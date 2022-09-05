FedEx stock is down so far in today’s trading after the company received an analyst downgrade. However, there’s more to this company than a day’s trading fluctuations. Shipping giant FedEx (NYSE: FDX) had something of a post-Labor Day hangover. The former pandemic darling is lagging the market today. The biggest reason for FedEx’s slip is a recent downgrade at Citigroup (NYSE: C). Analyst Christian Wetherbee lowered his price target on FedEx to $225 per share and also dropped the company down from Buy to Neutral. Citi expects that FedEx will likely have some trouble producing growth in earnings-per-share figures this year, which will hurt share prices.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO