After trade, Lions QB Vernon Adams Jr. returns to Montreal
It won’t take long for quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to pay a visit to the team that recently dealt him
NFL・
Von Miller's wild haircut goes viral during Thursday Night Football — and this isn't the first time
Von Miller has always been known for his eccentric style, and the haircut he showcased Thursday for the NFL kickoff game was par for the course.
NFL・
UNC football vs. Georiga State: Game preview, info, prediction and more
The North Carolina Tar Heels will hit the road to take on Georgia State this weekend as the Tar Heels hope to move to 3-0 on the early season. It’s the second-straight road game for the Tar Heels early on and another chance to hopefully fix their defense and get things straight. After their 63-61 nail-biting win against Appalachian State, UNC is favored by 7.5 on the road as this won’t be an easy task as some may think. North Carolina’s passing attack is their most vital weapon heading into this game, with quarterback Drake Maye already having nine passing touchdowns through...
