Maricopa County, AZ

AZFamily

Critics upset after Peoria indoor gym accepts ESA funds

Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a Queen Creek charter school, police want prosecutors to charge him and his parents. Hobbs, Lake discuss topics separately during gubernatorial candidate forum. Updated: 35 minutes ago. |
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Offering $2,500 Hiring Incentive for Mechanic Positions

The City of Phoenix is offering a $2,500 hiring incentive for two critical positions in the Public Works Department – Heavy Equipment Mechanics and Equipment Service Worker II. Both positions engage in meaningful work to ensure residents have access to the services they need every day. These mechanic positions maintain and repair more than 7,000 pieces of City equipment. Make a living and make a difference!
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

County island residents decry Gilbert project

Liane Reid remembered growing up in Gilbert when there was just one streetlight in the entire town. “We could ride our horses into Jim’s Dairy Bar and hitch up out back and get ice cream,” said Reid, who lives on a piece of unincorporated county island near Knox Road and Val Vista Drive in Gilbert.
GILBERT, AZ
Progressive Rail Roading

Valley Metro light-rail extension project reaches halfway mark

Valley Metro's South Central Extension/Downtown Hub light-rail project in Phoenix is now 50% complete. More than 1.5 million of hours of work have been put into the project so far, with track installation and station construction continuing throughout the corridor, Valley Metro officials said in a press release. Nearly 13 miles of waterline has been installed, along with 5,000 feet of track and 13 pieces of special trackwork.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

City of Mesa offering senior utility program

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Mesa is offering a senior rate program. The city’s Limited Income Senior Rate Program is a residential utility assistance program that offers a 30% discount on the water service rate- one of the key water rates on a consumer’s bill. This discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 each month down to $20.46 each month. The program doesn’t change any other water rate component.
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Buy One, Get One Camping Promotion Returns to Maricopa County Parks

Who’s ready to enjoy a free night’s stay in one of Maricopa County’s regional parks? Starting October 1, the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its popular Buy One, Get One camping promotion! The promotion allows park visitors who pay the camping fee for one night, or more, at a participating desert mountain county park to receive one night of equal or lesser value for free during that same stay.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azdot.gov

I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Reaches Major Milestone

A significant milestone has been reached toward improving Interstate 10 south of the metro-Phoenix area, known as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor. The Arizona Department of Transportation has published the draft study recommendations for the I-10 improvements between the Loop 202 Freeway (Santan/South Mountain) and State Route 387. It’s an important milestone in improving the 26-mile stretch of I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Neighbors score Upper Canyon win for Chandler Boulevard

Residents of three far-west Ahwatukee communities scored a victory last week as the developers of the massive Upper Canyon subdivision dropped their efforts to avoid widening South Chandler Boulevard to five lanes. The surprise announcement at the Phoenix Planning Commission’s Sept. 1 monthly meeting means homeowners in Calabria, Promontory and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

U.S. Postal Service to hold job fair, looking to fill 400 positions in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair to fill immediate openings in Arizona, including 400 positions in the Phoenix metro area. The job fair will be from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at the El Zaribah Shrine Auditorium at 545 N 40th St. USPS employees will be at the job fair to provide information, answer questions and walk through the application process. Starting pay ranges from $17.32 - $27.52 per hour, and benefits are included. Over 800 positions are available in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
gilbertsunnews.com

Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned

Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Victoria Stahl Joined the Picket Line at Sky Harbor. The Strike Worked

Building a labor movement in Phoenix is no easy task. Over the past year, though, the labor movement in Phoenix has seen some major wins. Last fall, airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on a 10-day strike, scoring a new contract after years of bargaining. In June, a former budtender at Curaleaf’s dispensary in Gilbert won her job back after arguing in court that the cannabis giant fired her for organizing. And employees at Starbucks locations across the Valley joined unions — becoming some of the first unions at the coffeehouse chain in the country.
PHOENIX, AZ

