ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut leaders react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth

HARTFORD, Conn. — State and federal Connecticut leaders are offering their condolences to the British Royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. She was 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Conn.’s largest 9/11 tribute marks 21 years since attacks

(WTNH) – The state’s largest 9/11 tribute is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 11, to mark the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks that took place on that fateful day. Fred Garrity Jr., the founder and executive director of the Connecticut United Ride, joined News 8 to discuss the tribute.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters

BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The fish hatchery in Burlington has stayed busy over the past few weeks, there are about 60 thousand trout ready to be released into Connecticut waters – it’s the local waters that aren’t quite ready for the trout. The drought has created a...
BURLINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon

Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
AVON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Baseball Diamonds#Parade#The Hartford Courant
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Has The Highest Car Repair Cost in the Nation

I hate to the bearer of bad news all the time, but we do live in CT where bad news seems to grow on trees. The Nutmeg State has the highest average car repair cost of any of the 50 states according to a new report from Car MD. Our average labor cost per repair is $136.84, coupled with our average parts cost per repair $281.53 and you get a total of $418.37, the most in America.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Times Take On Affordable Housing Lacks Evidence, Balance

It’s important to address some of the claims and assumptions made in Ms. Lisa Prevost’s recent piece in the NY Times, Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut. The piece spurred a lot of discussion in many towns in the Nutmeg State and as an...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
hk-now.com

Noah Burr Wins the Gold in the 2022 Connecticut State Skills Conference!

Haddam Killingworth News is often approached by people in various environments who begin their conversation with the sentence, “You know, you should write about…people would love to know this good news!”. On one such occasion, my ears perked up because the good news I was hearing was about...
HADDAM, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Trumbull’s Parlor Rock Park: A Premier Amusement Center of the Late 19th Century

The expansion of train travel to cities and towns throughout Connecticut in the mid-1800s brought important developments to both the economy and local transportation. In Trumbull, a town of just over 1,300 people in 1850, the arrival of the Housatonic Railroad brought a lesser known but more entertaining development—one of the country’s first amusement parks.
TRUMBULL, CT
Eyewitness News

New apartment building opens in downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - New apartments are now open and leasing in downtown Hartford, right next to Dunkin’ Donuts Park. The North Crossing Development is a key element to redeveloping the area. This parcel of land used to be a vacant parking lot. Now it’s home to 270 apartment...
HARTFORD, CT
UC Daily Campus

Community defense group opposes white supremacists in New England

In the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24, growing acts of transphobia and sightings of white supremacist groups in Connecticut and New England have been reported. The Connecticut John Brown Gun Club has emerged as one of the groups most dedicated to combating far-right agitators and protecting vulnerable communities in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

'Candlewood:' Behind the CT legends that inspire the movie

An upcoming fictional horror movie based in New Milford has resurrected a number of legends surrounding the area. "Candlewood," which was filmed in New Milford and is tentatively set for a 2023 release, focuses on a family who moves from New York to Connecticut amid the pandemic. When they move, local legends of Lover's Leap in New Milford and the underwater town of Jerusalem at the bottom of Candlewood Lake, begin to compound with daily life as New York transplants begin to get killed off.
NEW MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy