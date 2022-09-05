ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 5

Related
B93

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Jimmy’s Egg Closes One Lubbock Location

There's now one less breakfast spot in Lubbock. Jimmy's Egg opened in Lubbock back in August 2019 at the old Rockfish Seafood & Grill location. Three years later, and who knows how many cracked eggs, and Jimmy's Egg has closed its first Lubbock location, located at Slide Road and South Loop 289.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Shallowater, TX
B93

Texans For Life! 7 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born In Texas

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
TEXAS STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kirby Hocutt Concerned Texas Won’t Play Texas Tech Post-SEC Move

The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders have played annually since 1960, and last September Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt met with Texas AD Chris Del Conte to make sure the rivalry continues being played once Texas leaves for the SEC. At the time, Texas assured Hocutt that...
AUSTIN, TX
Talk 1340

26 People Arrested on September 7th, One with a Small $50 Bond

Today is Thursday, but it does feel like a Wednesday. Unfortunately, no one told today's perps that and they seem to have partied on all day yesterday. If you take a look at yesterday's Lubbock arrestees, you'll notice there are a few people with Public Intoxication charges. I'm not sure if they just wanted to get the weekend done early or maybe they went to Wednesday church and had too much Communion wine, or grape juice depending on your religious affiliation. All in all, don't get drunk to the point that you become crazed. Everyone remembers that one game game when Texas Tech fans flipped a car.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#Miss Texas#Lubbock The Ugliest City#Harambe The Gorilla
fox34.com

Sharon Maines announces retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Capping off an award-winning broadcast journalism career that began in 1974, Sharon Maines announced Thursday morning her plans to retire later this month. Maines has anchored the top-rated Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. ”I thank all of you who have...
LUBBOCK, TX
B93

Did You Know Queen Elizabeth II Visited The Lone Star State?

Yes, the Queen of England visited Texas 31 years ago visiting Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, and she was the first British Monarch to ever visit Texas. According to Texas Standard, she visited the state on a two-day trip back in May 1991 and Her Majesty loved her visit stating "Why didn't I come here sooner?"
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
everythinglubbock.com

Ninety-Two Bakery & Café celebrates one year

LUBBOCK, Texas- Ninety-Two Bakery and Café celebrates one year of serving the Lubbock community. The café will have special drink and food specials all month. In addition, there will be giveaways. Be sure to stay up to date on Instagram.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

You Won’t Want to Miss This West Texas Pumpkin Party

For those of us who seem to fall in love with the Autumn season more and more each year, we're abundantly aware that the proper pumpkins are required in order to create a gourd-eous holiday display. The good news is that in one month from today, you can grab a spook-tacular collection of this winter squash and celebrate the crop at the same time.
FLOYDADA, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Austin airport power outage, causes Lubbock flight cancellation

AUSTIN, Texas — Early Wednesday morning, concerned travelers sat in a pitch dark terminal, awaiting an end to a power outage with no estimated time of arrival for restoration at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) on Wednesday. One Lubbock flight, set to leave at 6:45 a.m. from Lubbock Preston Smith...
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Lubbock woman robbed while walking to friends house

Lubbock, Texas— A Lubbock woman was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was walking to a friend’s house in 1900 block of Avenue N when the suspect physically assaulted her. The suspect demanded the victim give...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One with serious injuries, Lubbock overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 1:09 a.m., a person was shot resulting in a serious injury in the 4800 block of 37th street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. A family member of the victim recognized the suspect, according to LPD, but...
LUBBOCK, TX
B93

B93

Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy