WSAZ
Community members raising money for business after fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- After a fire left a well known local business destroyed, community members are stepping up to help those affected. Early on the morning of August 1, a fire broke out at R&R Tent Rentals near South Webster. The business would provide tents for events all over...
WKRC
VA nurses protest, saying staffing issues putting veterans in danger
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nurses at Cincinnati’s VA Medical Center say veterans are getting neglected because of staffing shortages. They held picket signs and chanted for patient safety Wednesday outside their hospital. It was an informational picket, not a strike. They are frustrated because they say they are not able to give the care these veterans deserve.
City of Silver Grove to hold ribbon cutting Saturday for recently-completed Catfish Hole Trails
The City of Silver Grove has announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the recently completed Catfish Hole Trails Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m. The trails meander through ten acres of woods along Fourmile Creek in Silver Grove. The Catfish Hole Trails, named for a local legend has it that the...
wvxu.org
As Northern Kentucky loses affordable housing, local leaders talk about solutions
Like many urban areas, Newport has seen big changes in recent years. New development has come rapidly to the city of 14,000 just across the river from downtown Cincinnati. A lot of that activity has been welcomed — but it also raises questions from some residents about whether they’ll be able to afford to stay.
Ledger Independent
Maysville’s 18th Annual Pigout is just around the corner
The 18th Annual Maysville Pigout is just around the corner. The festival gets underway Friday, Sept. 23, 5-10 p.m., and continues Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 10 p.m. One of the 10 Pigout coordinators, Christal Henderson said the group has been working to put this festival together since March and the event will host more than 20 food vendors along with vendors selling shaved ice, lemonade and ice cream as well as non-food vendors.
WKRC
Vaccine errors: Experts suggest being your own advocate ahead of getting a COVID booster
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are headed to get your new COVID-19 boosters, it's suggested you do a little research before you go. It can lower the odds of a mix-up or vaccine mistake. Vaccine error is reported through a special reporting system with the Centers for Disease Control and...
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
Ledger Independent
Drama team presenting drama at Shepherd’s House
On September 11, at 6 p.m., Faith Walk Christian Drama Team will be in Maysville at The Shepherd’s House Church presenting their drama entitled “Spiritual Warfare: Are You Ready For The Battle?”. According to Sharon Toller, the local coordinator for this event, the Faith Walk Christian Drama Team...
linknky.com
Graeter’s is coming to Union; Braxton and Dewey’s may follow, city says
Union is getting a Graeter’s Ice Cream store, and city leadership shared that Dewey’s Pizza and Braxton Brewing may be opening locations next door. Representatives from Graeter’s were present at the Union City Commission meeting on Wednesday night. There, Justin Jones, project manager of Cincinnati-based firm KZF Design, showed renderings and photos from other stores in operation to illustrate the plans for the future Union location.
WLKY.com
LOOK: Kentucky basketball gets new uniforms, and something is noticeably absent
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bye, bye checkerboards. The University of Kentucky men's basketball team has new home uniforms and they just dropped photos of the new design on Tuesday. The biggest change is the absence of the checker pattern, which has been around for more than a decade now, and was somewhat controversial.
cartercountytimes.com
Greenup celebrates Old Fashion Days with parade
GREENUP – This year marks the 56th year of Greenup Old Fashion Days in Greenup Kentucky. This year the committee has chosen to honor Greenup Old Fashion Days by encouraging everyone to use the theme “what old fashion days means to them”. As a part of this...
wvxu.org
Asked to vacate Victoria Square, many residents want to stay in Newport. But that is a challenge
On any given day, there is a rush of activity along the western Newport riverfront as a new billion-dollar, 25-acre entertainment and residential development called Ovation rises. The project’s been years in the works and has elicited a lot of excitement. But by the time new businesses and residents move...
clayconews.com
Election Integrity Issues highlighted in Kentucky as Missing Seals uncovered says Jessica Neal, GOP Primary Candidate for State Senator who paid $57,368.00 for Ballot Recount in the Counties of Campbell, Bracken, Pendleton and a Portion of Kenton County
NEWPORT, KY - On Friday, August 26, Campbell County Circuit Judge Daniel J. Zalla found the integrity of the ballots was “satisfactorily shown” in the recount for the Kentucky State Senate District 24 race, and chose to certify the results for the May 17, 2022 primary election. This...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Engineer’s Office announces new road closure in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Engineer’s Office announced the closure of Pine Top Road. According to officials, Pine Top will be closed at the 1.58-mile marker for a culvert replacement. The closure is expected to last through the remainder of the month. The road is expected...
WLWT 5
Dayton becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to pass smoking, vaping ban
DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city council passed a smoking ban Tuesday night. The Dayton City Council passed the measure by a 3-2 vote. The ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. The new rule will go into effect in 60 days. According to...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great breakfast in the Cincinnati area?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints. This local chain is known for its delicious breakfasts made with locally-sourced ingredients. Popular options include the Queen City Bee (a delicious sandwich with goetta, apple, arugula, broken yolk egg, and “nectar” sauce on a milk bun), Bee Cakes (gluten-free pancakes made with almond milk, quinoa, and buckwheat flour), and Piggy Cakes (pancakes made with bacon in the batter and are topped with whipped cream and candied pecans).
WLWT 5
Family says Milford teen is making progress four months after prom night crash
MILFORD, Ohio — Four months after a Milford teenager was critically injured in a prom night crash on I-275, his family says he's making progress. WLWT reported on this story when it first happened. The teen was driving a three-wheeled vehicle when it crashed on 275. Ariez was taken...
Ledger Independent
Mom and daughter team turn lavender fields into a variety of products
BROOKSVILLE — Lavender is known for its pretty little purple blooms, lovely scent and calming properties. But did you know the plant has many other uses?. Denise Scaringi and her mother, Judy Brothers, sure do. In 2005, the mother-daughter team recognized the versatility and marketability of the plant and started a business venture — Lavender Hills of Kentucky, LLC — that is all things lavender.
Fox 19
Cincinnati’s interim city manager left Friday with $434K
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Interim City Manager John Curp left his job Friday with a severance payout of about $436,000, city records show. Curp was one of two finalists for the city’s top administrative position. He lost out last week to Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long, who will be paid about $287,000 annually.
Fox 19
NKY city passes ban on smoking, vaping over some objections
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Dayton became the second city in Northern Kentucky and the first in Campbell County to pass a smoking ban. Smoking and vaping is now prohibited in restaurants and on all properties, according to the ordinance. Businesses that violate the ordinance could face a $250 fine. Dayton...
