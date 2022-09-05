Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Rats, Tourists & NYCSarah RoseNew York City, NY
Related
Dodgers: Trayce Thompson Discusses the Only Hole in His Game This Season
Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson was acquired to hit left-handed pitchers, but it's been his performance against righties that has really stood out this year.
ESPN
Yu Darvish wins 13th, Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-3
SAN DIEGO -- — Yu Darvish pitched six solid innings for his 13th victory, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Wednesday night in a game that featured three homers by each team. The Padres came into the...
Shohei Ohtani matches Angels franchise record he’s bound to break this season
Los Angeles Angels dual threat Shohei Ohtani is one of the most entertaining players to watch in the league. Performing as an ace starting pitcher on the mound and as a cleanup hitter all in one package, he is also arguably the most unique player in MLB history. The only question at this point seems […] The post Shohei Ohtani matches Angels franchise record he’s bound to break this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski hitting sixth Wednesday afternoon for Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. What It Means:. The lefty-hitting Yastrzemski was held out against southpaws in the last three games, but he will replace Bryce Johnson in right field...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
MLB・
Derek Jeter Expected to Throw Out First Pitch at Yankee Stadium Friday
New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop and star of the ESPN's 'The Captain' docuseries Derek Jeter is expected to throw out the first pitch at Friday's Yankees game against the Tampa Bay Rays in New York.
Ohtani, Trout power Angels to 10-0 win over Tigers
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are still putting on a show, even though the Los Angeles Angels are far out of postseason contention. Ohtani had his sixth multi-homer game of the season and Trout also went deep as the Angels routed the skidding Detroit Tigers 10-0 Monday night. Trout’s solo shot to left field in the fifth inning off Tyler Alexander (3-9) was his 30th home run of the season, marking the seventh time in his 12-year career he’s reached that plateau. It marks the ninth time the Angels have had two players with at least 30 homers in a season — but the first time it’s been two AL MVPs.
NBC Sports
Brinson matches rare Mays feat with two-homer game vs. Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- Lewis Brinson has been a Giant for less than a week and there's a long way to go before any decisions are made for 2023, but he certainly has made one heck of a first impression. With two homers on Monday night, Brinson helped the Giants snap...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
Comments / 0