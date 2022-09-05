ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Second Harvest and Numerica to give out gift cards for donations

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Numerica Credit Union has partnered with Second Harvest to hold Great Grocery Gifting pop-up events on September 8, where donations are rewarded with gift cards. Anyone who donates $50 to Second Harvest during the event will get a $50 gift card from the credit union to Yoke's Fresh Market, or Grocery Outlet for donations in Wenatchee.
WENATCHEE, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

GET OUT! 5 Things Being Given Away for Free on Yakima Craigslist

Who says the best things in life aren't free? If you hop onto Craigslist, you can find an assortment of goodies that might make your entire day! The items you will find being given away for free on Yakima's Craigslist go beyond the city of Yakima. Yakima.Craigslist.org covers the Upper and Lower Valley plus Ellensburg and Cle Elum, too.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Local officials cautiously optimistic as elk season begins

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers. Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Selah and Yakima Interconnect traffic to shift for one month

SELAH, Wash. — Traffic headed west on I-82 can expect a traffic shift for about a month between Selah and Yakima as work on the Twin Bridges continues. A section of SR 823 will be closed September 7-9 as crews prepare; then all traffic going west on I-82 will be shifted to SR 823 starting September 10 for a month.
SELAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cougar spotted in Yakima park

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:14 p.m. An update from Suncomm Communications says the cougar was not found by officers. Those in the area are asked to stay safe and alert. If you see the cougar, call 9-1-1 immediately. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 10:47 a.m. A Cougar was spotted in Yakima's Randall Park...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley news in review

The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. The Yakima Police Department was unable to find a cougar that was seen Monday morning in the area of Randall Park. The department posted on Facebook that the animal was seen just...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

0905 nonstop 1pm CGyakcougar

A cougar was spotted in Randall Park in Yakima. People in the area are advised to stay indoors and to keep pets and children inside.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m. The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out. According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots. Overall the...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

This Yakima Spot Had some Fancy-Shmancy Root Beer Floats

Root Beer Floats are one of those dessert drink options I've always enjoyed but never gave them enough credit when I was younger. They're great and all but would often opt for something else like a milkshake or something. As I got older I seem to appreciate them more and more and when offered I'd often order one just for nostalgia's sake. I saw this spot in town had Root Beer Floats as part of a 'back to school' special for kids but that didn't stop me from ordering one as well.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Motorcycle v car crash backs up traffic on Nob Hill

YAKIMA, Wash. - A motorcycle versus car crash around the 2700 block of Nob Hill Boulevard will have traffic backed up for an extended time, according to Lieutenant Chad Janis with the Yakima Police Department. At this time, only one lane is open around the crash as first responders assess...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

State DNR Plans Land Transfer Of Property Near Wenatchee

The Washington Department of Natural Resources is planning to transfer some land it currently operates as a revenue source to other uses. There are 10 pieces of land it's proposing to transfer, including about 3,000 acres near Wenatchee known as the Upper Dry Gulch area. DNR Communications Specialist Kenny Ocker...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Mayor washes Wenatchee's hands of annexation disputes with county

WENATCHEE — A dispute came to a head this week over land annexations from Chelan County into the city of Wenatchee. Mayor Frank Kuntz told Chelan County commissioners Tuesday the city will no longer accept petitions for annexation. Instead, landowners will be referred to the county to begin the process, which Kuntz suggested could be resolved with an interlocal agreement on each petition.
WENATCHEE, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

