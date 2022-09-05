ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

TheDailyBeast

Local Reporter Breaks Down Over Live-Streamed Shootings: ‘Memphis Is Tired’

A Memphis news reporter was overcome with emotion while covering the live-streaming gunman who terrorized the city Wednesday night. Joyce Peterson from Action News 5 was doing a live report on 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who police named as the suspect who led them on a frenzied hunt for several hours before he was finally captured by cops. As she spoke, she took a deep breath and appeared to try to calm herself, pausing. “Memphis is tired right now. I’m with you all. Memphis is tired right now,” she said, also citing the Eliza Fletcher abduction that ended with the discovery of the kidnapped teacher’s body on Tuesday. “The other crimes we’ve had this year leading up to this, it’s difficult right now. Bear with me, it’s a very nerve wracking night.” Kelly was reportedly caught after crashing a stolen car in Memphis. “Memphis is tired right now.” - @MemphoNewsLady 😭 #Memphis pic.twitter.com/Q64jGiirPZ— Andrew Bartolotta  #powertheGOOD (@andrewjpg) September 8, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified

► Latest on the Sept. 7 shootings in Memphis MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers said Tunstall was visiting a friend named […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice Center in West Memphis, according to a Facebook post by the practice.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Women jumped at East Memphis bar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for several women after three women were attacked on the patio of an East Memphis bar and grill. Three women sat on the patio of Soccer City 901 around 10 p.m. on Friday, August 26, and were then assaulted by another group of women, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Suspect in shooting rampage across city in custody, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An active shooter in Memphis had police departments on high alert. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 Memphis police issued an alert to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said started a shooting rampage across Memphis around 4:30 p.m. Police confirmed Ezekiel...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Germantown Police say one robbed at gunpoint in Saddle Creek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a bus stop near the Saddle Creek shopping center Wednesday night. Police say it happened at a bus stop near the corner of Poplar and Farmington around 10 p.m. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Thief puts $1,000 of items in his pants: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than $1,000 worth of items from City Gear on Third Street Monday afternoon. Police said the man put multiple items in his pants, carried them to his vehicle, and went back into the store to steal more merchandise. The total value of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

$800K of Nike shoes, clothes stolen in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves ran off with $800,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothing after ransacking 20 trailers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The break-in happened near Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday, September 6, according to a police report. Twenty trailers that...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

BMW bandits take $40 from victims, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A BMW driver and an accomplice got away with $40 after they demanded money from another driver who bumped the car in a parking lot, Memphis police said. Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police said a light blue or grey BMW 3-series sedan was stopped for no reason in the middle of a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Gunmen carjack vehicle with man in backseat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a missing man Tuesday morning after they say his vehicle was carjacked while he slept inside. The carjacking happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Jasmine Drive in southeast Memphis, MPD report. Police said Elmer Conidenz was sleeping in the backseat of a white 2011 Mazda […]
MEMPHIS, TN
