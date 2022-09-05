Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Second Harvest and Numerica to give out gift cards for donations
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Numerica Credit Union has partnered with Second Harvest to hold Great Grocery Gifting pop-up events on September 8, where donations are rewarded with gift cards. Anyone who donates $50 to Second Harvest during the event will get a $50 gift card from the credit union to Yoke's Fresh Market, or Grocery Outlet for donations in Wenatchee.
GET OUT! 5 Things Being Given Away for Free on Yakima Craigslist
Who says the best things in life aren't free? If you hop onto Craigslist, you can find an assortment of goodies that might make your entire day! The items you will find being given away for free on Yakima's Craigslist go beyond the city of Yakima. Yakima.Craigslist.org covers the Upper and Lower Valley plus Ellensburg and Cle Elum, too.
Brush fire jumps Yakima river, requires large response
YAKIMA, Wash. — A brush fire broke out off I-82 in Yakima Wednesday evening, Sept. 7. According to a Facebook post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469, a large fire that started on the west side of the river near Target jumped the river. This required East Valley to respond Officials haven’t said what caused the fire, but did say...
Yakima Herald Republic
Local officials cautiously optimistic as elk season begins
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers. Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective...
nbcrightnow.com
Selah and Yakima Interconnect traffic to shift for one month
SELAH, Wash. — Traffic headed west on I-82 can expect a traffic shift for about a month between Selah and Yakima as work on the Twin Bridges continues. A section of SR 823 will be closed September 7-9 as crews prepare; then all traffic going west on I-82 will be shifted to SR 823 starting September 10 for a month.
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar spotted in Yakima park
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:14 p.m. An update from Suncomm Communications says the cougar was not found by officers. Those in the area are asked to stay safe and alert. If you see the cougar, call 9-1-1 immediately. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 10:47 a.m. A Cougar was spotted in Yakima's Randall Park...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley news in review
The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. The Yakima Police Department was unable to find a cougar that was seen Monday morning in the area of Randall Park. The department posted on Facebook that the animal was seen just...
nbcrightnow.com
0905 nonstop 1pm CGyakcougar
A cougar was spotted in Randall Park in Yakima. People in the area are advised to stay indoors and to keep pets and children inside.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m. The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out. According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots. Overall the...
Today Marks Day One of the Disappointing Single Afternoon Flight Option in Yakima
It's a day I've been dreading since I first learned about Yakima dropping to one flight earlier this year. Today marks the first time for who-knows-how long that you can only fly out of Yakima once a day and it's not even that convenient of a flight if you're connecting to somewhere else.
The Wendy’s in Yakima has been Abducted by Rick and Morty!
Adult Swim found the biggest hit in a long time with Rick and Morty, a genius Grandfather who travels the multiverse with his Grandson going on crazy adventures rarely to save the world but just to have fun and create mischief. Rick and Morty are known for their scifi hijinks...
This Yakima Spot Had some Fancy-Shmancy Root Beer Floats
Root Beer Floats are one of those dessert drink options I've always enjoyed but never gave them enough credit when I was younger. They're great and all but would often opt for something else like a milkshake or something. As I got older I seem to appreciate them more and more and when offered I'd often order one just for nostalgia's sake. I saw this spot in town had Root Beer Floats as part of a 'back to school' special for kids but that didn't stop me from ordering one as well.
nbcrightnow.com
Motorcycle v car crash backs up traffic on Nob Hill
YAKIMA, Wash. - A motorcycle versus car crash around the 2700 block of Nob Hill Boulevard will have traffic backed up for an extended time, according to Lieutenant Chad Janis with the Yakima Police Department. At this time, only one lane is open around the crash as first responders assess...
kpq.com
State DNR Plans Land Transfer Of Property Near Wenatchee
The Washington Department of Natural Resources is planning to transfer some land it currently operates as a revenue source to other uses. There are 10 pieces of land it's proposing to transfer, including about 3,000 acres near Wenatchee known as the Upper Dry Gulch area. DNR Communications Specialist Kenny Ocker...
Cougar escapes capture at Randall Park despite officers tracking with drones, K9s
YAKIMA, Wash. — Local, county and state authorities searched for a cougar spotted in Randall Park for several hours Monday, but were not able to capture it. “We are unable to track the animal down, so we’re pretty confident it has moved on from the area,” Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife law enforcement Capt. Bob Weaver said.
State Transfers Hundreds of Acres at Moses Lake Sand Dunes
Saying the land basically has no profit factor for the state, the Department of Natural Resources will be turning over a lot more land in Grant County, namely at the sand dunes south of Moses Lake. State to hand over 647 more acres. The DNR has announced ten parcels of...
ifiberone.com
Extensive and permanent traffic revisions coming in Olds Station area in north Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - As construction continues on Chelan PUD’s new service center on the north side of Wenatchee, appropriate traffic changes are needed in order to provide adequate access to the massive structure. Utility employees will start relocating to the new Chelan PUD headquarters in the summer of 2023. A...
Yakima paramedics urge drivers to be cautious around I-82 bridge repair work
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — After a month-long delay, the Washington State Department of Transportation began repairs Wednesday on the Naches River and Yakima River bridges. The project doesn’t include a long detour for drivers, but it’s already slowing down traffic and causing delays for rush-hour commuters on I-82 westbound near the exit to Selah.
Union Gap restaurant closed due to damage from fire over the weekend
UNION GAP, Wash. — A restaurant in Union Gap is closed for the time being after it was significantly damaged in a fire over the weekend. El Porton, located at 2512 Main St. in Union Gap, caught fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, just as patrons were sitting down for their evening meal.
ncwlife.com
Mayor washes Wenatchee's hands of annexation disputes with county
WENATCHEE — A dispute came to a head this week over land annexations from Chelan County into the city of Wenatchee. Mayor Frank Kuntz told Chelan County commissioners Tuesday the city will no longer accept petitions for annexation. Instead, landowners will be referred to the county to begin the process, which Kuntz suggested could be resolved with an interlocal agreement on each petition.
