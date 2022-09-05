Read full article on original website
Another Child Dies In A Hot Car In Texas: This summer was Especially Brutal With Temperatures in The Triple Digitsjustpene50Texas State
U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a DecadeTaxBuzzTexas State
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
goutrgv.com
Showdown Sweep! Volleyball Completes Season Sweep of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team completed the season sweep of the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders by winning 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-22) as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union, on Tuesday at Dugan Wellness Center.
HS football team of the week, Harlingen Cardinals
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Viewers casted their votes for best team of the week of the second week of high school football. The contenders for the second team of the week are Mission Veterans, Harlingen and PSJA North. Mission Veterans beat McAllen Memorial 27-20. Harlingen left the stadium in victory scoring 76-21 against Mercedes. PSJA […]
amtrib.com
High-poverty schools struggle to earn Texas’ highest rating. Some in the Rio Grande Valley break that trend.
The Texas Tribune For years, critics of the state’s school rankings have complained that the system is rigged — that it favors schools in richer Texas neighborhoods where students may not suffer from the effects of housing and income instability. The Texas Education Agency has dismissed this notion,...
Athlete of the Week: Harlingen’s Izaiah Bell
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen senior running back Izaiah Bell put on an impressive performance in the Cardinals’ 76-21 against Mercedes last Friday. Bell had 209 all-purpose yards and scored five touchdowns. He racked up 170 rushing yards. Four of his touchdowns came on the ground. “The O-line was playing fast, not much for me […]
megadoctornews.com
DHR Health Welcomes Advanced Heart Failure Cardiologist
EDINBURG, Texas – DHR Health is pleased to welcome Dr. Neeti G. Reddy to the DHR Health Heart Institute. Dr. Reddy brings a wealth of expertise to the Rio Grande Valley having recently worked at heart hospitals in the Houston area as an advanced heart failure cardiologist and medical director of the left ventricular assist device program.
valleybusinessreport.com
UTRGV Named Second Among Texas Public Universities
UTRGV began the first week of the Fall 2022 semester with news it ranks second among all Texas public universities, according to Washington Monthly. The publication’s annual national College Guide and Rankings also places UTRGV as the 45th best public university in the United States among more than 400 other schools.
Brownsville native selected to lead RGV Border Patrol Sector
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz announced the selection of Gloria I. Chavez as the new Chief Patrol Agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. The media release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated Chief Chavez, who previously served as Chief Patrol Agent at the El Paso Sector, has […]
roadtirement.com
Bascilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle is a National Shrine in Texas
This was one of the memorable places we enjoyed while wintering in the Rio Grande Valley a few years back. The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle is a remarkable place in the Rio Grande Valley. The Basilica has a fascinating history that traces back to the 1600’s in Mexico with a reported miracle. The current location has been the sight for pilgrimages for decades.
valleybusinessreport.com
VIDA Program Sparks Future Electrician
Four years ago, Brownsville resident Rogelio Garcia depended on government assistance to feed himself, his wife and their five children. Today, thanks to the Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement, that’s no longer the case. In early August of 2013, Garcia had a near-fatal accident that resulted in him...
Dove season kicks off for hunters in Texas
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dove season is officially underway in Texas and it is an exciting time for hunters in the Rio Grande Valley. With a public land permit, McAllen resident, Manny Castillo, has been hunting doves at Las Palomas for three years. Castillo said his hunting journey began at a young age. “I started […]
Wing Snob opens new store in Mission
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wing Snob has announced the opening of its location in Mission. The company said the store opened on Sept. 1 as a dine-in and a drive-thru. The new Wing Snob restaurant is located at 801 N. Shary Rd, Ste. 100 For more information, menu offerings, and franchise opportunities, visit Wing Snob.
anjournal.com
Attorney hits home run in Molina trial
Watching Attorney Carlos A. Garcia try to pull a rabbit out of the hat, so to speak, during the recent voter-fraud trial of former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina, while lead Prosecutor Mike Garza tried to put the rabbit back in, was like watching the best of Court TV.Two seasoned attorneys going at it like professional fighters, weaving, bobbing, landing blows, laughing it off when their opponent appeared to land a solid blow.At one point, Garza asked the visiting judge, Nueces-based Carlos Valdez, if he would tell Garcia to quit yelling. Can’t remember who was on the stand, but presumably it ...
STHS McAllen verified as Level 1 Trauma center
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American College of Surgeons has verified South Texas Health System McAllen as a Level 1 Trauma Center. The hospital’s media release said this verification makes STHS McAllen only the second trauma center in the RGV to receive this distinction. “STHS McAllen prides itself on giving top-tier care to patients who […]
Artists wanted for Keep McAllen Beautiful project
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen is recruiting artists across the Rio Grande Valley to participate in the city’s Irrigation Pipe Public Art Project. The art project was founded by Keep McAllen Beautiful, a non-profit organization aiming to preserve the city. The non-profit aims to give local artists a chance to get recognition […]
Body found at Mission hike and bike trail
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A body was found Sunday afternoon on a bike trail in Mission. According to Mission police, the body was found early afternoon on Sunday in a canal near the 1400 S. Conway Avenue hike and bike trail. Mission PD spokesman Arturo Flores said it appears the victim was a 20-year-old migrant […]
kurv.com
Heat Asphyxiation Found To Be The Cause Of Death Of La Joya Child
A 5-year-old boy found in a vehicle outside of a La Joya elementary school last month died of heat asphyxiation. That’s the finding of a preliminary autopsy. The boy was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary the afternoon of August 25th. La...
KRGV
Preliminary autopsy results show boy left inside vehicle at La Joya ISD school died of heat stroke, justice of the peace says
Preliminary autopsy results show that a 5-year-old boy who was found unresponsive inside a vehicle at a La Joya ISD school last month died of heat stroke, according to Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Juan J.J Peña. The boy was found inside a vehicle that belonged...
Edinburg PD: Woman found dead in apartment
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unresponsive inside an apartment. Earlier today, Edinburg PD responded to the 3700 block of Sarah Evans Street. According to police, the 28-year-old woman was found unresponsive. She was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Charlie Espinosa. Her identity […]
HCSC searching for man accused of aggravated assault
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Cristobal Ivan Hernandez, 43, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hernandez is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, five-foot-five-inch man. He is reported to weigh 160 […]
Brownsville Latina-owned business makes Target debut
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local business women behind the Latina Power T-shirt worn by celebrities across the nation, launched an exclusive Capsule collection with Target for LatinX Heritage Month. JZD, is owned by wife duo Jennifer Serrano, 30, and Veronica Vasquez, 32. The Latina-owned brand is based in Brownsville and aims to build a sense […]
