The Most Venomous Insect In The US Is Found In Florida & It's Common During Fall Season
Not only is Florida home to the deadliest tree in the world, but also the most venomous insect in the U.S. It's called the puss caterpillar, and, according to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, it really can make a mark. They are more common in the Sunshine State...
WATCH: Angler Reels in Absolutely Massive Sturgeon on a Barbie Fishing Rod
We should all start fishing like a girl. This angler pulled out the Barbie fishing rod and reeled in the catch of a lifetime with a huge sturgeon. Spending time in the outdoors can surprise you. The massive fish was the biggest catch of the young fisherman’s career. Just when you try to make a silly video with a skinny, cheap child’s rod – the fish of a lifetime comes swimming by, looking for a small bite to eat.
WATCH: Great White Shark Stalks Kayaker in Heart-Pounding Clip
A great white shark circled a man’s kayak in this viral video. The suspenseful two-minute clip feels endless as the kayaker waits and records the shark’s movements. The video ends while the shark still circles, but the kayaker and his companions escaped safely. The video was posted to...
Good News Network
Giant Bronze Mythical Beast Found at Famous Chinese Archeological Site—LOOK
In one of China’s richest and grandest archeological sites, a very large statue of a mythical beast cast in bronze has been found. The site at Sanxingdui, or Three Star Mound, has yielded hundred of bronze statues which some archeologists have described as more impressive than the Terracotta Army, and this latest find contributes aspects of size and majesty to the collection.
Green Crabs Are About to Invade Alaska, First Signs Discovered by Intern
Well, this calls for a promotion. As it turns out, an intern discovered the first… The post Green Crabs Are About to Invade Alaska, First Signs Discovered by Intern appeared first on Outsider.
How sports betting is changing the media industry in the US
The ties between US sports media and gambling are deepening, thanks to brands like DraftKings and Barstool Sports. Even ESPN is eyeing the sector.
Fact check: False claim that people in Mississippi are touching laced money and falling ill
There have been recent claims of laced money harming people in places including Tennessee and Ohio, but officials and experts say they have no basis.
The Dream of an ‘Internet Country’ That Would Let You Work From Anywhere
Digital nomads often work and travel in legal gray areas. Could that change?
TODAY.com
What are these surcharges I keep seeing on my restaurant bill?
Dear Mister Manners: Since when did restaurant customers become responsible for an establishment’s every new expense? I’ve been noticing more and more surcharges popping up on bills at the end of a meal — from inflation fees to penalties for using a credit card. It’s getting out of hand. Should I just lower my tip?
Your guide to USA TODAY's investigation of Utah COVID-19 testing startup Nomi Health
What's Nomi Health? USA TODAY spent months investigating the Utah startup that has rapidly expanded thanks to COVID-19 and political connections.
IFLScience
Pitcairn Island: The Most Remote Island In The World, And The Wild Story Of Its Inhabitants
Could you survive on a remote, deserted island, 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles ) from any large body of land in either direction? In all likelihood, the answer is no – but one group of sailors were forced to make one of the world’s most remote islands their home after a mutiny, and their descendants live there to this day.
Watch 'Incredibly Bright' Fireball Streak Across New York and Connecticut
The "gorgeous" fireball illuminated several northeast U.S. states, with many witnesses reporting it was brighter than the moon.
Discovery
A Majestic City Carved into Rock, Thousands of Years Ago
During the 4th and 2nd centuries BCE, the Nabataeans became a distinct civilization and political entity, and their kingdom revolved around a trading network that brought them considerable wealth and influence throughout the ancient world. They were so advanced that one historian described them as “one of the most gifted...
