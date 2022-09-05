Read full article on original website
BBC
Poole couple attacked by youths while walking dog
A couple have described how they and their dog were subjected to a seemingly random attack by a gang of teenagers. Amber Cole and Adam Stevenson were walking their puppy Luna when they were targeted in Bourne Valley Park in Poole, Dorset, on Sunday afternoon. They told the BBC the...
BBC
Whitehaven mother found dead with baby had inhaled lighter fluid
A mother died after inhaling lighter fluid, leaving her baby to die from dehydration, an inquest has heard. Natalie Kane, 27, and her 14-month-son, Harry, were found dead at their Whitehaven home on 30 December. Assistant Cumbria coroner Margaret Taylor said the child died after being "left alone and unable...
Video of an 'elderly' man hauling his fishing boat on his mobility scooter as another man hitches a ride on rollerskates goes viral - but is all as it seems?
A video of a man on a mobility scooter towing a fishing boat while another man hitches a ride on rollerskates is being widely shared online - but some believe it's a well orchestrated stunt. The man was spotted on Marine Parade at Coolangatta on the Gold Coast hauling the...
BBC
Boy, 13, lived alone in 'squalid' Dundee flat for months
A 13-year-old boy was discovered living alone for more than four months in squalid and freezing conditions, a court has heard. The boy had a filthy mattress in a flat and had not been provided with adequate food or heating during winter months. He was rescued last April following a...
Mother on safari park trip with her children has her car smashed up by two 'randy RHINOS'
A mum who took her two children on an outing to a safari park had her car smashed up by two randy rhinos. Stacey Gormley, 32, and her sons Buddy, seven, and Boden, one, were driving through the wild animal enclosures at West Midland Safari Park in Bewdley, Worcestershire, to mark the final day of the summer holidays when the rhinos charged.
International Business Times
Teen Girl Drags Pregnant Woman In Vicious Attack, Knocking Over Pram With Toddlers
A pregnant woman was out pushing her toddlers in a pram when a young teen violently attacked her in broad daylight in Perth, Australia. The Western Australia Police Force released footage of the woman being dragged by her hair as the pram carrying the toddlers falls to the ground. A...
Whopping 50-Foot Long 'Megalodon' Shape Detected by Atlantic Ocean Scanner
Based on the dimensions on the scanner, the team estimated the shape was "weighing in at 40 tons!"
Groomsman praised for refusing to be paired with bridesmaid who ‘ghosted’ him
A man has been praised for refusing to pair up with his sister’s bridesmaid because she had previously “ghosted” him.In the popular Reddit forum “Am I the A**hole?”, a user who goes by the name u/chabortoo detailed how his sister is getting married this year and that he’s in a “weird situation” because of it. He went on to give some backstory about his sibling and said that he’s going to be a groomsman on her fiancé’s side, since it was important to her sister that he was “included”.However, he then revealed his disappointment over the nuptials. He explained...
Crowd mourns loss of three siblings who died in violent Tallaght incident - OLD
A vigil has been held for three siblings who died in a violent incident in Dublin.Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after an incident at their home in Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.A large crowd gathered outside the house on Monday to mourn alongside family and friends.Balloons were released and candles were lit along the wall outside the house in their memory as songs were played to the crowd.Dozens of bunches of flowers, teddy bears and candles have been placed along the wall as well as photographs of...
BBC
Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid concerns for Queen's health
Around Buckingham Palace dozens of news cameras can be seen pointing at the Queen's London residence. American tourist Judy Jones who is visiting with her sister told me she remembers watching the Queen's coronation in 1952 on a black and white TV when she was a girl. "All my memory...
BBC
Highland aristocrat Lord Strathnaver dies in accident at cliffs
A Highland aristocrat has died in a late-night accident at cliffs on the Caithness coast. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, was heir to the Earldom of Sutherland and an accomplished surfer. He is understood to have died in a fall. Police said emergency services were made aware of concerns for a...
BBC
Reading Festival: Burned teen describes 'horrific' ordeal
A teenager who suffered second degree burns at a music festival has described the event as "horrific". Leone Cook, 18, from Kent, was sitting near a campfire at Reading Festival on Sunday 28 August when a liquid that was thrown on to the fire exploded. Thames Valley Police confirmed some...
BBC
Potton: Errors made in arrest of 81-year-old man says PCC
A police and crime commissioner said an opportunity was missed to de-escalate a situation that ended with an 81-year-old man being arrested and injured. Malcolm Emery was put in handcuffs after officers mistakenly went to his home in Potton at 05:00 BST on Friday. Bedfordshire Police has apologised to Mr...
BBC
Woman, 18, killed in Leeds crash named by police
An 18-year-old woman who died after a car crash in Leeds has been named by police. Georgia Bendelow, from Leeds, was critically injured in the crash involving a white BMW M3 and a red Seat Mii on the A63 Selby Road, at Swillington Common, on Wednesday. Ms Bendelow, a passenger...
BBC
Charles is the new King
At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. But there are a number of practical - and traditional - steps which he must go through to be crowned King. What will he be called?. He will...
U.K.・
BBC
Lincolnshire: Skull found in duck pond dates from Roman era
A skull found in a duck pond in June is from the Roman period, police said. The human skull was discovered in the pond in Pear Tree Lane, Fulstow, Lincolnshire, on 16 June after a member of the public spotted it in the water. It was sent off for further...
BBC
Kyra Hill: Father makes water park plea as funeral held
The father of a girl who died after getting into trouble at a water park has appealed for help from the public as her funeral was held. Kyra Hill, 11, was found just over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, Berkshire, on 6 August. She died in hospital later that day.
BBC
Maltby: Intruder pours boiling water on sleeping man
A man has been left with serious scalds after an intruder poured boiling water on him as he slept. The victim was asleep in bed at 02:40 BST on Friday when an unknown person climbed through his window on Gaitskell Close in Maltby, Rotherham. The assailant then fled and the...
BBC
Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold
A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
BBC
Widnes man who stabbed daughter's gran 20 times jailed
A man who stabbed his daughter's grandmother more than 20 times before trying to run her over in a "callous and brutal" attack has been jailed. Michael Moon, 39, had taken cocaine and drank a litre of vodka when he grabbed a kitchen knife and drove to Tabley Avenue, Widnes, to confront Carmel Ratcliffe, Cheshire Police said.
