F1 driver line-up 2023: Who is racing on the Formula One grid next season?

THE 2022 F1 season is racing along with Max Verstappen leading the championship.

That has led to plenty of talk about the 2023 Formula One campaign and who will be racing for each team. Here is everyone that has been confirmed so far as the 10 teams look to strengthen.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen is signed for Red Bull until 2028 and Sergio Perez penned an extension until 2024 after the Monaco Grand Prix.

Red Bull have been utterly dominant in 2022 and see no reason to change their driver line-up for next season as they look to continue their stranglehold on sport.

Verstappen will more than likely be a two-time F1 world champion by the time 2023 comes around.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Mercedes will retain Lewis Hamilton and George Russell for 2023 and will hope their car can be more competitive.

The new regulations for 2022 have cost the team with Red Bull and Ferrari now ahead of the Silver Arrows in the pecking order.

Many believe 2023 could well be Hamilton’s last year in the sport but Mercedes will definitely want to keep him if he wants to continue his glittering career.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

When they linked up in 2021 Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were the youngest line-up Ferrari had ever had.

Both will race for the Prancing Horse in 2023 and will hope for better from their team who have made a number of errors with their strategy.

Ferrari will need to deliver for their drivers next season or they could be tempted to move elsewhere as they are both out of contract at the end of the year.

McLaren

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris has a contract with McLaren until 2025 and is unquestionably the driver who leads the team.

All the drama has been around the second seat though with McLaren ending the contract of Daniel Ricciardo a year early to bring in fellow Australian Oscar Piastri.

Alpine thought they had an agreement in place for the driver they have backed throughout his career but Piastri signed a deal with McLaren instead.

Alpine

Esteban Ocon and TBC

Esteban Ocon is confirmed for 2023 after he signed a multi-year deal last season after an impressive start.

Alpine were desperate to keep Fernando Alonso but were not willing to budge on offering him a one-year deal which meant he opted to shock them and sign with Aston Martin.

Alpine then announced Oscar Piastri only for him to take to social media and state he wouldn’t be driving for them.

The smart money is on Pierre Gasly joining the team from AlphaTauri and making it an all-French affair.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Fernando Alonso shocked Alpine by letting the world know he was joining Aston Martin to replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel.

The Spaniard joins Lance Stroll who has the safest seat in F1 with his father owning the team.

Aston Martin will hope Alonso can make a difference in helping the team move further forwards on the grid.

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas and TBC

Valtteri Bottas left Mercedes for Alfa Romeo last season and signed a deal that is thought to run until 2024.

His current teammate Zhou Guanyu has not been signed for 2023 yet and it is unclear whether he will be retained.

Sauber will end their links to Alfa Romeo at the end of 2023 with Audi set to come into the sport in 2026.

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly and TBC

Pierre Gasly does have a contract with AlphaTauri but he is believed to be in negotiations with Alpine over a move to the team in 2023.

Yuki Tsunoda has had a more encouraging season and with Gasly leaving he could have more chance of keeping his seat.

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson could also be a name worth monitoring if AlphaTauri do lose Gasly.

Williams

Alex Albon and TBC

Alex Albon has impressed following his return to the sport and has gotten the maximum out of a car that has been hard to drive in 2022.

Nicholas Latifi is expected to leave the team and Oscar Piastri was going to drive for Williams.

The fact the Australian has now signed for McLaren leaves Williams considering their options as to who their other driver will be. Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries has been a name mentioned.

Haas

Kevin Magnussen and TBC

Kevin Magnussen returned to Haas and F1 at the beginning of 2022 with the sacking of Russian driver Nakita Mazepin amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Mick Schumacher has shown glimpses of his potential this season but his contract has yet to be renewed.

Daniel Ricciardo has been linked with Haas if Schumacher is let go by the team.