Boulevard in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening in west Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne police responded to a call near the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street around 7:10 p.m. Officers and medics found an unconscious man on the...
The Clyde celebrates milestone with alt-rock band 311
Alternative rock band 311 is set to perform at the venue Sunday, with opening act Tropidelic.
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Teens Sent to the Hospital for Injuries Following Rollover Crash Sunday Evening
On Sunday evening, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the 3,000 block of S. Knoll Road for a rollover accident with injuries. Upon arrival, Deputies learned a vehicle was driven by 19 yr. old, Alan Krug, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Krug was traveling northbound on Knoll Road, when he lost control of his vehicle on the gravel portion of the roadway and traveled off of the east side of the roadway where the vehicle overturned several times in a cornfield before coming to rest.
WANE-TV
New apartments planned off Washington Center Road and Fernwood Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local developer plans on building a total of 78 apartment units on two different land parcels in Fort Wayne, one on Washington Center Road and Homewood Drive, and the other at 718 Fernwood Ave. Both are on the city’s north side. Revolver...
WOWO News
Changes Coming To 2022 Johnny Appleseed Festival
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Changes are coming for this month’s Johnny Appleseed Festival. Festival organizers made the announcement via Facebook over the weekend that the Trappers N Traders area will no longer be along Parnell Avenue and instead will be moved to the other side of the festival, closer to the St. Joseph River. The new area will see more tree cover and more ground for festivities. The festival returns for its 47th year over the weekend of September 17th and 18th to Johnny Appleseed and Archer parks near Memorial Coliseum. The festival returned last year after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
WANE-TV
US 30 traffic flowing again after semi rollover
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A semi rolled over on U.S. 30 in western Allen County Thursday morning, snarling traffic on the highway. Indiana State Police responded around 8 a.m. to a report of a semi rollover on U.S. 30 near Stalhut Road, less than four miles from the Allen-Whitley line.
WANE-TV
Semi turns corner ‘too fast’, rolls over on road in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a semitrailer rollover crash on Friday. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner was traveling on US 6 when it came to the corner of CR 61 “too fast” before making the turn, DeKalb County police said. The semi and its metal scrap load rolled over on its side as a result.
WANE-TV
Man critical after shooting in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition. It happened just after 11 Wednesday night, in the 2700 block of Stardale Drive. Someone called 911 to report a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with an...
WTHI
Terre Haute restaurant reopens near 12 Points
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-time eatery in Terre Haute has moved back to its former neighborhood. Oy Vey Jewish Bakery and Deli is now open in the 12 Points area. It's on Lafayette Avenue at the old Royal Mandarin restaurant - near Union Hospital. You can grab sandwiches...
WANE-TV
How did the Auburn Auction go without competition this year?
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — With RM Sotheby’s no longer hosting a Labor Day weekend auction in Auburn, it allowed for Worldwide Auctioneers’ Auburn Auction to once again dominate the weekend in 2022. Owner, Auctioneer, and Chief Appraiser of Worldwide Auctioneers, John Kruse, told WANE 15 that their...
WANE-TV
Work to protect Maumee River begins with road closure for sewer upgrades
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A project to protect the Maumee River is starting with sewer upgrades and a three-month road closure, the City of Fort Wayne said in a release Monday. A section of East Wayne Street between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard is closing Tuesday at...
