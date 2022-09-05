Enjoy one of your favorite foods at any time when you have the HYS Smart Fried Egg Cooker. By working at dynamic temperatures, it actually fries your egg at a low temperature. This ensures the proteins remain intact. Additionally, this automated gadget can actually cook up to 6 different kinds of fried eggs. Choose from clear with a liquid yolk, half-liquid yolk, solid yolk and brown bottom, fully cooked and brown bottom, solid yolk and white bottom, or fully cooked and white bottom. Get fried eggs every time you want them in a super fast and easy way. You no longer need to stand next to the stove and watch over your egg to avoid it burning. Instead, this gadget gives you a flawless fried egg without you having to try at all!

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO