generalaviationnews.com
Lightspeed introduces new pilot headset with built-in CO sensors
Lightspeed Aviation has introduced Delta Zulu, a new ANR aviation headset that includes a built-in carbon monoxide sensor, as well as a built-in audio equalization system that adjusts audio output to compensate for hearing loss. The built-in carbon monoxide measures carbon monoxide levels in the cockpit any time the headset...
generalaviationnews.com
Avidyne’s latest software for IFDs certified
Avidyne has received FAA certification for its AviOS10.3 software for its IFD series of systems. The updated software adds new features for both fixed-wing and helicopter pilots, including visual approaches, VNAV, and certified TAWS options, according to company officials. The Technical Standard Order (TSO) and Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approvals...
generalaviationnews.com
From the lab to the field: Avfuel’s part in getting new unleaded avgas to your airplane
Avfuel Corporation — a global supplier of aviation fuel and services — is collaborating with General Aviation Modifications Inc. (GAMI) to get the newly approved G100UL to FBOs and, ultimately, in your airplane. On Sept. 1, 2022, GAMI received fleet-wide STC approval from the FAA for its high...
