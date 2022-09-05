ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are still putting on a show, even though the Los Angeles Angels are far out of postseason contention. Ohtani had his sixth multi-homer game of the season and Trout also went deep as the Angels routed the skidding Detroit Tigers 10-0 Monday night. Trout’s solo shot to left field in the fifth inning off Tyler Alexander (3-9) was his 30th home run of the season, marking the seventh time in his 12-year career he’s reached that plateau. It marks the ninth time the Angels have had two players with at least 30 homers in a season — but the first time it’s been two AL MVPs.

