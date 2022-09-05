Read full article on original website
Is the Recently Listed Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock a Good Investment Option?
Israeli company Global-E Online appears to be well-positioned to benefit from an increase in online e-commerce activities across the globe. The company, which got listed on the stock exchange in 2021, is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors. Since its inception in 2013, Global-E...
Deutsche Bank maps out how far stocks will fall in case of a recession
If the U.S. economy falls into a recession this year or next, it could feed a bear market that is already ravenous. In June, the S&P 500 stock index crossed a daunting line, falling over 20% from its previous market high in January and officially triggering a bear market. Since...
This Week in Crypto: Rangebound Momentum Prevails as Investors Leave Riskier Assets
The crypto industry’s total market capitalization remains below the $1 trillion mark as concerns about inflationary pressure, hawkish Federal responses towards interest rates, and an impending global recession take center stage. Bitcoin Pinned below $20,000. Amid a worsening economic backdrop and U.S. dollar strength, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) began the month...
Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns
House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
Has the stock market hit bottom yet? Bank of America says 6 of 10 signs point to no
The S&P 500’s decline this year—it’s down nearly 18% since January—accelerated last week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated more “pain” was ahead. Has the market hit bottom? Bank of America Research, based on its new list of 10 signals showing whether the stock market has hit bottom, says no.
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023
This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
Home sellers beware: Wall Street warns housing prices could "stall completely" or even dip
The past couple of years have proved to be a great time for home sellers, with property prices jumping by almost 40% since the start of the pandemic. But those heady days are likely over, with Wall Street economists predicting that the average home price could either "stall completely" or even fall as a housing correction takes hold.
CNN reports ‘staggering’ 72% of economists say the U.S. is in a recession or ‘headed there very soon’
CNN reported Monday that 72% of economists believe the U.S. is already in a recession or will soon will enter one. This news, which marks a contrast from the network's attempts to present the economy as being strong, was delivered by reporter Matt Egan during "CNN Newsroom With Ana Cabrera."
Why Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Investors Should Consider Securing Some Profits
With 2022 being the pandemic of soaring inflation, department stores like Dillard’s should be one of the worst-hit companies. Surprisingly, though, DDS stock is up double digits this year, outperforming a myriad of other public investments. Nevertheless, it may be time for contrarians to secure their profits in DDS stock.
3 Tips for Surviving a Recession, According to Warren Buffett
If a recession is looming, here's how to prepare.
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%
Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year.
How to Choose the Best Bonds to Buy in a Recession
Investors often look to safe-haven investments in turbulent economic times, such as bonds. Bonds come in a variety of types, from those issued by government entities to those issued by companies. What are the best bonds to buy in a recession?. Article continues below advertisement. A recession is marked by...
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
Why is FedEx Stock (NYSE:FDX) Down Today?
FedEx stock is down so far in today’s trading after the company received an analyst downgrade. However, there’s more to this company than a day’s trading fluctuations. Shipping giant FedEx (NYSE: FDX) had something of a post-Labor Day hangover. The former pandemic darling is lagging the market today. The biggest reason for FedEx’s slip is a recent downgrade at Citigroup (NYSE: C). Analyst Christian Wetherbee lowered his price target on FedEx to $225 per share and also dropped the company down from Buy to Neutral. Citi expects that FedEx will likely have some trouble producing growth in earnings-per-share figures this year, which will hurt share prices.
Here’s Why Investors May Want to Trim GPS Stock (NYSE:GPS)
Although Gap represents one of the hardest-hit fashion retailers this year, GPS stock did bounce higher between approximately mid-July to mid-August. However, with the Federal Reserve likely to change the underlying economic paradigm, it’s probably best for speculators to call it a day. Anyone with basic knowledge of standard...
The Odds of Recession & Bear Market
How do you feel about the stock market (SPY) when I tell you that 45% of economists see a recession forming in the next 12 months? And now how does...
Dechra Pharmaceuticals reported improved revenues and higher dividends. Are the shareholders still unhappy?
Dechra Pharmaceuticals announced their annual results with strong performances across their key markets. Are the results enough to push the share prices higher?. Veterinary products specialist, Dechra Pharmaceuticals (GB:DPH) reported its annual results for 2022, with by strong growth in its portfolio of products, combined with international expansion, and the acquisitions of Piedmont and Med-Pharmex.
Which “Strong Buy” Semiconductor Stock Does Wall Street Love Most?
Semiconductor stocks have taken endless hits to the chin this year, but analysts remain bullish on certain names. With a bleak outlook, a recession, and a potential chip glut on the horizon, brave investors may wish to consider buying before things begin to look up again. Semiconductor stocks have been...
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Q4 Earnings: Is Another Beat in the Cards?
Zscaler is scheduled to announce its Q4 financials on September 8. It has consistently exceeded Street’s earnings projection in the past several quarters. The ongoing strength in its business implies that Zscaler could surpass analysts’ earnings expectations of $0.20 a share in Q4. Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce its...
Which “Strong Buy” Cannabis Stock Could Offer the Highest Upside Potential?
The delay in the federal legalization of cannabis has impacted investors’ interest in cannabis stocks. Despite macro challenges and lack of favorable reforms, Wall Street analysts are bullish about certain cannabis stocks as more states continue to legalize cannabis and the long-term growth potential for the sector remains attractive.
