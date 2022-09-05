ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

WATCH: Angler Reels in Absolutely Massive Sturgeon on a Barbie Fishing Rod

We should all start fishing like a girl. This angler pulled out the Barbie fishing rod and reeled in the catch of a lifetime with a huge sturgeon. Spending time in the outdoors can surprise you. The massive fish was the biggest catch of the young fisherman’s career. Just when you try to make a silly video with a skinny, cheap child’s rod – the fish of a lifetime comes swimming by, looking for a small bite to eat.
Giant Bronze Mythical Beast Found at Famous Chinese Archeological Site—LOOK

In one of China’s richest and grandest archeological sites, a very large statue of a mythical beast cast in bronze has been found. The site at Sanxingdui, or Three Star Mound, has yielded hundred of bronze statues which some archeologists have described as more impressive than the Terracotta Army, and this latest find contributes aspects of size and majesty to the collection.
What are these surcharges I keep seeing on my restaurant bill?

Dear Mister Manners: Since when did restaurant customers become responsible for an establishment’s every new expense? I’ve been noticing more and more surcharges popping up on bills at the end of a meal — from inflation fees to penalties for using a credit card. It’s getting out of hand. Should I just lower my tip?
A Majestic City Carved into Rock, Thousands of Years Ago

During the 4th and 2nd centuries BCE, the Nabataeans became a distinct civilization and political entity, and their kingdom revolved around a trading network that brought them considerable wealth and influence throughout the ancient world. They were so advanced that one historian described them as “one of the most gifted...
