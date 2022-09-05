ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
ohmymag.co.uk

Primark customers outraged over price increases using 'sneaky' tactic

Primark customers are outraged over price hikes at what is supposed to be an affordable fashion chain. After all, with more and more Brits affected by the cost-of-living crisis, it’s hard to ‘forget about the price tag’, as the popular song lyrics by Jessie J go. A...
ohmymag.co.uk

New Boots range offers products under £1.50, here’s how they compare to other drug stores

To help budgeting Brits cope with the cost-of-living crisis, Boots has released their own ‘everyday’ range consisting of 60 products that cost under £1.50 each. The products span from common toiletries to period products and are ‘easily identifiable for customers, so they can find the lowest-priced options easily and simply’, says Boots.
ohmymag.co.uk

Pint of beer would have to cost £20 to save British pubs from closure

British pubs would be forced to charge up to £20 for a pint of beer to keep afloat amid the cost-of-living crisis. According to Tom Stainer, the Chief Executive of real ale campaign group CAMRA, British pubs owners are facing a five to six-time increase in their energy costs. He told the Daily Star:
Shape Magazine

TikTokers Found Olaplex Dupes at Aldi — Here's What a Trichologist Thinks

If you have color-treated hair, you're probably familiar with Olaplex — a hair-care brand known for its professional-grade hair-strengthening products that help revive damaged hair. Hairstylists, celebrities, and shoppers love the popular brand, but here's the catch: It's expensive — $30 for a 3.3-fluid-ounce bottle of product expensive. (See: Billie Eilish Is the Latest Celeb to Use This Famous Hair Serum She Calls 'Amazing' for Colored Strands)
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHICKEN AND STUFFING CASSEROLE

Creamy chicken and stuffing casserole recipe has great flavor & is a warm, comforting chicken dinner everyone loves! Made with chicken, stuffing & pantry ingredients, this hearty dish is a family favorite!. Enjoy your creamy chicken casserole with stuffing as a great way to use up holiday dinner leftovers or...
ohmymag.co.uk

UK schools forced to choose between hot meals and heated classrooms, facing 'turbulent times ahead'

As reported byCNBC, with the autumn school term beginning in the UK, the road ahead looks daunting as schools are left facing some serious consequences of the cost-of-living crisis. Food charities have spoken up about how schools could soon be forced to choose between keeping classrooms heated though the winter or ensuring that young students are provided nutritious hot meals.
ohmymag.co.uk

Here’s how much it costs to cook with an oven vs. stove

With the costs of energy bills rising upward in the UK, households have had to become more prudent in not only cutting down unnecessary energy usage but also finding greener alternatives when it comes to electric appliances. As reported by Thisis Money, supermarket Iceland and energy firm Utilita have teamed up together to lay out the details of how exactly much your kitchen cooking methods are costing you in terms of energy bills.
BGR.com

New single-serve coffee balls that replace pods are a game-changer

Soon you won’t have to put up with those annoying capsules to get quick and easy coffee at home. That’s because a company known as CoffeeB has created an innovative compostable coffee ball system, letting you enjoy your coffee without waiting on the plastic to break down over several months. It will retail for around $5 when it releases and will come with its own machine, too.
Gadget Flow

HYS Smart Fried Egg Cooker quickly and easily gives you fried eggs whenever you want them

Enjoy one of your favorite foods at any time when you have the HYS Smart Fried Egg Cooker. By working at dynamic temperatures, it actually fries your egg at a low temperature. This ensures the proteins remain intact. Additionally, this automated gadget can actually cook up to 6 different kinds of fried eggs. Choose from clear with a liquid yolk, half-liquid yolk, solid yolk and brown bottom, fully cooked and brown bottom, solid yolk and white bottom, or fully cooked and white bottom. Get fried eggs every time you want them in a super fast and easy way. You no longer need to stand next to the stove and watch over your egg to avoid it burning. Instead, this gadget gives you a flawless fried egg without you having to try at all!
CNN

The best toasters of 2022

Slot toasters (you might call them pop-up toasters) have been a staple on kitchen counters for more than a century, and we've tested nine leading models to find the best ones to make perfectly browned toast and bagels with crisp edges — and to make sure you don't buy one that requires repeated passes just to warm up your bread.
