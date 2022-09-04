ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Sports' RJ Young reveals controversial top-25 college football rankings

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Fox Sports’ college football analyst RJ Young released his new top 25 following Saturday’s action.

Young’s top 25 consists of seven SEC teams, including three in the top four. But it’s also filled with controversial selections that I can’t understand.

For starters, Florida just beat Utah. To me it would only make sense that the Gators jump the Utes. Instead, Young has Florida at No. 16, while Utah checks in at No. 9. Then again, if Young is going to throw shade on any specific team, I’m happy it was Florida.

There’s also his ranking of Notre Dame at No. 5. Sure, the Irish played Ohio State close, but no 0-1 team belongs in the top five. And no love was shown to Michigan, which checked in at No. 17 after blowing out its opponent. Yet somehow Iowa, which scored a field goal and two safeties and beat South Dakota State, 7-3, ranks No. 18.

But if there’s one thing Young got right, it’s his top team in the nation.

RJ Young's Top 25:

25

Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xU6ul_0hizIlO000
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

24

Wisconsin Badgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FtAhu_0hizIlO000
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

23

Texas Longhorns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsD1e_0hizIlO000
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Texas beat LA-Monroe 52-10

22

Houston Cougars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axZF4_0hizIlO000
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat UTSA 37-35

21

Miami Hurricanes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EbFU5_0hizIlO000
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Bethune-Cookman 70-13

20

NC State Wolfpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWMm9_0hizIlO000
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat ECU 21-20

19

Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F9UB7_0hizIlO000
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Troy 28-10

18

Iowa Hawkeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bu8EI_0hizIlO000
Syndication: The Des Moines Register

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat South Dakota State 7-3

17

Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6U7n_0hizIlO000
Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Michigan beat Colorado State 51-7

16

Florida Gators

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Utah 29-26

15

Minnesota Golden Gophers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OTmRU_0hizIlO000
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat New Mexico State 38-0

14

BYU Cougars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXUIG_0hizIlO000
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat USF 50-21

13

Oklahoma State Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eT6KH_0hizIlO000
Syndication: The Oklahoman

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Central Michigan 58-44

12

USC Trojans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gj2tf_0hizIlO000
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: USC beat Rice 66-14

11

Oklahoma Sooners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZBSu2_0hizIlO000
Syndication: The Oklahoman

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Oklahoma beat UTEP 45-13

10

Clemson Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072wQW_0hizIlO000
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Record: 0-0

Week 1 result: Plays Georgia Tech on Monday

9

Utah Utes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TscLV_0hizIlO000
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to Florida 29-26

8

Arkansas Razorbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmNvv_0hizIlO000
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Arkansas beat Cincinnati 31-24

7

Baylor Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzFwC_0hizIlO000
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Albany 69-10

6

Michigan State Spartans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5S60_0hizIlO000
Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Michigan State beat Western Michigan 35-13

5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znEkV_0hizIlO000
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to Ohio State 21-10

4

Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v8lzo_0hizIlO000
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: A&M beat Sam Houston 31-0

3

Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXaKT_0hizIlO000
Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Notre Dame 21-10

2

Alabama Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nt8Ml_0hizIlO000
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Bama beat Utah State 55-0

1

Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TBCWL_0hizIlO000
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Oregon 49-3

He nailed this pick.

