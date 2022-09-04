Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newsantaana.com
Street racers threaten Tustin police officers and their families after being cited
Due to unsafe driving behavior and recurring vandalism, the Tustin Police Department maintains a zero tolerance approach to street racing and unsanctioned car meet-ups. Organized events which occur on private property without the permission of the property owner and on City property without proper permitting will result in strict enforcement.
Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash
Authorities today identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service. They The post Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
Fairview Fire: New evacuation order issued as deadly brush fire in Hemet tops 19,377 acres
A deadly brush fire in the Hemet area exploded in size to 19,377 acres on Wednesday as crews continued their efforts to stop it from spreading in all directions amid a brutal heat wave.
Fairview Fire: Evacuation orders remain in place after 2 killed in 4,500-acre blaze in Hemet
A wildfire in Hemet that killed two people and injured another has burned at least 4,500 acres, and thousands of homes remained under evacuation orders Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
L.A. Weekly
Nicole Shawn Baccarella Arrested in DUI Crash on Collett Street [Riverside, CA]
Two-Vehicle DUI Accident on Pierce Street Resulted in Serious Injuries. The two-vehicle collision occurred at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Pierce Street and Collett Street. According to reports, while driving through the intersection, Baccarella lost control of her Range Rover and collided with a westbound 2007 Toyota Corolla....
Woman charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs
A 51-year-old woman suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder today. Sheila Johnson of Desert Hot Springs was also charged with a felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as sentence-enhancing allegations for fleeing the scene, being armed, causing great bodily harm and engaging The post Woman charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
LA and Orange County Chase Ends in Two-Car Crash on Newport Beach Street
A chase through parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties ended with a two-vehicle collision Thursday in the Newport Beach area. Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available. The driver was on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County before heading south on the 5...
RELATED PEOPLE
Deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet grows to 4,000 acres; extent of damage becoming clear
The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 4,000 acres Tuesday with just 5% containment as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes.
Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting
The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the 18-year-old killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend in Coachella. The shooting happened on Friday just before midnight on the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were originally called to respond to The post Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Deadly Blaze Southeast of Hemet Tops 19,000 Acres, Still Just 5% Contained
(CNS) – A deadly wildfire that prompted evacuations south of Hemet grew to more than 19,377 acres Wednesday, with no change in containment despite a stepped-up response by fire crews struggling to slow the speed of the flames’ advance. The evacuation order issued by the California Department of...
Indio school locked down due to nearby police activity
Students at Dr. Carreon Jr. Academy resumed classes Thursday morning after a lockdown due to nearby police activity at the start of the school day. Three people in a Toyota Camry struck a wall and then jumped out of the vehicle at Avenue 48 and Arabia Street at 7:48 a.m., according to police spokesman Ben The post Indio school locked down due to nearby police activity appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Christopher Garcia Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Van Buren Boulevard [Riverside, CA]
Rider Dead after Motorcycle Collision on Mockingbird Canyon. The accident occurred around 10:58 p.m., near Mockingbird Canyon. According to California Highway Patrol, Garcia was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a pickup truck. The collision left the motorcyclist with serious injuries. Emergency crews arrived at the site of the...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged With Murder in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash
A 51-year-old woman suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder Wednesday. Sheila Johnson of Desert Hot Springs was also charged with a felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as sentence-enhancing allegations for fleeing the scene, being armed, causing great bodily harm and engaging in violent conduct, according to court records. She was also charged with a misdemeanor count for being an unlicensed operator.
L.A. Weekly
Barbara Chavez Dead, Shannon Gene Milligan Arrested after Red Light Crash on Maple Avenue [San Bernardino, CA]
Fleeing Driver Strikes and Kills Fontana Woman near Foothill Boulevard. The crash happened around 2:47 p.m., near Foothill Boulevard on August 21st. According to reports, Shannon Gene Milligan was fleeing the scene of a previous collision when he ran a red light at the intersection. There, he struck a Honda...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Brush Fire Kills Two People, Engulfs Structures in Hemet, Schools Closed
(CNS) – A deadly wildfire that prompted evacuations south of Hemet grew to 4,000 acres Tuesday, reaching the boundaries of the San Bernardino National Forest, with no change in containment, leading officials to broaden evacuation orders for public safety. The Fairview Fire was reported at a little after 2...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coroner identifies Dana Point man killed in Cathedral City crash
A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced today. Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found Jason Paige dead at the scene. The crash happened when Paige The post Coroner identifies Dana Point man killed in Cathedral City crash appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Teen Arrested in Deadly Shooting at Coachella House Party
A 17-year-old is behind bars Wednesday accused of killing one person and injuring another at a party in Coachella. Deputies with the Riverside County sheriff’s office responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday around 11:51 p.m. While arriving at...
orangecountytribune.com
Boy, 7, fatally struck by auto
A 7-year-old boy died after being struck by a car as he was walking along a street in Santa Ana Sunday night. According to the SAPD, police received a call of a pedestrian down in the roadway at 8:50 p.m. Officers and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded and found the child, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Rapidly Expands to 20k Acres
The blaze, which killed two people on Tuesday, is threatening 2,000 structures.
Comments / 0