kanecountyconnects.com
Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12
Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Sheriff proposes patrol car take-home program
Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird wants to implement a patrol car take-home program for deputies. Currently, off-duty deputies have to get to the sheriff's office to get their vehicle and gear before responding to an incident. Baird says deputies having their squad cars at home will speed up response time.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Appellate Court opens door to possible $10M refund of motorists fined for 'distracted driving'
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The Illinois Appellate Court on Wednesday breathed new life into a lawsuit with the potential to force the city to refund $10 million to motorists fined for "distracted driving" violations. The Appellate Court ruled Circuit Judge Pamela McLean Myerson was wrong to toss the case in...
wcsjnews.com
Coal City Woman Sentenced in Grundy Co.
A 30-year-old Coal City woman was sentenced in Grundy County on September 1st. Charlie Espersen pled guilty to Criminal Neglect of an Elderly Person, a class three felony. Espersen, who was a caregiver to an elderly female family member, knowingly neglected that family member by abandoning her on January 15th of 2021 for a period of less than 24 hours in Coal City.
KFVS12
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Come January 1, 2023, the State of Illinois is set to eliminate the cash bail system. However, southern Illinois lawmakers and law enforcement say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act, will...
Illinois State Police gives tips for avoiding road rage
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) posted tips on its Facebook page for avoiding road rage. ISP says the best ways to avoid road rage include: Don’t offend No cutting others off No lingering in the left lane No tailgating No rude gestures Don’t engage Steer clear Avoid eye contact Adjust your attitude […]
spotonillinois.com
Rezin on new Illinois FOID rule: 'It took a horrific act of senseless violence' for Pritzker to keep his promise
State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) noted that Republican lawmakers questioned the Illinois State Police (ISP) over their assertion that they had no authority to deny a FOID card to the alleged Highland Park shooter. During a Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) meeting, Republican... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 15:25. 15:25.
Apparent police chase ends on Tri-State Tollway; Illinois State Police investigating
Illinois State Police are investigating after an apparent chase ended on the Tri-State Tollway Tuesday afternoon.
starvedrock.media
Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor
Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
2 killed in Illinois house explosion
LASALLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed Saturday after a house exploded in LaSalle. Both have now been identified. According to the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office and the Winnebago County Coroner, Robert Waters, 59, and Michele Waters, 57, were killed when a house in the 3100 block of E. 3rd Road exploded. Robert Waters […]
Darren Bailey meets with Illinois sheriffs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — GOP candidate Darren Bailey met with Illinois sheriffs in Springfield on Tuesday. The closed-door discussion focused on crime policies, including the SAFE-T Act. Bailey continued to hit Governor JB Pritzker on his criminal justice policies and his tendency to spend more money when working towards solutions. Pritzker announced on Tuesday a […]
hoiabc.com
Bailey vows to repeal Safe-T Act
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Claiming our homes are under siege by violent criminals, Darren Bailey met with sheriffs from across Illinois Tuesday. Bailey told the media in Springfield that he hopes to throw the criminals in jail, and Governor Pritzker out of office. He warned that new laws taking...
kanecountyconnects.com
'Chronic Wasting Disease' in Deer Subject of IDNR Meetings in Northern Illinois
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a fatal disease that impacts the central nervous system in deer. It has been detected in several counties across northern Illinois, including in Kane County. Landowners, hunters and concerned citizens are invited to attend a series of informational meetings about CWD and its threat on...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois' electric vehicle plan — what to know
CHICAGO - More than a dozen states are deciding whether to follow California’s plan to ban sales of new gas cars by 2035. California is requiring all new vehicles to be either hydrogen or electric powered by that year. Their rules are the strictest in the U.S. Last month,...
foxillinois.com
Fraternal Order of Police: Illinois' correctional facilities are unsafe
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One police organization is claiming conditions in Illinois' Correctional Facilities are becoming more dangerous. The leader of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Corrections Lodge 263 said there is no plan to improve conditions in Illinois' correctional facilities. The Fraternal Order of Police works with...
Cannabis advocates, business owners in Illinois warn state's program is 'on the verge of collapse'
Cannabis equity advocates and business owners are warning that Illinois' social equity program is "on the verge of collapse."
wjol.com
Bailey Continues To Blame Pritzker For Rising Crime In Illinois
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame incumbent Governor Pritzker for rising crime rates in the state. Speaking in Springfield yesterday, the state senator said “We won’t have peace in Illinois until we fire JB Pritzker.” Bailey also pointed out that the SAFE-T Act will end cash bail in Illinois at the start of next year. He said the rest of the state will face the same mayhem as Chicago, where he claims no cash bail practically already exists.
WSPY NEWS
Portion Of Route 47 Through Morris Named After Fallen Morris Police Officer
A dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting for the Patrolman Clarence Roseland Memorial Road was held at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office parking lot this morning. 75th District State Representative David Welter was one of the speakers during the event. Welter said he has been trying to get this roadway...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police investigating $10,000 scam
Police in Oswego are looking into a theft by deception that happened last week. A police report says that the victim purchased $10,000 worth of gift cards to pay someone posing as the Geek Squad for an outstanding bill. Police say it is a phone scam. It was reported on September 1.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Ax wielding man shot dead outside dispensary; Consultant pleads guilty to bribing officials
A security guard at an Illinois marijuana dispensary shot and killed a man brandishing an ax Monday. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the incident occurred at Zen Leaf marijuana dispensary in the Greektown neighborhood of Chicago. The man got into a verbal confrontation with the guard outside the business. The man swung the ax and hit the guard in the leg, who then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.
