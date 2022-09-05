Nokia and OFF Global launch PureBook Fold / Lite 14.1-inch budget laptops with Intel Jasper Lake processors

We have already had some leaked information about the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, including some quite suspect price tags and even an alleged rendering of the 12T Pro. In addition, many of the key specifications for the Xiaomi 12T Pro have already been reported, and although this latest leak includes that information, it also offers up a more detailed picture of the Xiaomi 12T. As for the release date, it has been claimed that the phones will arrive in September, but that’s as precise a timeframe as there is at the moment.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO