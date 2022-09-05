Read full article on original website
Finish Eliza's Run | Charlotte organization hosting run honoring kidnapped jogger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte organization runCLTrun will host a virtual run to honor and grieve the loss of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis woman who was allegedly kidnapped while jogging. The event, Finish Eliza's Run, begins on Friday morning, Sept. 9, and will run through Sunday evening, September 18. Registration...
Local Reporter Breaks Down Over Live-Streamed Shootings: ‘Memphis Is Tired’
A Memphis news reporter was overcome with emotion while covering the live-streaming gunman who terrorized the city Wednesday night. Joyce Peterson from Action News 5 was doing a live report on 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who police named as the suspect who led them on a frenzied hunt for several hours before he was finally captured by cops. As she spoke, she took a deep breath and appeared to try to calm herself, pausing. “Memphis is tired right now. I’m with you all. Memphis is tired right now,” she said, also citing the Eliza Fletcher abduction that ended with the discovery of the kidnapped teacher’s body on Tuesday. “The other crimes we’ve had this year leading up to this, it’s difficult right now. Bear with me, it’s a very nerve wracking night.” Kelly was reportedly caught after crashing a stolen car in Memphis. “Memphis is tired right now.” - @MemphoNewsLady 😭 #Memphis pic.twitter.com/Q64jGiirPZ— Andrew Bartolotta #powertheGOOD (@andrewjpg) September 8, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified
► Latest on the Sept. 7 shootings in Memphis MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers said Tunstall was visiting a friend named […]
West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice Center in West Memphis, according to a Facebook post by the practice.
Women jumped at East Memphis bar, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for several women after three women were attacked on the patio of an East Memphis bar and grill. Three women sat on the patio of Soccer City 901 around 10 p.m. on Friday, August 26, and were then assaulted by another group of women, police said.
Remembering those killed and hurt during the Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to gather more information about the victims involved in one man’s shooting rampage across Memphis and the Mid-South. Four people died and three others were injured after a gunman went on a shooting spree Wednesday. The suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested...
Conway self-defense instructor offers tips for women after the kidnapping of Memphis jogger
A local self-defense instructor is sharing tips for women after Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped Friday morning while jogging.
Eliza Fletcher abduction: How women can stay safe while running
The search for Eliza “Liza” Fletcher has captivated much of the country since her disappearance. Fletcher, the 34-year-old teacher and mother of two, had been on an early-morning run around 4:20 a.m. CDT in Memphis when she didn’t come home Friday morning. Police said Fletcher was approached...
Suspect in shooting rampage across city in custody, police say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An active shooter in Memphis had police departments on high alert. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 Memphis police issued an alert to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said started a shooting rampage across Memphis around 4:30 p.m. Police confirmed Ezekiel...
Woman who escaped being abducted shares her story; Encourages women to continue to run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After what happened to Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, a Williamson County woman who escaped being abducted six years ago said what happened to Fletcher broke her heart. Still, it renewed her purpose of reminding women to live confidently and keep running without fear. “I don’t know...
Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
Germantown Police say one robbed at gunpoint in Saddle Creek
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a bus stop near the Saddle Creek shopping center Wednesday night. Police say it happened at a bus stop near the corner of Poplar and Farmington around 10 p.m. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet […]
4 killed in mobile mass shooting after man goes on shooting rampage in Memphis | A Timeline of Ezekiel Kelly's rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Chief C. J. Davis confirmed in a press conference Thursday morning just after midnight that four people were killed in a mobile mass shooting after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly went on a random shooting spree. Three other shooting victims were also injured. Police said Kelly...
Thief puts $1,000 of items in his pants: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than $1,000 worth of items from City Gear on Third Street Monday afternoon. Police said the man put multiple items in his pants, carried them to his vehicle, and went back into the store to steal more merchandise. The total value of […]
$800K of Nike shoes, clothes stolen in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves ran off with $800,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothing after ransacking 20 trailers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The break-in happened near Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday, September 6, according to a police report. Twenty trailers that...
1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Berclair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
BMW bandits take $40 from victims, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A BMW driver and an accomplice got away with $40 after they demanded money from another driver who bumped the car in a parking lot, Memphis police said. Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police said a light blue or grey BMW 3-series sedan was stopped for no reason in the middle of a […]
Teacher’s abduction and murder spotlight running safety
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher are especially having an impact on the running community. As the community grapples with the loss of the mother and school teacher, the importance of running safety is being brought to the forefront. FOX13 spoke with the owner of...
Police: Gunmen carjack vehicle with man in backseat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a missing man Tuesday morning after they say his vehicle was carjacked while he slept inside. The carjacking happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Jasmine Drive in southeast Memphis, MPD report. Police said Elmer Conidenz was sleeping in the backseat of a white 2011 Mazda […]
