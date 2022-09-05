ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
generalaviationnews.com

Lightspeed introduces new pilot headset with built-in CO sensors

Lightspeed Aviation has introduced Delta Zulu, a new ANR aviation headset that includes a built-in carbon monoxide sensor, as well as a built-in audio equalization system that adjusts audio output to compensate for hearing loss. The built-in carbon monoxide measures carbon monoxide levels in the cockpit any time the headset...
TECHNOLOGY
Avidyne’s latest software for IFDs certified

Avidyne has received FAA certification for its AviOS10.3 software for its IFD series of systems. The updated software adds new features for both fixed-wing and helicopter pilots, including visual approaches, VNAV, and certified TAWS options, according to company officials. The Technical Standard Order (TSO) and Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approvals...
