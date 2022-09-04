Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast:
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday’s high reached 86 in Jackson, which is four degrees below the normal high of 90. Lows will drop into the low 70s tonight with partly cloudy to clear skies overnight. Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances begin to taper off slightly. A 30 to 40% chance of showers is possible. Partly cloudy to sunny skies. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with Lows falling to the upper 60s to low 70s. Friday, our chances of rain could increase as our next boundary begins to move through the area. A 60 %chance of showers or higher could be possible. Highs will remain in the mid-80s with Lows near the upper 60s and lower 70s. Heading into the weekend, rain holds on Saturday with a 50% chance of precipitation. Highs will fall to the low 80s with low 70s. Sunday looks to be the same conditions. Monday our boundary begins to move through the South, and rain begins to taper off again. Highs in the mid-80s. We will experience partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the week. The tropics look good in our part of the world right now and for the rest of this week. The Atlantic remains very active with two named systems and others under observation for development.
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have plans to attend the Ole Miss Rebels home game in Oxford, Mississippi, or Jackson State University’s Southern Heritage Class game in Memphis, Tennesse, you could be impacted by a big transportation closure. MDOT says it will be closing I-55 southbound in Panola...
Overnight crash brings traffic on I-55 southbound to standstill
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight crash caused a massive back-up on I-55 southbound. No information is available about how the crash occurred, but WLBT crews spotted several fire trucks and police cars near Daniel Lake Boulevard’s southbound exit. At one point, traffic was at a standstill for several...
Local Centenarians Special Event
Southern University donates cases of bottled water to support JSU student-athletes. First Alert Forecast: scattered showers, storms at time mid-late week. With system pressure up, could Jackson be closer to having boil water notice lifted?. Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. Jackson councilman distributes water to vulnerable population.
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Southern University donates cases of bottled water to support JSU student-athletes. First Alert Forecast: scattered showers, storms at time mid-late week. With system pressure up, could Jackson be closer to having boil water notice lifted?. Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT.
Things To Know for Thursday, September 8
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Little has changed in the 10 months since EPA Administrator Michael...
Labor Day festivities affected by water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Labor Day barbecues are not what they normally look like this year, as many Jacksonians are unable to properly clean and cook due to the city’s water issues. “I’m out here getting ribs at Kroger on Labor Day as Kroger is making slabs on slabs...
Supervisors agree on helping Jackson with its water crisis. They’re at odds over how they’ll do it.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County supervisors want to use federal funding to help Jackson with its water needs. They’re just at odds over exactly how they’re going to do it. Some say the money, which would amount to anywhere between $13.5 million and $19.5 million in American...
Two operators at Jackson’s water plant issued provisional Class A licenses
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two plant operators at the O.B. Curtis plant were issued provisional Class A Water Operator licenses by the Department of Health on Tuesday, the city says. This increases the number of licensed Class A Operators at O.B. Curtis to four. In Wednesday’s update about the water...
Amazon to distribute water at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amazon’s Disaster Relief Team will distribute two 18-wheeler truckloads of bottled water to residents impacted by Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. The distribution will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. “Water will be provided in Lot A of the stadium as...
Three people died in crashes over Labor Day weekend, MHP says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the number of car wrecks and incidents across its Labor Day travel enforcement period. MHP says three people died in car crashes during the 2022 Labor Day weekend. Details of each wreck are below. The Mississippi Highway Patrol also issued...
Forest Hill parents left scrambling after bus doesn’t show for some relocated students
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a week of virtual learning, JPS students got to go back into the classroom - all except Forest Hill students. “It started with them saying that my students, my children that attend Forest Hill, won’t be able to attend because the water pressure is low,” said Olympia Lee.
Pediatrician: Jackson moms should use only bottled water to prepare baby formula
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Those who live in Jackson are still figuring out how to juggle the challenges of the water crisis. And now, there’s a warning about why boiling water may not be enough in some cases. Pediatrician Dr. Anita Henderson lives 90 miles outside of the capital...
JSU football, Lowe’s distributes truckloads of bottled water to community
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After having no water or air conditioning just days before their season opener on Sunday, Jackson State University’s football team took time to distribute water to capital city residents just on Tuesday. Coach Deion Sanders’ squad partnered with Lowe’s of West Jackson to donate truckloads...
JPS to remain open for in-person learning on Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools will remain open for in-person learning districtwide on Wednesday, September 7. “Today was a great day as our scholars returned to in-person learning,” a press release said. “Although some high school scholars were relocated to other JPS campuses today, our scholars demonstrated resiliency, patience, and perseverance, and we couldn’t be prouder of them and our staff.”
Electric car charging stations are coming to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We want it to be like an outlet mall for electric cars.”. Kenneth Cleveland owns Universal Solar Enterprise. He is bringing a charging station to the city of Jackson on John R. Lynch Street. With more electric cars being made recently, Cleveland says the demand...
‘Grow up, come together, find a solution’: Jackson residents want the city and state to come together to end the water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents are calling on state and city leaders to come together and fix Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. A week ago, operations at Jackson’s main water treatment plant were shut down after two backup pumps broke down. The state of Mississippi stepped in to help...
Suspect charged in Friday night shooting death in Crystal Springs
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A late night exchange of gunfire Friday in the front yard of a Crystal Springs home killed a man, according to police. Officers responded to a call at 209 Scott St. at about 11:30 p.m. to find a crowd on the front lawn, and Thomas Kendrick, bloody and lifeless in the back seat of an SUV parked in front of the home, where a party had apparently taken place.
Jackson native delivers water door-to-door to elderly residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native’s unease about the elderly and disabled getting safe drinking water compelled him to take action. In just days Derrick Lawson raised thousands of dollars in Atlanta and drove to Georgetown to meet a need. The Georgetown community is moved by the love for his old neighborhood.
Organizations provide clean drinking water for JPS schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Schools in Jackson were severely impacted by the water crisis, but thanks to the Home Depot Foundation and the World Central Kitchen Organization, schools can expect to clean drinking water within the next two weeks. “It was clear that their water systems were failing, and we...
