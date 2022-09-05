Read full article on original website
WNDU
Body recovered in Lake Michigan near Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says a body was recovered from Lake Michigan approximately 12 miles off the shoreline of the village of Shoreham on Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard in St. Joseph was informed by a captain of a sailboat around 11:35 a.m....
Body found in Lake Michigan 12 miles from Berrien County shoreline
A man’s body was found in Lake Michigan about 12 miles off the shoreline of a Berrien County community.
Boater spots body in Lake Michigan near St. Joseph
Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore, authorities said Monday.
95.3 MNC
Ohio man hurt in crash on Rudy Road in Dowagiac
Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in a crash that injured an Ohio man. The collision happened around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 7, on Rudy Road near Gage Street in Dowagiac. Cass County Sheriff’s investigators say the 38-year-old Miamisburg man was traveling northbound on Rudy Road and lost...
abc57.com
Three arrested in connection with string of vehicle thefts
Three people were arrested in connection with a string of thefts from motor vehicles across multiple cities in Michiana, according to the Warsaw Police Department. Between August 10-11 and between August 21-22, multiple victims in Warsaw and Kosciusko County reported thefts from motor vehicles and the ransacking of their vehicles.
abc57.com
Man accused of fentanyl possession in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a narcotic charge after being found with suspected fentanyl, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Plymouth Medics responded to the area of Michigan and 12B roads for a medical call. According to dispatch,...
foxillinois.com
Endangered missing man from Lynwood found
LYNWOOD, Ill. (WICS). — The missing man from Lynwood, Michael Zermeno, has been reportedly found. This is according to Illinois State Police who canceled an endangered missing person advisory for Zermeno. ORIGINAL: Endangered missing man from Lynwood. We will update this story as we receive more information.
95.3 MNC
Illinois boy, 9, on motorized bike struck by vehicle in Cass County
A 9-year-old boy from Illinois was struck by a vehicle in Cass County. The collision happened around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Sep. 5, on East Lakeshore Drive in Silver Creek Township when a A 45 year-old Illinois man, his wife and his four children pulled out of a driveway on Lakeshore and headed northbound.
22 WSBT
Man leads police on brief chase, drives into St. Joseph River
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police arrested a man early Monday morning after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle into the St. Joseph River. Police were called to the 300 block of E. Lasalle Avenue on a report of a stolen vehicle shortly after 2 a.m. While officials...
95.3 MNC
Woman seriously injured in Van Buren crash
A woman was seriously injured in a crash involving an ATV. It happened on Saturday, Sep. 2, in the 47000 block of Woodland Drive in Van Buren County. The 42-year-old woman from Illinois lost control of the vehicle in a field. The ATV went into a ditch, ejecting the driver and her passenger.
Docs: Northwest Indiana woman listened for 48 minutes as husband was stabbed, killed by nephew
MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. — Court documents reveal that in the last hour of his life, Denis Earley called his wife and told her that his own nephew was trying to stab and kill him. A frantic struggle occurred and Denis lost control of his cellphone. For the next 48 minutes, his wife listened helplessly on […]
valpo.life
Seven New Transit Development Districts to Transform Northwest Indiana
The stage for a new era of transformative development was set Wednesday when the Indiana State Budget Committee approved seven Transit Development Districts (TDDs) in Northwest Indiana. The districts, the first of their kind in the State of Indiana, will help drive new jobs, investment, and opportunities along The Region’s commuter rail lines.
hometownnewsnow.com
Teenager the Victim of Car Train Collision
(La Porte, IN) - A young woman killed when her car was hit by a freight train in La Porte this morning has been identified. Kaylie Pacione, 19, of Union Mills, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened about 7 a.m. at the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing on...
WNDU
Family of Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers may sue for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A wrongful death lawsuit may be filed in connection with the crash that left four people dead—including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski—last month in Elkhart County. Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Aug. 3. Officials say Schmucker’s vehicle...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka woman arrested, OWI crash
A Mishawaka woman was arrested after a three vehicle crash. It happened on Tuesday, September 6, at 2:43 p.m. on County Road 1, west of Cleveland Estates Drive. The driver of the first car, 23-year-old Hanna Wilbur, was traveling Northbound, when she crossed the double yellow lines, into the other lane.
95.3 MNC
Niles man sentenced for arson
A Niles man who set some items on fire at his girlfriend’s home has been sentenced to one year of probation. 28-year-old Lucas Prentice of pleaded guilty to arson over $200 but less than $1,000 for the incident that happened in May at a home on Leet Road in Howard Township.
WANE-TV
Highway worker struck twice on I-69 overpass
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday. The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m. According to an Indiana State Police report,...
wamwamfm.com
Indiana State Trooper Hit by Drunk Driver
An Indiana State Trooper at Lowell Post has been struck by a drunk driver. That would make it the 4th incident of this type in the past 6 months. Police say it happened Sunday morning around 3:40. Trooper Ryan Parent was performing a traffic stop on Ridge Road in Hobart, Indiana. He was in his car, visible with the emergency lights on, when a black Pontiac Grand Prix struck his car.
hometownnewsnow.com
Fatal Collision Between Train and Car
(La Porte, IN) - A fatal collision between a freight train and a car happened this morning in LaPorte. The crash happened about 7 a.m. at the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing on Orchard Avenue near Soldiers Memorial Park and Stone Lake. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said a "young...
95.3 MNC
Trial set for deadly drunk driving suspect
A Buchanan man who allegedly drove drunk and killed a Berrien County Road Department worker is going to trial. It happened in July on Red Bull Trail, near Glendora Road. Police say that when they arrived, they found the worker, 57-year-old William Isom lying on the road and 34-year-old Taylor Johnson, was walking around.
