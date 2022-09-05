ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersburg, PA

abc27.com

One dead after crash in Dauphin County

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County died after a crash occurred on Sept. 1. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers responded to a crash that occurred at around 9 a.m. on the 5800 block of Ridge Road in Conewago Township.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Mechanicsburg man fled officers at over 100 mph: DA

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mechanicsburg man was sentenced to 6-23 months in prison plus one year of probation after he fled officers at speeds over 100 mph in April of 2020, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. On April 29, 2020, at around 10:37...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect takes victim's boat for joy ride in Northumberland County

Sunbury, Pa. — State police say an unknown suspect took a victim's boat for a joy ride last week in Northumberland County. The victim went to go fishing in his boat the morning of August 29 and discovered the boat cover was ripped, according to state police at Stonington. The boat had been kept at a slip near Shikellamy State Park. The victim also observed that the boat was retied in an improper manner. When the victim started using his boat, he discovered the wiring harness had been tampered with. It is believed the suspect took the boat for a joy ride and returned it when they were finished, police say. Anyone with information may contact PSP Stonington at (570) 286-5601.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood

A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
GETTYSBURG, PA
lykensvalley.org

Pine Grove – High Bridge

An undated, colorized post card view of the High Bridge of the S. & S. Railroad, near Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The bridge was demolished when the city of Lebanon built its dam and reservoir at this site. ________________________________________. From Newspapers.com. Corrections and additional information should be added as...
PINE GROVE, PA
abc27 News

Woman dead after York County single-vehicle accident

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York say one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Springfield Township, York County. Police say on Aug. 27, a 79-year-old woman from Maryland was driving on North Road when she experienced a medical episode. Her vehicle traveled off the side of the […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle woman sentenced up to 20 years in jail for murder of husband

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County grandmother is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in the murder of her husband. Virginia Hayden, from Carlisle, pled "Nolo Contendere" to third-degree murder and tampering with public records or information. Nolo Contendere is a sentence where the same fundamental consequences of a guilty plea are enforced, but there is no official admission of guilt.
CARLISLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A little rain couldn't put a damper on a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground Wednesday. Children of all abilities can enjoy the new playground in Minersville. The spot is handicap accessible and includes sensory panels, communication boards, and even a zipline. The...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Three men wanted for theft in Lycoming County

MUNCY BOROUGH, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after three men entered a Lycoming County convenience store last month and stole thousands of dollars from several Skill Machines belonging to Muncy Boro-based Miele Amusements. Troopers say three Hispanic males entered the A-1 Stop on River Avenue...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Former Middletown football players expelled amid hazing investigation

(WHTM) – Seven former Middletown football players were expelled after a hazing investigation that led to the cancelation of this year’s football season. The expulsions were approved during a Middletown Area School District school board meeting on Tuesday. On Aug. 19, Middletown football coach Scott Acri resigned amid the investigation into a video from August […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

Enola woman escapes police after requesting cigarette

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail. Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.
ENOLA, PA
PennLive.com

Burglar snatches dog from Dauphin County home: police

A dog was among the items stolen during a burglary Sunday at a home in Highspire. Police said they are looking for Tyler Gentry of Middletown, who police said faces a felony charge of burglary. The victim told police someone destroyed pictures, rummaged through her undergarments drawer and took cash...
HIGHSPIRE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Lebanon man faces charges in chase

A Lebanon man faces felony charges following a high speed chase through downtown Gettysburg early this morning. The Gettysburg Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Mikael D. Eckhart, 24, Lebanon, after police broke off the chase for safety reasons. Police attempted to stop a black Ford Mustang driven by...
GETTYSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Pedestrian accidents, DUIs, simple assault, found property

Pedestrian Accident, Careless Driving, Right-of-Way of Pedestrians in Crosswalks – On Aug. 21, police cited an 81-year-old North Annville Township man with careless driving and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks. Charges stem from a traffic accident at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 10, when a pickup truck driven by the man was traveling north on South White Oak Street. The truck was turning left onto West Main Street when it struck a 60-year-old Annville Township woman who was walking north in the crosswalk. The woman sustained head injuries in the crash and was transported via ambulance to the Hershey Medical Center. The woman was released from the hospital on Aug. 16.
LEBANON, PA

