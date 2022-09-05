ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The family’s anguish as their dog dies after the sitter left it to 'boil' in a scorching heat

The family left their beloved bulldog Teddie with a ‘highly recommended’ dog sitter to prepare him for a holiday later that year. The owner can’t hold back her tears as she describes her heartbreak after the sitter’s early morning call, simply stating their dog was dead. The animalwas left in a glass conservatory in extreme heat. The family is confident the death was avoidable.
LOOK: Extremely Rare Two-Headed Kitten Born in Arkansas

At Outsider, we’ve covered rare instances of genetic mutations causing two-headed snakes and turtles. However, in this incredibly shocking case, a two-headed kitten was born in Arkansas last week, and the pictures are astounding. According to local outlet KYTV, owner Ariel Contreras named the cat “Harvey.” She named it...
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
Toddler chasing bubbles finds elderly woman who had been missing for four days

A toddler in Coweta County, Georgia, unwittingly helped find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days. Nina Lipscomb, 82, has Alzheimer's and her family became worried after she went missing for a few days. Then 1 1/2-year-old Ethan found her. Brittany Moore and her toddler, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard. As the bubbles flew toward the fence line of the property, Ethan excitedly chased them, along with the family dogs. The boy spotted something in the woods and stopped. Moore knew something had caught his eye and was a little concerned. She decided to walk over to check with him, reported WDSU.
2-Year-Old Kills Snake by Biting Back After It Bit Her Lip

A 2-year-old bit a snake to death in Turkey last week after she was struck first. Newsweek reports the toddler was in her backyard on Aug. 10 when neighbors heard her screaming. They found the child with a 20-inch snake clenched between her teeth. After a bite mark was found on the girl’s lip, she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and observation.
Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth

A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
Woman attacked by charging bear while fixing the lid on her hot tub

A Colorado woman said she was attacked by a charging bear on Wednesday while attempting to fix the lid on her hot tub, according to state officials. The 2 a.m. attack sent the woman to a hospital with a severe laceration and multiple scratches. The attack occurred in New Castle, about three hours west of Denver, after the woman saw that the lid on her hot tub in her backyard was partially removed and went outside to fix it, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement. She said a bear then charged and swiped at her, "severely lacerating" her arm before...
