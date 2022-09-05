Read full article on original website
Related
What Texas’ Most Misspelled Word Says About the Lone Star State
There are plenty of common use words that are both nessisary and definately important in everyday correspondence. Dang it. If there was a way to never use those words again, I'd do it. I'm not the strongest speller. The only time I ever competed in a spelling bee I was...
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
Jimmy’s Egg Closes One Lubbock Location
There's now one less breakfast spot in Lubbock. Jimmy's Egg opened in Lubbock back in August 2019 at the old Rockfish Seafood & Grill location. Three years later, and who knows how many cracked eggs, and Jimmy's Egg has closed its first Lubbock location, located at Slide Road and South Loop 289.
I Don’t Care If Texas Tech Ever Plays the Longhorns in Football Again
In a few weeks, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will play the Texas Longhorns for the 72nd time. It's one of the most storied and long-running series that Texas Tech plays. The next installment in the Longhorns-Red Raiders saga will be played in Lubbock and could be the final time the pair of teams ever plays in the Hub City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texans For Life! 7 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born In Texas
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kirby Hocutt Concerned Texas Won’t Play Texas Tech Post-SEC Move
The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders have played annually since 1960, and last September Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt met with Texas AD Chris Del Conte to make sure the rivalry continues being played once Texas leaves for the SEC. At the time, Texas assured Hocutt that...
26 People Arrested on September 7th, One with a Small $50 Bond
Today is Thursday, but it does feel like a Wednesday. Unfortunately, no one told today's perps that and they seem to have partied on all day yesterday. If you take a look at yesterday's Lubbock arrestees, you'll notice there are a few people with Public Intoxication charges. I'm not sure if they just wanted to get the weekend done early or maybe they went to Wednesday church and had too much Communion wine, or grape juice depending on your religious affiliation. All in all, don't get drunk to the point that you become crazed. Everyone remembers that one game game when Texas Tech fans flipped a car.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock ranks as one of the worst cities to retire in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Throughout our lives, we will put in thousands of hours of work in the hopes of one day being able to retire. That’s why it’s smart to plan your retirement early, so all those years don’t go to waste. One of the biggest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
fox34.com
Sharon Maines announces retirement
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Capping off an award-winning broadcast journalism career that began in 1974, Sharon Maines announced Thursday morning her plans to retire later this month. Maines has anchored the top-rated Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. ”I thank all of you who have...
Did You Know Queen Elizabeth II Visited The Lone Star State?
Yes, the Queen of England visited Texas 31 years ago visiting Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, and she was the first British Monarch to ever visit Texas. According to Texas Standard, she visited the state on a two-day trip back in May 1991 and Her Majesty loved her visit stating "Why didn't I come here sooner?"
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
Ninety-Two Bakery & Café celebrates one year
LUBBOCK, Texas- Ninety-Two Bakery and Café celebrates one year of serving the Lubbock community. The café will have special drink and food specials all month. In addition, there will be giveaways. Be sure to stay up to date on Instagram.
You Won’t Want to Miss This West Texas Pumpkin Party
For those of us who seem to fall in love with the Autumn season more and more each year, we're abundantly aware that the proper pumpkins are required in order to create a gourd-eous holiday display. The good news is that in one month from today, you can grab a spook-tacular collection of this winter squash and celebrate the crop at the same time.
KCBD
Lubbock Police, avid runner share safety tips after Eliza Fletcher case
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For many joggers, the Eliza Fletcher case has raised a lot of concern. Fletcher was the mother of two who was kidnapped Friday while jogging near the University of Memphis. The Lubbock Police Department and joggers from the Lubbock area have a few safety tips to...
everythinglubbock.com
Austin airport power outage, causes Lubbock flight cancellation
AUSTIN, Texas — Early Wednesday morning, concerned travelers sat in a pitch dark terminal, awaiting an end to a power outage with no estimated time of arrival for restoration at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) on Wednesday. One Lubbock flight, set to leave at 6:45 a.m. from Lubbock Preston Smith...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: Lubbock woman robbed while walking to friends house
Lubbock, Texas— A Lubbock woman was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was walking to a friend’s house in 1900 block of Avenue N when the suspect physically assaulted her. The suspect demanded the victim give...
everythinglubbock.com
One with serious injuries, Lubbock overnight shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 1:09 a.m., a person was shot resulting in a serious injury in the 4800 block of 37th street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. A family member of the victim recognized the suspect, according to LPD, but...
City of Lubbock reminds public that weeds on property can be codes violation
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock: LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — While the recent beneficial rains really greened up our yards, they’ve also boosted weed growth. The City of Lubbock wants to remind citizens that weeds around your property aren’t just unsightly, they can also be a codes violation. The […]
B93
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 5