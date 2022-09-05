Read full article on original website
Harrisburg halfway house resident charged with robbing Lycoming County bank
JERSEY SHORE – A Harrisburg halfway house resident who claims to have robbed 24 banks since the 1990s is being charged with holding up the Jersey Shore State Bank branch in that borough on Tuesday. Robert A. Jones, 59, formerly of Lackawanna County, was arrested Wednesday evening at a...
Pennsylvania Duo Delivered Deadly Dose Of Fentanyl To Delaware Dad: Police
A Pennsylvania pair has been arrested in connection with the deadly overdose of a Delaware dad, police say. Joshua Walter Barrick, 41, of Newport, was arrested on Tuesday, September 6 in connection with the deadly overdose of Marvin Lee Biggs, IV, 37, of Townsend, Delaware, Carlisle police stated in a release the following day.
abc27.com
One dead after crash in Dauphin County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County died after a crash occurred on Sept. 1. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers responded to a crash that occurred at around 9 a.m. on the 5800 block of Ridge Road in Conewago Township.
abc27.com
Mechanicsburg man fled officers at over 100 mph: DA
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mechanicsburg man was sentenced to 6-23 months in prison plus one year of probation after he fled officers at speeds over 100 mph in April of 2020, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. On April 29, 2020, at around 10:37...
Suspect takes victim's boat for joy ride in Northumberland County
Sunbury, Pa. — State police say an unknown suspect took a victim's boat for a joy ride last week in Northumberland County. The victim went to go fishing in his boat the morning of August 29 and discovered the boat cover was ripped, according to state police at Stonington. The boat had been kept at a slip near Shikellamy State Park. The victim also observed that the boat was retied in an improper manner. When the victim started using his boat, he discovered the wiring harness had been tampered with. It is believed the suspect took the boat for a joy ride and returned it when they were finished, police say. Anyone with information may contact PSP Stonington at (570) 286-5601.
Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood
A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
lykensvalley.org
Pine Grove – High Bridge
An undated, colorized post card view of the High Bridge of the S. & S. Railroad, near Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The bridge was demolished when the city of Lebanon built its dam and reservoir at this site. ________________________________________. From Newspapers.com. Corrections and additional information should be added as...
Woman dead after York County single-vehicle accident
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York say one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Springfield Township, York County. Police say on Aug. 27, a 79-year-old woman from Maryland was driving on North Road when she experienced a medical episode. Her vehicle traveled off the side of the […]
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
Carlisle woman sentenced up to 20 years in jail for murder of husband
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County grandmother is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in the murder of her husband. Virginia Hayden, from Carlisle, pled "Nolo Contendere" to third-degree murder and tampering with public records or information. Nolo Contendere is a sentence where the same fundamental consequences of a guilty plea are enforced, but there is no official admission of guilt.
Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A little rain couldn't put a damper on a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground Wednesday. Children of all abilities can enjoy the new playground in Minersville. The spot is handicap accessible and includes sensory panels, communication boards, and even a zipline. The...
WOLF
Three men wanted for theft in Lycoming County
MUNCY BOROUGH, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after three men entered a Lycoming County convenience store last month and stole thousands of dollars from several Skill Machines belonging to Muncy Boro-based Miele Amusements. Troopers say three Hispanic males entered the A-1 Stop on River Avenue...
Harrisburg man sentenced to 30 years for role in drug deal resulting in death
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that a Harrisburg man has been sentenced for his role in a drug delivery that resulted in death. Juan Diaz, 38, was sentenced to 30 years in jail after pleading guilty to selling...
Former Middletown football players expelled amid hazing investigation
(WHTM) – Seven former Middletown football players were expelled after a hazing investigation that led to the cancelation of this year’s football season. The expulsions were approved during a Middletown Area School District school board meeting on Tuesday. On Aug. 19, Middletown football coach Scott Acri resigned amid the investigation into a video from August […]
abc27.com
Enola woman escapes police after requesting cigarette
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail. Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.
Missing Cumberland County girl found
A 10-year-old Carlisle girl reported missing early Tuesday was found and is “safe,” borough police said late Tuesday afternoon. Police said Heaven Moore ran away following an argument with her mother. Police said they are still investigating.
Burglar snatches dog from Dauphin County home: police
A dog was among the items stolen during a burglary Sunday at a home in Highspire. Police said they are looking for Tyler Gentry of Middletown, who police said faces a felony charge of burglary. The victim told police someone destroyed pictures, rummaged through her undergarments drawer and took cash...
Lebanon man faces charges in chase
A Lebanon man faces felony charges following a high speed chase through downtown Gettysburg early this morning. The Gettysburg Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Mikael D. Eckhart, 24, Lebanon, after police broke off the chase for safety reasons. Police attempted to stop a black Ford Mustang driven by...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Pedestrian accidents, DUIs, simple assault, found property
Pedestrian Accident, Careless Driving, Right-of-Way of Pedestrians in Crosswalks – On Aug. 21, police cited an 81-year-old North Annville Township man with careless driving and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks. Charges stem from a traffic accident at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 10, when a pickup truck driven by the man was traveling north on South White Oak Street. The truck was turning left onto West Main Street when it struck a 60-year-old Annville Township woman who was walking north in the crosswalk. The woman sustained head injuries in the crash and was transported via ambulance to the Hershey Medical Center. The woman was released from the hospital on Aug. 16.
I-81 south in Lebanon County reopened after miles-long closure
Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, PSP Jonestown troopers responded to two separate crashes on I-81 southbound around mile marker 93 in Swatara Township, Lebanon County.
