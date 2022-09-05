Read full article on original website
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
Visit The Largest Antique Mall in PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
abc27.com
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s new “Seriously!?” tour is stopping in Reading, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Santander Arena. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. Dunham, who is now 60 years old, has been performing...
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and Milkshakes
If you don't pay attention, you'll drive right past it. Red Rabbit in Duncannon, just north of Harrisburg, is a gem from the good, old times. The Red Rabbit Drive In, known as the "Home of the Bunny Burger", is an old-fashioned 1950's style drive-in restaurant. It was established in 1964 and is a three-generation family-owned business.
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife Park
If you're looking to visit a zoo that feels more like a farm, this is it. Lake Tobias in Halifax, PA, is an ideal place to introduce your kids to animals or simply do a weekend outing in nature.
WOLF
Wearing purple to honor Kassadey
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Friday night football games are filled with competition and school spirit. Two local schools in our area have teamed to honor the life of 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar was at Lake Lehman Junior-Senior High School with more. Lackawanna Trail Junior-Senior...
webbweekly.com
21st Anniversary Motorcycle Ride to Remember the Victims of 9/11
The roar of thousands of motorcycles helps provide a symbolic name to this year’s annual 9-11 Motorcycle Ride to Remember, which will take place on Sunday, September 11. On that day, the 9/11 Memorial Coalition and a cast of thousands will once again trek through 42 miles of Lycoming County to make good on a promise to “Never Forget.”
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
167th Bloomsburg Fair around the corner
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 167th Bloomsburg Fair is set to kick off in just a few weeks. Fair organizers held their media luncheon at the fairgrounds on Wednesday. "Saturday, vendors start to set up," said Randy Karschner, the fair president. "This little city will come together, and we meet twice a month year-round to put this together, and it is neat to see it come together."
firefighternation.com
Firefighter Collapses on Ladder, RIT Activated at Luzerne County (PA) House Fire
Steve Mocarsky – The Citizens’ Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Sep. 7—A firefighter who collapsed from heat exhaustion halfway up a ladder while battling a blaze in Larksville on Sunday was released from the hospital Tuesday. Edwardsville Fire Chief William Court said in a post on the fire department...
Your View: Next time, Joe, just stay home
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. At a time when our country has multiple crises threatening our way of life (uncontrolled border, explosion of violence, inflation, loss of energy independence, loss of respect around the world, just to name a few), what is Joe Biden doing visiting Luzerne County – for a political event aimed at getting more of the kind of people who put us in this trouble elected?
Flipped water truck closes section of road in Larksville
LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of road was closed in Luzerne County after a truck carrying water flipped onto its roof. The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. on the 100 block of Wilson Street in Larksville. Officials tell Eyewitness News that the truck lost its brakes while going down the hill and flipped […]
Suspect takes victim's boat for joy ride in Northumberland County
Sunbury, Pa. — State police say an unknown suspect took a victim's boat for a joy ride last week in Northumberland County. The victim went to go fishing in his boat the morning of August 29 and discovered the boat cover was ripped, according to state police at Stonington. The boat had been kept at a slip near Shikellamy State Park. The victim also observed that the boat was retied in an improper manner. When the victim started using his boat, he discovered the wiring harness had been tampered with. It is believed the suspect took the boat for a joy ride and returned it when they were finished, police say. Anyone with information may contact PSP Stonington at (570) 286-5601.
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
Racing returns to annual Bloomsburg Fair September 29
When the 167th Bloomsburg Fair takes place September 23 thru October 1, a long-time tradition will be coming back as part of the week-long activities as for the first time in 37 years auto racing returns to the Fair. The Bloomsburg Fair is the largest agricultural fair in Pennsylvania and...
'Incident' reported at South Williamsport Elementary School
Updtate 1:44 p.m. -- Voicemail message from South Williamsport School District: "Effective immediately the threat to Central Elementary School is ovre and the individual is in custody. The lockdown of all district buildings has been lifted. Your children are safe and we follow normal dismissal procedures. If you were planning on picking up your child early, you will be required to show proper identification to have your child released to you. We thank you for your patience." Update 1:14 p.m. -- PSP reportedly has a...
Changes come to Beaver Stadium ahead of PSU home football opener, what to know
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– There have been new upgrades to Beaver Stadium, as it is just days away from hosting Penn State’s football home opener against Ohio University, which also means the return of game-day traffic. Upgrades have been done to improve parking, the bag policy, ticketing, pre-game tailgating, and even some concession updates are […]
WOLF
Mail stolen from 2 postal mailboxes in Luzerne County
WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — White Haven Police are investigating after contents from two postal mailboxes were stolen. Officials say one of the mailboxes sits in front of the White Haven Market, the other in front of the White Haven Post Office. Police are asking that anyone who...
Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 jackpot worth $620,000 shared by two tickets
Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for the Tuesday, September 6 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000 less withholding. The...
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms
Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
7 Penn State students, 1 faculty member affected by chemical spill
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Seven students and a faculty member at the Penn State Schuylkill campus were medically evaluated after a small chemical spill occurred inside a science lab Tuesday night. The spill was reported to the Schuylkill County 911 Center by Penn State police at 7:38 p.m. Lia Morrison,...
