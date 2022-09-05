Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Roger Clemens’ son, Kody, strikes Shohei Ohtani out with sub-70 MPH pitch
Detroit Tigers rookie Kody Clemens pitched his first strikeout on Monday, and it happened to be against Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Detroit Tigers rookie Kody Clemens pitched his first strikeout on Monday, and it happened to be against one of the best players in MLB, Shohei Ohtani. Clemens...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney’s Home Run Struggles ‘Culmination Of A Few Things’
Although Andrew Heaney has been one of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ best starting pitchers when on the mound this season, he has recently fallen into trouble with the home run ball. Entering his start on Monday, Heaney had given up a combined six home runs in his previous three...
NBC Sports
What we learned as bullpen implodes late in series loss to Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- Wednesday's finale at Dodger Stadium was a good day for a player who hopes to be a big part of the 2023 Giants. It was another bad day for the 2022 Giants. Rookie infielder David Villar homered twice but the Giants lost 7-3. They dropped the series and now have lost 10 of their last 11 against the Dodgers. They finished 1-8 at Dodger Stadium this year, matching the lowest win percentage here in franchise history.
dodgerblue.com
Giants Rookie David Villar Broke Record During Series Against Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers took two of three games from the San Francisco Giants amid scorching temperatures at Dodger Stadium, but David Villar was red-hot during the matchup. Villar had a 2.653 on-base plus slugging percentage, and according to STATS LLC, he now holds the highest OPS by any rookie in a three-game series during the Modern Era (since 1901) of MLB history. Villar went 6-for-9 at the plate, including three home runs, five RBI and four runs scored.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants mowed down by Burnes in Game 1 loss
MILWAUKEE -- Using an opener in front of Jakob Junis actually proved to be pretty effective for the Giants on Thursday. Unfortunately for them, there was a buzzsaw on the other side. Corbin Burnes cruised through eight dominant innings, leading the Brewers to a 2-1 win in the first game...
NBC Sports
Brinson joins elite company with rare feat at Dodger Stadium
Nobody in the Giants' lineup is hotter at the plate than Lewis Brinson right now. After blasting two home runs in San Francisco's 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, the 28-year-old wasted no time circling the bases again. Brinson led off Tuesday's game...
San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
NBC Sports
Brinson matches rare Mays feat with two-homer game vs. Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- Lewis Brinson has been a Giant for less than a week and there's a long way to go before any decisions are made for 2023, but he certainly has made one heck of a first impression. With two homers on Monday night, Brinson helped the Giants snap...
Comments / 0