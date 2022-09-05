The Los Angeles Dodgers took two of three games from the San Francisco Giants amid scorching temperatures at Dodger Stadium, but David Villar was red-hot during the matchup. Villar had a 2.653 on-base plus slugging percentage, and according to STATS LLC, he now holds the highest OPS by any rookie in a three-game series during the Modern Era (since 1901) of MLB history. Villar went 6-for-9 at the plate, including three home runs, five RBI and four runs scored.

