ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Former GOP rep: Trump gave Democrats ‘major gift’ with speech in Pennsylvania

By Julia Mueller, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xzd5_0hiyEkvk00

Former Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Charlie Dent on Saturday said former President Trump’s speech at a rally on Saturday night in the Keystone State was a “major gift” for Democrats.

“Most Republican candidates don’t want anything to do with Donald Trump in this general election. They want this to be about Joe Biden and the Democrats, but to the extent Trump inserts himself into this conversation, he’s giving the Democrats a major gift right now,” Dent said on CNN.

The Wilkes-Barre, Pa., rally was billed as support for Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano — but it was also Trump’s first after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence and recovered classified documents kept after the end of his presidential term.

“I am not so sure that the former President Trump did anyone any good with that speech tonight. Just by showing up in Pennsylvania, he is making the election much more about himself,” Dent said.

Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and TV personality, has been falling behind Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the state’s Senate race, per recent polling.

“Mehmet Oz I don’t think wants to be anywhere near Donald Trump in this fall election. It doesn’t do him any good. He needs to win swing voters and independents and some Democrats, and it’s hard to do that when Trump is really just playing and pandering to the base,” Dent said.

Trump during the rally lambasted the FBI for the Mar-a-Lago search, knocking it as “one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history.”

In the wake of criticisms from Trump and his supporters, FBI agents have weathered an uptick in attacks against law enforcement.

Dent on Saturday pushed back against the outrage.

“If any member of Congress absconded with classified material, I can assure you that a G-man, somebody from the FBI, would have showed up at their homes and demanded that they return that information,” Dent said.

Dent represented Pennsylvania in Congress from 2005 until his retirement in 2018. He’s now a political commentator for CNN.

Dent and a group of former Pennsylvania Republican officials endorsed Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro over their party’s nominee, Mastriano, in the gubernatorial election . Dent has called Mastriano “an extremist who is a threat to the rule of law and the constitutional order.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Texas woman arrested for scanning fake barcodes at Wal-Mart self-checkout

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after attempting to scan fake barcodes in the Wal-Mart self-checkout line, police say. Mericarmen Gomez, 34, of Brownsville, was taken into custody for the offense of fraud, destroy, removal, concealment of writing, and theft. On Saturday, police responded to the Wal-Mart on Boca Chica, where they were […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KSN News

Beware: Evergy telling residents to hang up, ‘immediately call us’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy is warning residents that reports of scam calls, especially calls claiming to be customer service representatives, are happening. In a tweet Tuesday morning, Evergy warns customers to ‘Beware of Scammers.’ Scammers are trying to get customers to give them personal information, including credit card information. The call warns residents their […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
KSN News

Body found in SE Kansas leads to homicide investigation

ARCADIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body that was found in southeast Kansas over the weekend has led the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to conduct a homicide investigation. According to the KBI, on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 11:25 a.m., 911 received a call from a woman who had […]
ARCADIA, KS
Elite Daily

I'm Living For What Joe Biden Told Michelle At The Obamas’ Portrait Unveiling

Former President Barack Obama may no longer be living in the White House, but he’s still known to frequent his old stomping grounds every once in a while — and whenever he does, he almost always makes sure to pay his old buddy, current President Joe Biden, a visit. On Sept. 7, the two political pals, along with former first lady Michelle Obama and current first lady Jill Biden, got together to unveil the Obamas’ official White House portraits. The guests of honor expressed a few words of gratitude before the big reveal, and I'm absolutely living for what Joe Biden told Michelle at the Obama's portrait unveiling.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Fbi Agents#Gop#Republican#Cnn#Wilkes Barre#Senate#Fbi#Democratic
KSN News

Why you may get an alert on your phone Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you are in Sedgwick County on Monday, Sept. 12, you may get an alert message on your phone at 3 p.m. Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita are taking part in what it calls an “unprecedented test” of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system. Examples of previous […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KSN News

6 injured in Stafford County crash

ST. JOHN, Kan. (KSNW) — Six people were injured in a Stafford County crash on Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 9:40 a.m., a 47-year-old Colorado man was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra westbound on U.S. Highway 50, three miles south and two miles east of St. John, when he crossed […]
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Warrant scam reported again in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is warning residents about another warrant scam making rounds again. According to the RCSO, the callers pretend to be a member of law enforcement and often tell the person they’ve called that they have an outstanding warrant. The scammer says the warrant can be cleared […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy