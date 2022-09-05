ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
AMARILLO, TX
fox44news.com

Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash

MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
CAMERON, TX
B93

Does the State of Texas Owe You Money? Here’s How To Find It

Maybe your rental deposit was sent to the wrong address, or some forgotten insurance payout is waiting for you to claim it. Is it possible that there was one last paycheck from that part-time job you had a few years ago? Maybe a family member died and left behind a safety deposit box that is rightfully yours.
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
TEXAS STATE
B93

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX
B93

Texans For Life! 7 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born In Texas

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
TEXAS STATE
B93

Texas Still Needs Your Help Finding These Top Wanted Criminals

We've discussed in the past criminals in Texas who are running from the law for the crimes they've committed. There's also many in Bell County who, at the time of writing, are also hiding. But there's a multitude of criminals in the state of Texas, and some don't always get the attention needed to be apprehended.
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant famed for funny signs cooks up Texas expansion

El Arroyo - the iconic Tex-Mex restaurant in West Austin that's famous for the witty, sassy, ever-changing messages on its black-and-white outdoor marquee sign - is branching out. The restaurant plans to have five more restaurants in Texas open or under construction within the next three years. For now, El...
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities

Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
TEXAS STATE
B93

Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa

New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
AUSTIN, TX
styleblueprint.com

4 Small Texas Towns We Love

The Lone Star State is more than brisket, beer, and country tunes, though we love to devour Texas-sized portions of those things, too. In this highly anticipated installment of small towns in the South, we’re uncovering some Texas gems from the funky-chic Hill Country to the picture-perfect seaside. Get to planning a trip (or three) to these fantastic small towns in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
