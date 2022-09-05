ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Yu Darvish wins 13th, Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-3

SAN DIEGO -- — Yu Darvish pitched six solid innings for his 13th victory, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Wednesday night in a game that featured three homers by each team. The Padres came into the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Shohei Ohtani matches Angels franchise record he’s bound to break this season

Los Angeles Angels dual threat Shohei Ohtani is one of the most entertaining players to watch in the league. Performing as an ace starting pitcher on the mound and as a cleanup hitter all in one package, he is also arguably the most unique player in MLB history. The only question at this point seems […] The post Shohei Ohtani matches Angels franchise record he’s bound to break this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski hitting sixth Wednesday afternoon for Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. What It Means:. The lefty-hitting Yastrzemski was held out against southpaws in the last three games, but he will replace Bryce Johnson in right field...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Ohtani, Trout power Angels to 10-0 win over Tigers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are still putting on a show, even though the Los Angeles Angels are far out of postseason contention. Ohtani had his sixth multi-homer game of the season and Trout also went deep as the Angels routed the skidding Detroit Tigers 10-0 Monday night. Trout’s solo shot to left field in the fifth inning off Tyler Alexander (3-9) was his 30th home run of the season, marking the seventh time in his 12-year career he’s reached that plateau. It marks the ninth time the Angels have had two players with at least 30 homers in a season — but the first time it’s been two AL MVPs.
DETROIT, MI
