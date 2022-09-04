Fox Sports' RJ Young reveals controversial top-25 college football rankings

Fox Sports’ college football analyst RJ Young released his new top 25 following Saturday’s action.

Young’s top 25 consists of seven SEC teams, including three in the top four. But it’s also filled with controversial selections that I can’t understand.

For starters, Florida just beat Utah. To me it would only make sense that the Gators jump the Utes. Instead, Young has Florida at No. 16, while Utah checks in at No. 9. Then again, if Young is going to throw shade on any specific team, I’m happy it was Florida.

There’s also his ranking of Notre Dame at No. 5. Sure, the Irish played Ohio State close, but no 0-1 team belongs in the top five. And no love was shown to Michigan, which checked in at No. 17 after blowing out its opponent. Yet somehow Iowa, which scored a field goal and two safeties and beat South Dakota State, 7-3, ranks No. 18.

But if there’s one thing Young got right, it’s his top team in the nation.

RJ Young’s Top 25:

25

Tennessee Volunteers

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

24

Wisconsin Badgers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

23

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Texas beat LA-Monroe 52-10

22

Houston Cougars

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat UTSA 37-35

21

Miami Hurricanes

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Bethune-Cookman 70-13

20

NC State Wolfpack

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat ECU 21-20

19

Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Troy 28-10

18

Iowa Hawkeyes

Syndication: The Des Moines Register

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat South Dakota State 7-3

17

Michigan Wolverines

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Michigan beat Colorado State 51-7

16

Florida Gators

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Utah 29-26

15

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat New Mexico State 38-0

14

BYU Cougars

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat USF 50-21

13

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Central Michigan 58-44

12

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: USC beat Rice 66-14

11

Oklahoma Sooners

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Oklahoma beat UTEP 45-13

10

Clemson Tigers

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Record: 0-0

Week 1 result: Plays Georgia Tech on Monday

9

Utah Utes

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to Florida 29-26

8

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Arkansas beat Cincinnati 31-24

7

Baylor Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Albany 69-10

6

Michigan State Spartans

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Michigan State beat Western Michigan 35-13

5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to Ohio State 21-10

4

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: A&M beat Sam Houston 31-0

3

Ohio State Buckeyes

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Notre Dame 21-10

2

Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Bama beat Utah State 55-0

1

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Oregon 49-3

He nailed this pick.