Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Brit pensioner, 76, paraded in hood after being ‘caught with massive drug haul’ in India
A BRIT pensioner has been snapped surrounded by cops and masked by a black hood after being arrested in India over a huge drug haul. Stephen Slotwiner, 76, was arrested in the Indian state of Goa after he was allegedly caught with drugs at his rented accommodation. The bust -...
The ‘best’ drink for diabetes – lowers high blood sugar levels by 30%
It adds” People with diabetes insipidus also have a heightened dehydration risk, but this is not linked to high blood glucose levels.”. Diabetes insipidus is a rare condition where you pee a lot and often feel thirsty. If you find water uninspiring, why not spruce it up with a...
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 days after becoming PM, amid Brexit row
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 proceedings against the European Union within days of becoming prime minister, as a legal war with Brussels looms over the Northern Ireland protocol. The foreign secretary and Tory leadership frontrunner is understood to have received fresh advice from trade and legal experts about invoking...
Liz Truss speech – live: New PM to address UK after ‘completely deluded’ Johnson statement
Liz Truss is set to address the UK outside Number 10 later today after meeting the Queen at Balmoral Castle.Ms Truss is expected to spend about 30 minutes with the monarch at her Scottish residence before heading back to London to give her first statement as prime minister.In his farewell speech earlier, Boris Johnson promised to give his successor his “most fervent support” as she prepares to announce her plan to tackle soaring energy prices.The outgoing PM, who did not give any apology for the partygate scandal, accused the Tories of “changing the rules halfway through”.Labour deputy leader Angela...
Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, is a political shape-shifter. Now she's set for her toughest transformation yet
Liz Truss, the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, is a political chameleon who has gone from a radical who called for the abolition of the monarchy to a flag-bearer of the Euroskeptic right wing of the Conservative Party.
Primark customers outraged over price increases using 'sneaky' tactic
Primark customers are outraged over price hikes at what is supposed to be an affordable fashion chain. After all, with more and more Brits affected by the cost-of-living crisis, it’s hard to ‘forget about the price tag’, as the popular song lyrics by Jessie J go. A...
Pint of beer would have to cost £20 to save British pubs from closure
British pubs would be forced to charge up to £20 for a pint of beer to keep afloat amid the cost-of-living crisis. According to Tom Stainer, the Chief Executive of real ale campaign group CAMRA, British pubs owners are facing a five to six-time increase in their energy costs. He told the Daily Star:
Royal Mail denies talks over possible sale to private equity
Royal Mail has denied trade union claims that it is in “secret talks” over a possible sale to private equity as workers stage fresh strikes in a row over pay and conditions.The group said it has held “no such talks” as suggested by the Communication Workers Union (CWU) in a media interview.Royal Mail said: “We are aware that in recent media interviews, Dave Ward, the general secretary of the CWU has indicated that we are in ‘secret talks’ with a private equity investment group, he believes, regarding a takeover of Royal Mail.“The company wishes to make clear that this is...
New Boots range offers products under £1.50, here’s how they compare to other drug stores
To help budgeting Brits cope with the cost-of-living crisis, Boots has released their own ‘everyday’ range consisting of 60 products that cost under £1.50 each. The products span from common toiletries to period products and are ‘easily identifiable for customers, so they can find the lowest-priced options easily and simply’, says Boots.
Warning issued to millions as £20 and £50 notes will no longer be valid
Are you still using paper £20 and £50 notes? You have just over three weeks left before you won’t be able to use them anymore. The Bank of England has announced that paper £20 and £50 banknotes will only be in circulation and have legal tender status until 30 September, as reported by News Shopper. The Bank is urging anyone in possession of these notes to use them or deposit them at their bank or a Post Office prior to the end of September.
Local politician among 22 arrested after Muslim man lynched in India following row over goat
A member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly beating a Muslim man to death after his goat accidentally strayed into a Hindu neighbour’s house.On Wednesday police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi said that an FIR [First Information Report, generally the first step in any police probe in the country] has been registered against local municipal chairman from the BJP Ashok Kumar Jaiswal and 21 others for the incident that took place on the previous night.Seven people have been detained in connection with the incident and additional security...
White House warns Truss ripping up Northern Ireland protocol ‘not conducive’ to trade talks
The White House has warned Liz Truss that UK-US trade talks could be in jeapardy if her government undermines post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.“There is a no formal linkage on trade talks between the US and the UK and the Northern Ireland protocol, as we have said, but efforts to undo the Northern Ireland protocol would not create a conducive environment,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.On Tuesday, the White House said Joe Biden and Ms Truss “discussed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement...
Around 80 jobs lost in Shropshire fruit firm Jupiter Marketing Limited collapse
Around 80 jobs have been lost after a Shropshire fruit supplier collapsed due to soaring costs and the war in Ukraine. Jupiter Marketing Limited has been based in Newport since 2002 and supplies supermarkets, including Lidl. A grower, importer and wholesaler of fruit, the firm has operations in Chile, Europe...
Tory MP begins ‘net zero tour’ of UK to highlight benefits of action
Top green Conservative Chris Skidmore is to embark on a net zero tour to show that “normal people are getting on with” decarbonisation, and urge the new prime minister to ignore the “Westminster bubble” that is pouring scorn on the climate target. Skidmore, a former energy...
NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan
A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
Liz Truss ‘plans £40bn energy bill package for businesses’
Liz Truss is said to be preparing a £40bn support package to cut British businesses’ soaring energy bills in one of her first acts as prime minister.The Tory leadership winner is understood to be considering announcing some form of price freeze on gas and electricity bills for both households and firms within days.The plan being finalised by Ms Truss’ senior team could see the government subsidising the extra cost of wholesale energy being bought by UK suppliers.It could cost as much as £130bn to freeze all household bills at the current price cap of £1,971 over the next 18 months, according...
Liz Truss cabinet: who are the key players in PM’s top team?
Liz Truss has started to assemble her government, with the top posts going to Kwasi Kwarteng (the chancellor), Suella Braverman (home secretary), James Cleverly (foreign secretary) and Thérèse Coffey (health). Here are some of the other members of the new cabinet. Ben Wallace – defence. Managing to...
British fish and chips shops fear 'extinction' as supply prices soar
According to industry experts, fried cod may join the list of extinct species next to dinosaurs, dodos, and mammoths. The bad news was served up with a side of anxiety from fish and chip shop owners this week as soaring prices have left them feeling battered. An ‘extinction event’
