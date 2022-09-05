ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 1

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Cost Of Living#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Uk#Tesco#British#Mirror#Times Radio#The Sunday Times
The Independent

Liz Truss speech – live: New PM to address UK after ‘completely deluded’ Johnson statement

Liz Truss is set to address the UK outside Number 10 later today after meeting the Queen at Balmoral Castle.Ms Truss is expected to spend about 30 minutes with the monarch at her Scottish residence before heading back to London to give her first statement as prime minister.In his farewell speech earlier, Boris Johnson promised to give his successor his “most fervent support” as she prepares to announce her plan to tackle soaring energy prices.The outgoing PM, who did not give any apology for the partygate scandal, accused the Tories of “changing the rules halfway through”.Labour deputy leader Angela...
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

Primark customers outraged over price increases using 'sneaky' tactic

Primark customers are outraged over price hikes at what is supposed to be an affordable fashion chain. After all, with more and more Brits affected by the cost-of-living crisis, it’s hard to ‘forget about the price tag’, as the popular song lyrics by Jessie J go. A...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

Pint of beer would have to cost £20 to save British pubs from closure

British pubs would be forced to charge up to £20 for a pint of beer to keep afloat amid the cost-of-living crisis. According to Tom Stainer, the Chief Executive of real ale campaign group CAMRA, British pubs owners are facing a five to six-time increase in their energy costs. He told the Daily Star:
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Royal Mail denies talks over possible sale to private equity

Royal Mail has denied trade union claims that it is in “secret talks” over a possible sale to private equity as workers stage fresh strikes in a row over pay and conditions.The group said it has held “no such talks” as suggested by the Communication Workers Union (CWU) in a media interview.Royal Mail said: “We are aware that in recent media interviews, Dave Ward, the general secretary of the CWU has indicated that we are in ‘secret talks’ with a private equity investment group, he believes, regarding a takeover of Royal Mail.“The company wishes to make clear that this is...
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

New Boots range offers products under £1.50, here’s how they compare to other drug stores

To help budgeting Brits cope with the cost-of-living crisis, Boots has released their own ‘everyday’ range consisting of 60 products that cost under £1.50 each. The products span from common toiletries to period products and are ‘easily identifiable for customers, so they can find the lowest-priced options easily and simply’, says Boots.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ohmymag.co.uk

Warning issued to millions as £20 and £50 notes will no longer be valid

Are you still using paper £20 and £50 notes? You have just over three weeks left before you won’t be able to use them anymore. The Bank of England has announced that paper £20 and £50 banknotes will only be in circulation and have legal tender status until 30 September, as reported by News Shopper. The Bank is urging anyone in possession of these notes to use them or deposit them at their bank or a Post Office prior to the end of September.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Local politician among 22 arrested after Muslim man lynched in India following row over goat

A member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly beating a Muslim man to death after his goat accidentally strayed into a Hindu neighbour’s house.On Wednesday police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi said that an FIR [First Information Report, generally the first step in any police probe in the country] has been registered against local municipal chairman from the BJP Ashok Kumar Jaiswal and 21 others for the incident that took place on the previous night.Seven people have been detained in connection with the incident and additional security...
INDIA
The Independent

White House warns Truss ripping up Northern Ireland protocol ‘not conducive’ to trade talks

The White House has warned Liz Truss that UK-US trade talks could be in jeapardy if her government undermines post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.“There is a no formal linkage on trade talks between the US and the UK and the Northern Ireland protocol, as we have said, but efforts to undo the Northern Ireland protocol would not create a conducive environment,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.On Tuesday, the White House said Joe Biden and Ms Truss “discussed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement...
POTUS
BBC

NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan

A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘plans £40bn energy bill package for businesses’

Liz Truss is said to be preparing a £40bn support package to cut British businesses’ soaring energy bills in one of her first acts as prime minister.The Tory leadership winner is understood to be considering announcing some form of price freeze on gas and electricity bills for both households and firms within days.The plan being finalised by Ms Truss’ senior team could see the government subsidising the extra cost of wholesale energy being bought by UK suppliers.It could cost as much as £130bn to freeze all household bills at the current price cap of £1,971 over the next 18 months, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Liz Truss cabinet: who are the key players in PM’s top team?

Liz Truss has started to assemble her government, with the top posts going to Kwasi Kwarteng (the chancellor), Suella Braverman (home secretary), James Cleverly (foreign secretary) and Thérèse Coffey (health). Here are some of the other members of the new cabinet. Ben Wallace – defence. Managing to...
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

British fish and chips shops fear 'extinction' as supply prices soar

According to industry experts, fried cod may join the list of extinct species next to dinosaurs, dodos, and mammoths. The bad news was served up with a side of anxiety from fish and chip shop owners this week as soaring prices have left them feeling battered. An ‘extinction event’
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy