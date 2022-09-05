Nokia and OFF Global launch PureBook Fold / Lite 14.1-inch budget laptops with Intel Jasper Lake processors

Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic receive numerous changes and improvements with One UI Watch 4.5 update
Samsung has finally brought One UI Watch 4.5 out of beta for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Introduced alongside the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Samsung actually revealed what One UI Watch 4.5 features would make it to the Galaxy Watch4 series in July. Additionally, the company released Galaxy Watch5 series watch faces for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, which arrived a little over two weeks ago.
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro headed to Europe as user shares images of an early global model
There are plenty of Xiaomi fans who will be happy to hear that the Chinese OEM appears to be on the brink of launching its Smart Band 7 Pro onto the European market. The eagle-eyed data-miner Kacper Skrzypek first shared part of an EU declaration of conformity that was for a smart band product from Xiaomi. The model number given on the sheet is M2141B1, which the tipster revealed in a separate image as the Europe model number for the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro. The China model number for the wearable is reportedly M2140B1.
Powkiddy X45: Retro gaming handheld arrives with a 4.5-inch IPS display for US$49.99
Powkiddy has introduced another cheap and low-powered gaming handheld. As we discussed earlier this year, the company has already launched the X51 and the RGB20S this year, which it has now complemented with the X45. As its name suggests, the Powkiddy X45 has a 4.5-inch display that the company claims operates at 854 x 480 pixels. Additionally, the IPS panel is flanked by numerous gamepad controls, the details of which Powkiddy outlines in the image below.
Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition with a 16-inch 240Hz display is unleashed in China
AMD Chinese Tech Gaming Geforce Launch Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing has introduced the Xiaomi sub-brand's answer to Apple and its Far Out Event of today (September 7, 2022) with the latest additions to a growing line of gaming hardware. The star of this competing show is...
Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime and Redmi 11 Prime 5G introduced with 90 Hz displays and 50 MP main cameras
Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi 11 Prime and Redmi 11 Prime 5G, two affordable smartphones powered by different processors. Both come with 90 Hz and 1080p displays though, among other similarities. Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 11 Prime and Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India, the first entries in the...
Second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are official with the latest H2 chip, longer battery life, enhanced ANC, and an advanced case
Apple has announced the second-generation AirPods Pro at its “Far Out” event held today. The new AirPods Pro have a brand new chipset, better noise cancellation, more battery life, and improved sound quality. The 2022 AirPods Pro also have an updated case. The new AirPods Pro are powered...
Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro debut with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G and premium hardware across the board
Huawei, embattled as it may be since US sanctions struck years ago, has now returned to the market with its latest generation of premium phones. The company released the Mate 40 series two years ago and now debuts the Mate 50 lineup in China as its business-focused, complete flagship phones for the year.
Mate 50 RS launches as the latest Porsche Design x Huawei flagship smartphone
Chinese Tech Launch Phablet Smartphone Storage Touchscreen. The Huawei Mate RS series is Porsche Design's annual chance to flex its muscles in terms of smartphone finishing. Now, the partners have teamed up again to produce the 50 series' top-end SKU. Then again, the premium-tier phablet does not look a lot different from its 40 RS predecessor, apart from the new stove-top rear camera lens arrangement.
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus announced with an A15 Bionic SoC, two 12 MP rear cameras and slightly better batteries
Rumours about Apple launching a non-Pro iPhone with a larger screen have been around for years. They've been proven wrong year after year, but 2022 is when they finally become reality. Apple has lifted the covers off the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus alongside the Apple Watch Ultra and new AirPods Pro. They are, however, little more than repackaged iPhone 13 variants.
Xiaomi 12T clandestinely goes on sale before its launch - telling all about the Xiaomi 11T's successor
While Xiaomi is yet to officially confirm the existence, or even launch plans, of the Xiaomi 12T series, the vanilla Xiaomi 12T model has already gone on sale in a corner of the world—like the global version of the Mi Band 7 Pro recently did—with the lucky buyer now revealing all major details of the phone.
Apple Watch Ultra launches with a beefed-up case, new GPS specs and the series' brightest display yet
Few would have suspected that Apple's first use of the Ultra suffix for its mobile devices would fall to one of its wearables; however, this is exactly what has just happened during the Watch phase of the Cupertino-based behemoth's Far Out event. The first-gen Watch Ultra thus roundly flouts rumors...
GoPro Hero 11 Black: Specifications and launch window confirmed for refreshed action camera
GoPro is preparing to release the Hero 11 Black, the refresh of the popular Hero 10 Black. While the Hero 11 Black retains its predecessor's design, a new leak confirms changed internal hardware, including an upgraded camera sensor and improved video stabilisation. Camera Gadget Leaks / Rumors. It seems that...
Huawei MateBook E Go is unleashed as a new Windows on ARM 2-in-1 with a 2.5K display starting at just over US$600
Huawei has made its new MateBook E Go official as the world's latest Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3-based PC. It is a Windows 11 tablet at its heart that comes in Nebula Gray or Snow White finishes; however, it has launched with 2 further color SKUs based on the magnetic keyboard dock/cover with which each of these new devices is bundled: Sakura Pink or Interstellar Blue.
Xiaomi Redmi A1 launched in three colours with stock Android 12
Xiaomi has announced the Redmi A1, an unusual smartphone in the company's roster. For one, the device is the first in Xiaomi's 'Redmi A' series, as its name implies. Additionally, the Redmi A1 runs Android 12, not MIUI 13. Incidentally, leaks suggested that Xiaomi would pre-install Android 12 (Go edition), a cutdown OS for budget smartphones.
Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro colors and model variants leaked along with vague release date timeframe
We have already had some leaked information about the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, including some quite suspect price tags and even an alleged rendering of the 12T Pro. In addition, many of the key specifications for the Xiaomi 12T Pro have already been reported, and although this latest leak includes that information, it also offers up a more detailed picture of the Xiaomi 12T. As for the release date, it has been claimed that the phones will arrive in September, but that’s as precise a timeframe as there is at the moment.
Realme Watch 3 Pro launches in India with a large AMOLED display and GPS connectivity
Realme has presented the Watch 3 Pro, a smartwatch that the company has been teasing for a while on social media. Built with flat edges and a single button, the Realme Watch 3 Pro also has a 1.78-inch AMOLED display that offers 500 nits of peak brightness, a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 448 x 368-pixel native resolution. Unfortunately, Realme has decided to include a display that has a 68.7% screen-to-body ratio, underlining its credential as a budget smartwatch.
LemiPower Power Station with 1,536 Wh capacity is crowdfunding on Kickstarter
The LemiPower Power Station is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The gadget has a 1,536 Wh capacity thanks to LiFePO4 batteries, which can withstand over 5,000 cycles. The soft-pack batteries are also lighter than the hard-pack equivalent, with the device weighing 17.5 kg (~38.5 lbs) overall. The large capacity enables you to power many devices; for example, you could power a 55 W LCD TV for 28 hours or a 45 W fridge for up to 57 hours.
Android 14 is backed to upgrade to satellite connectivity support on its launch
Android Business Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software. Satellite connectivity is often touted as the most powerful and reliable way of staying in contact and available, although it is typically the province of professional-grade devices, systems and occupations. The iPhone 14 series, however, is tipped to change all that on its imminent debut.
VIMGO P10 projector launches in Europe with 120-in image and Apple AirPlay support
The recently released VIMGO P10 projector is now available in the EU via BestBuyGear. The vertical projector has a 1080p native resolution, with support for 4K content. You can project an image from 40-in to 120-in (~102 to 305 cm) across with a 1.25:1 throw ratio. The device has a maximum brightness of 300 ANSI lms, an 84% color gamut and HDR10 for a richly colored and detailed image.
Deal | All-AMD Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop with Radeon RX 6800M and Ryzen 9 back on sale with an even steeper discount
After a generous US$400 discount at Best Buy, the well-equipped Asus ROG Strix G15 with the quick Radeon RX 6800M drops to its lowest price to date, which presents prospective buyers with the perfect opportunity to pick up this well-performing AMD-powered gaming laptop. Although the semiconductor company AMD has a...
