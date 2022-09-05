Read full article on original website
Pet owner's heartbreak as his six-month-old puppy dies during a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours at a popular beach
A man said he is 'absolutely heartbroken' after his six-month-old puppy died following a walk at a popular beach - one of a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours. Dusty Sammon took his rescue pup Yindi for a walk on August 3 along Kawana Beach on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
The family’s anguish as their dog dies after the sitter left it to 'boil' in a scorching heat
The family left their beloved bulldog Teddie with a ‘highly recommended’ dog sitter to prepare him for a holiday later that year. The owner can’t hold back her tears as she describes her heartbreak after the sitter’s early morning call, simply stating their dog was dead. The animalwas left in a glass conservatory in extreme heat. The family is confident the death was avoidable.
This starving, skeletal dog was close to death when it was discovered in the home of its deceased owner
Seb, an 11-year-old rough-haired collie, was found starving to death. He was so poorly that the vets had serious doubts that he was going to make it. But thanks to the fantastic care he received, he is now living his best life with a nurse who helped with his miraculous recovery.
Dog Who Survived Being Thrown Out of Truck Finds Forever Home
Rescuers said Freya was lucky to be alive after she was found to be frightened, underweight, and suffering from fleas.
LOOK: Extremely Rare Two-Headed Kitten Born in Arkansas
At Outsider, we’ve covered rare instances of genetic mutations causing two-headed snakes and turtles. However, in this incredibly shocking case, a two-headed kitten was born in Arkansas last week, and the pictures are astounding. According to local outlet KYTV, owner Ariel Contreras named the cat “Harvey.” She named it...
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat
An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
PHOTO: Giant Crocodile Spotted Carrying Dead Man’s Body Through Lagoon
In disturbing news out of Mexico, a crocodile was spotted dragging a dead body through lagoon waters recently. Journalist Porfirio Ibarra posted a video of the incident on Twitter, showing the crocodile swimming through the waters of Laguna del Carpintero in Tampico Tamaulipas carrying the deceased man in its jaws.
A toddler was playing with bubbles in the backyard. Then he spotted something unusual
A Georgia woman, who had been missing for four days, was reunited with her family after a toddler spotted her feet past his family’s fence line. CNN affiliate WGCL’s Zac Summers reports.
Young couple who had just found 'true love' and their close mate are killed in 'horrendous' crash
Three friends killed in a horror two-vehicle crash in Tasmania´s south on Saturday have been identified by police. Maddie Baird, 19, her boyfriend Andrew Everett, 28, and driver Brady Poole, 27, died at the scene where their Toyota Corolla collided into an oncoming VW on the South Arm Highway.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
Upworthy
Toddler chasing bubbles finds elderly woman who had been missing for four days
A toddler in Coweta County, Georgia, unwittingly helped find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days. Nina Lipscomb, 82, has Alzheimer's and her family became worried after she went missing for a few days. Then 1 1/2-year-old Ethan found her. Brittany Moore and her toddler, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard. As the bubbles flew toward the fence line of the property, Ethan excitedly chased them, along with the family dogs. The boy spotted something in the woods and stopped. Moore knew something had caught his eye and was a little concerned. She decided to walk over to check with him, reported WDSU.
Complex
2-Year-Old Kills Snake by Biting Back After It Bit Her Lip
A 2-year-old bit a snake to death in Turkey last week after she was struck first. Newsweek reports the toddler was in her backyard on Aug. 10 when neighbors heard her screaming. They found the child with a 20-inch snake clenched between her teeth. After a bite mark was found on the girl’s lip, she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and observation.
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
Toddler's Wild Reaction to Being Bitten By Cousin Has People in Stitches
One viewer felt the toddler, named Aiden, "took all he could" with another concluding: "he's been watching too much WWE."
Dramatic video shows a heroic 3-year-old girl saving her younger sister from drowning in a pool
Let this be a warning for parents.
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth
A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
Woman attacked by charging bear while fixing the lid on her hot tub
A Colorado woman said she was attacked by a charging bear on Wednesday while attempting to fix the lid on her hot tub, according to state officials. The 2 a.m. attack sent the woman to a hospital with a severe laceration and multiple scratches. The attack occurred in New Castle, about three hours west of Denver, after the woman saw that the lid on her hot tub in her backyard was partially removed and went outside to fix it, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement. She said a bear then charged and swiped at her, "severely lacerating" her arm before...
Groom and five guests mysteriously die at wedding in Nigeria, with bride and seven others treated in hospital
A groom and five guests have mysteriously died after attending a wedding in Nigeria, while the bride and seven others are being treated in hospital. Obinna Dieke, 33, and his wife Nebechi were married on Friday at a ceremony attended by their friends and family near the city of Enugu, southern Nigeria.
