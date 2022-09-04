JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday’s high reached 86 in Jackson, which is four degrees below the normal high of 90. Lows will drop into the low 70s tonight with partly cloudy to clear skies overnight. Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances begin to taper off slightly. A 30 to 40% chance of showers is possible. Partly cloudy to sunny skies. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with Lows falling to the upper 60s to low 70s. Friday, our chances of rain could increase as our next boundary begins to move through the area. A 60 %chance of showers or higher could be possible. Highs will remain in the mid-80s with Lows near the upper 60s and lower 70s. Heading into the weekend, rain holds on Saturday with a 50% chance of precipitation. Highs will fall to the low 80s with low 70s. Sunday looks to be the same conditions. Monday our boundary begins to move through the South, and rain begins to taper off again. Highs in the mid-80s. We will experience partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the week. The tropics look good in our part of the world right now and for the rest of this week. The Atlantic remains very active with two named systems and others under observation for development.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO