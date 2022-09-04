Fox Sports' RJ Young reveals controversial top-25 college football rankings
Fox Sports’ college football analyst RJ Young released his new top 25 following Saturday’s action.
Young’s top 25 consists of seven SEC teams, including three in the top four. But it’s also filled with controversial selections that I can’t understand.
For starters, Florida just beat Utah. To me it would only make sense that the Gators jump the Utes. Instead, Young has Florida at No. 16, while Utah checks in at No. 9. Then again, if Young is going to throw shade on any specific team, I’m happy it was Florida.
There’s also his ranking of Notre Dame at No. 5. Sure, the Irish played Ohio State close, but no 0-1 team belongs in the top five. And no love was shown to Michigan, which checked in at No. 17 after blowing out its opponent. Yet somehow Iowa, which scored a field goal and two safeties and beat South Dakota State, 7-3, ranks No. 18.
But if there’s one thing Young got right, it’s his top team in the nation.
RJ Young’s Top 25:
25
Tennessee Volunteers
24
Wisconsin Badgers
23
Texas Longhorns
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Texas beat LA-Monroe 52-10
22
Houston Cougars
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat UTSA 37-35
21
Miami Hurricanes
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat Bethune-Cookman 70-13
20
NC State Wolfpack
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat ECU 21-20
19
Ole Miss Rebels
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat Troy 28-10
18
Iowa Hawkeyes
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat South Dakota State 7-3
17
Michigan Wolverines
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Michigan beat Colorado State 51-7
16
Florida Gators
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat Utah 29-26
15
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat New Mexico State 38-0
14
BYU Cougars
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat USF 50-21
13
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat Central Michigan 58-44
12
USC Trojans
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: USC beat Rice 66-14
11
Oklahoma Sooners
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Oklahoma beat UTEP 45-13
10
Clemson Tigers
Record: 0-0
Week 1 result: Plays Georgia Tech on Monday
9
Utah Utes
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: Lost to Florida 29-26
8
Arkansas Razorbacks
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Arkansas beat Cincinnati 31-24
7
Baylor Bears
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat Albany 69-10
6
Michigan State Spartans
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Michigan State beat Western Michigan 35-13
5
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: Lost to Ohio State 21-10
4
Texas A&M Aggies
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: A&M beat Sam Houston 31-0
3
Ohio State Buckeyes
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat Notre Dame 21-10
2
Alabama Crimson Tide
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Bama beat Utah State 55-0
1
Georgia Bulldogs
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat Oregon 49-3
He nailed this pick.
