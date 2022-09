AKRON, OHIO – Fifth-year Purple Eagle Annie Ibey found the back of the net twice as NU (3-3-0) defeated Akron (1-1-2) 2-0 in non-conference women's soccer action from FirstEnergy Field in Akron, Ohio. Sophomore goalkeeper Felicia Grufman stopped four shots to pick up her second clean sheet of the season.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO