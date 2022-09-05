ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

What we learned as bullpen implodes late in series loss to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Wednesday's finale at Dodger Stadium was a good day for a player who hopes to be a big part of the 2023 Giants. It was another bad day for the 2022 Giants. Rookie infielder David Villar homered twice but the Giants lost 7-3. They dropped the series and now have lost 10 of their last 11 against the Dodgers. They finished 1-8 at Dodger Stadium this year, matching the lowest win percentage here in franchise history.
dodgerblue.com

Giants Rookie David Villar Broke Record During Series Against Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers took two of three games from the San Francisco Giants amid scorching temperatures at Dodger Stadium, but David Villar was red-hot during the matchup. Villar had a 2.653 on-base plus slugging percentage, and according to STATS LLC, he now holds the highest OPS by any rookie in a three-game series during the Modern Era (since 1901) of MLB history. Villar went 6-for-9 at the plate, including three home runs, five RBI and four runs scored.
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants mowed down by Burnes in Game 1 loss

MILWAUKEE -- Using an opener in front of Jakob Junis actually proved to be pretty effective for the Giants on Thursday. Unfortunately for them, there was a buzzsaw on the other side. Corbin Burnes cruised through eight dominant innings, leading the Brewers to a 2-1 win in the first game...
NBC Sports

Brinson joins elite company with rare feat at Dodger Stadium

Nobody in the Giants' lineup is hotter at the plate than Lewis Brinson right now. After blasting two home runs in San Francisco's 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, the 28-year-old wasted no time circling the bases again. Brinson led off Tuesday's game...
