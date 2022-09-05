ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Community members raising money for business after fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- After a fire left a well known local business destroyed, community members are stepping up to help those affected. Early on the morning of August 1, a fire broke out at R&R Tent Rentals near South Webster. The business would provide tents for events all over...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WKRC

VA nurses protest, saying staffing issues putting veterans in danger

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nurses at Cincinnati’s VA Medical Center say veterans are getting neglected because of staffing shortages. They held picket signs and chanted for patient safety Wednesday outside their hospital. It was an informational picket, not a strike. They are frustrated because they say they are not able to give the care these veterans deserve.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Maysville, KY
Ledger Independent

Maysville’s 18th Annual Pigout is just around the corner

The 18th Annual Maysville Pigout is just around the corner. The festival gets underway Friday, Sept. 23, 5-10 p.m., and continues Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 10 p.m. One of the 10 Pigout coordinators, Christal Henderson said the group has been working to put this festival together since March and the event will host more than 20 food vendors along with vendors selling shaved ice, lemonade and ice cream as well as non-food vendors.
MAYSVILLE, KY
Ledger Independent

Drama team presenting drama at Shepherd’s House

On September 11, at 6 p.m., Faith Walk Christian Drama Team will be in Maysville at The Shepherd’s House Church presenting their drama entitled “Spiritual Warfare: Are You Ready For The Battle?”. According to Sharon Toller, the local coordinator for this event, the Faith Walk Christian Drama Team...
MAYSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Success#K12#The Food For Thought#The Kentucky Community#Te
linknky.com

Graeter’s is coming to Union; Braxton and Dewey’s may follow, city says

Union is getting a Graeter’s Ice Cream store, and city leadership shared that Dewey’s Pizza and Braxton Brewing may be opening locations next door. Representatives from Graeter’s were present at the Union City Commission meeting on Wednesday night. There, Justin Jones, project manager of Cincinnati-based firm KZF Design, showed renderings and photos from other stores in operation to illustrate the plans for the future Union location.
UNION, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Greenup celebrates Old Fashion Days with parade

GREENUP – This year marks the 56th year of Greenup Old Fashion Days in Greenup Kentucky. This year the committee has chosen to honor Greenup Old Fashion Days by encouraging everyone to use the theme “what old fashion days means to them”. As a part of this...
GREENUP, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
clayconews.com

Election Integrity Issues highlighted in Kentucky as Missing Seals uncovered says Jessica Neal, GOP Primary Candidate for State Senator who paid $57,368.00 for Ballot Recount in the Counties of Campbell, Bracken, Pendleton and a Portion of Kenton County

NEWPORT, KY - On Friday, August 26, Campbell County Circuit Judge Daniel J. Zalla found the integrity of the ballots was “satisfactorily shown” in the recount for the Kentucky State Senate District 24 race, and chose to certify the results for the May 17, 2022 primary election. This...
KENTUCKY STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Engineer’s Office announces new road closure in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Engineer’s Office announced the closure of Pine Top Road. According to officials, Pine Top will be closed at the 1.58-mile marker for a culvert replacement. The closure is expected to last through the remainder of the month. The road is expected...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Dayton becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to pass smoking, vaping ban

DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city council passed a smoking ban Tuesday night. The Dayton City Council passed the measure by a 3-2 vote. The ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. The new rule will go into effect in 60 days. According to...
DAYTON, KY
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great breakfast in the Cincinnati area?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints. This local chain is known for its delicious breakfasts made with locally-sourced ingredients. Popular options include the Queen City Bee (a delicious sandwich with goetta, apple, arugula, broken yolk egg, and “nectar” sauce on a milk bun), Bee Cakes (gluten-free pancakes made with almond milk, quinoa, and buckwheat flour), and Piggy Cakes (pancakes made with bacon in the batter and are topped with whipped cream and candied pecans).
CINCINNATI, OH
Ledger Independent

Mom and daughter team turn lavender fields into a variety of products

BROOKSVILLE — Lavender is known for its pretty little purple blooms, lovely scent and calming properties. But did you know the plant has many other uses?. Denise Scaringi and her mother, Judy Brothers, sure do. In 2005, the mother-daughter team recognized the versatility and marketability of the plant and started a business venture — Lavender Hills of Kentucky, LLC — that is all things lavender.
BROOKSVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Cincinnati’s interim city manager left Friday with $434K

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Interim City Manager John Curp left his job Friday with a severance payout of about $436,000, city records show. Curp was one of two finalists for the city’s top administrative position. He lost out last week to Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long, who will be paid about $287,000 annually.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NKY city passes ban on smoking, vaping over some objections

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Dayton became the second city in Northern Kentucky and the first in Campbell County to pass a smoking ban. Smoking and vaping is now prohibited in restaurants and on all properties, according to the ordinance. Businesses that violate the ordinance could face a $250 fine. Dayton...
DAYTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy