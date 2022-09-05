Read full article on original website
91 Texas state troopers responded to the Uvalde massacre. Their bosses have deflected scrutiny and blame.
State troopers outnumbered local law enforcement 2-to-1 outside Robb Elementary.
DPS trooper suspended after Austin traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety has suspended a trooper pending the outcome of an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
fox44news.com
Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash
MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
What Texas’ Most Misspelled Word Says About the Lone Star State
There are plenty of common use words that are both nessisary and definately important in everyday correspondence. Dang it. If there was a way to never use those words again, I'd do it. I'm not the strongest speller. The only time I ever competed in a spelling bee I was...
Does the State of Texas Owe You Money? Here’s How To Find It
Maybe your rental deposit was sent to the wrong address, or some forgotten insurance payout is waiting for you to claim it. Is it possible that there was one last paycheck from that part-time job you had a few years ago? Maybe a family member died and left behind a safety deposit box that is rightfully yours.
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
freightwaves.com
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
Texans For Life! 7 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born In Texas
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Texas Still Needs Your Help Finding These Top Wanted Criminals
We've discussed in the past criminals in Texas who are running from the law for the crimes they've committed. There's also many in Bell County who, at the time of writing, are also hiding. But there's a multitude of criminals in the state of Texas, and some don't always get the attention needed to be apprehended.
ABC13 Houston
Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant famed for funny signs cooks up Texas expansion
El Arroyo - the iconic Tex-Mex restaurant in West Austin that's famous for the witty, sassy, ever-changing messages on its black-and-white outdoor marquee sign - is branching out. The restaurant plans to have five more restaurants in Texas open or under construction within the next three years. For now, El...
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
What you should know as new COVID-19 boosters arrive in Central Texas
DSHS said about 200,000 bivalent boosters shipped to large pharmacies last week, but the state does not know when these pharmacies will start giving these doses. Large pharmacies include H-E-B, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies.
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
MySanAntonio
Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities
Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa
New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
styleblueprint.com
4 Small Texas Towns We Love
The Lone Star State is more than brisket, beer, and country tunes, though we love to devour Texas-sized portions of those things, too. In this highly anticipated installment of small towns in the South, we’re uncovering some Texas gems from the funky-chic Hill Country to the picture-perfect seaside. Get to planning a trip (or three) to these fantastic small towns in Texas.
