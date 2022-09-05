ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrysburg, PA

abc27.com

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s new “Seriously!?” tour is stopping in Reading, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Santander Arena. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. Dunham, who is now 60 years old, has been performing...
READING, PA
WOLF

Wearing purple to honor Kassadey

DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Friday night football games are filled with competition and school spirit. Two local schools in our area have teamed to honor the life of 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar was at Lake Lehman Junior-Senior High School with more. Lackawanna Trail Junior-Senior...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
City
West Point, PA
City
Berrysburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
webbweekly.com

21st Anniversary Motorcycle Ride to Remember the Victims of 9/11

The roar of thousands of motorcycles helps provide a symbolic name to this year’s annual 9-11 Motorcycle Ride to Remember, which will take place on Sunday, September 11. On that day, the 9/11 Memorial Coalition and a cast of thousands will once again trek through 42 miles of Lycoming County to make good on a promise to “Never Forget.”
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

167th Bloomsburg Fair around the corner

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 167th Bloomsburg Fair is set to kick off in just a few weeks. Fair organizers held their media luncheon at the fairgrounds on Wednesday. "Saturday, vendors start to set up," said Randy Karschner, the fair president. "This little city will come together, and we meet twice a month year-round to put this together, and it is neat to see it come together."
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times Leader

Your View: Next time, Joe, just stay home

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. At a time when our country has multiple crises threatening our way of life (uncontrolled border, explosion of violence, inflation, loss of energy independence, loss of respect around the world, just to name a few), what is Joe Biden doing visiting Luzerne County – for a political event aimed at getting more of the kind of people who put us in this trouble elected?
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Flipped water truck closes section of road in Larksville

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of road was closed in Luzerne County after a truck carrying water flipped onto its roof. The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. on the 100 block of Wilson Street in Larksville. Officials tell Eyewitness News that the truck lost its brakes while going down the hill and flipped […]
LARKSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect takes victim's boat for joy ride in Northumberland County

Sunbury, Pa. — State police say an unknown suspect took a victim's boat for a joy ride last week in Northumberland County. The victim went to go fishing in his boat the morning of August 29 and discovered the boat cover was ripped, according to state police at Stonington. The boat had been kept at a slip near Shikellamy State Park. The victim also observed that the boat was retied in an improper manner. When the victim started using his boat, he discovered the wiring harness had been tampered with. It is believed the suspect took the boat for a joy ride and returned it when they were finished, police say. Anyone with information may contact PSP Stonington at (570) 286-5601.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NorthcentralPA.com

'Incident' reported at South Williamsport Elementary School

Updtate 1:44 p.m. -- Voicemail message from South Williamsport School District: "Effective immediately the threat to Central Elementary School is ovre and the individual is in custody. The lockdown of all district buildings has been lifted. Your children are safe and we follow normal dismissal procedures. If you were planning on picking up your child early, you will be required to show proper identification to have your child released to you. We thank you for your patience." Update 1:14 p.m. -- PSP reportedly has a...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

Mail stolen from 2 postal mailboxes in Luzerne County

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — White Haven Police are investigating after contents from two postal mailboxes were stolen. Officials say one of the mailboxes sits in front of the White Haven Market, the other in front of the White Haven Post Office. Police are asking that anyone who...
WHITE HAVEN, PA
Travel Maven

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
BOYERTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms

Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Community Policy