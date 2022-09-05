Read full article on original website
New purpose for historic Schuylkill County building
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — A building on West Market Street in Orwigsburg has served as an orphanage, an assisted living home, and an adult day care over the past century. Now it's being turned into an apartment building to help ease the shortage of rental properties in Schuylkill County. "This...
PennDOT to Repair 7 Chester County Bridges Damaged by Ida
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021. PennDOT’s contractor will address undermining or...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. loan to allow for expansion of farm market in Berks
PENN TWP., Pa. — Visitors to a family farm market in Berks County will soon be able to enjoy fresh pretzels with their ice cream. The Wolf administration announced Wednesday that it has approved Plum Creek Farm in Penn Township for a $400,000 loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).
sanatogapost.com
Bridge-That-Isn’t-There Still Attracts Commuters
BRIDGE BE GONE – Lower Pottsgrove’s Pruss Hill Road bridge no longer exists, having been removed in its entirety (at top) only days after the highway was officially closed (below) to traffic. It was regularly used as a shortcut between the U.S. Route 422 interchange at Sanatoga, and Gilbertsville and Boyertown. Its detour route relies in part on North Sanatoga Road. Pruss Hill residents, who have complained for years about the volume and speed of commuter traffic from Rupert Road west to North Pleasant View Road, had hoped they’d get some relief from the closure until a new bridge is installed by November. That hasn’t been the case. Social media posts during the past week claim as many as 15 drivers daily, on both sides of Sanatoga Creek, are ignoring “road closed” warnings and drive down to the bridge-that-isn’t-there, still looking to get across. They then turn around and sheepishly head back.
Residents speak out at West Penn Township zoning hearing
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Zoning ordinances in small townships don’t typically draw high-spirited debates. But, the gloves were off in Schuylkill County, Tuesday night. The issue is over a proposal on agriculture that some say just doesn’t serve the future of their community. The West Penn Township Board of Supervisors began the […]
montcopa.org
County Announces Free Distribution of Potassium Iodide Tablets for Limerick Area Residents
NORRISTOWN, PA – On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) will provide free potassium iodide (KI) tablets to Montgomery County residents who live, work, or attend schools within a 10-mile radius of the Limerick Generating Station. Distribution events will take place on Thursday,...
Chester County First Responders Band Together to Cover the Loss of Media 93 Services
As of Sept. 1, Tower Health has recalled its Medic 93 services from certain Chester County areas, leaving first responders in the area to band together to cover the loss, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News. Minquas Fire Company of Downingtown, Good Fellowship Ambulance of West Chester, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks to benefit from $90M investment in recreation
MARTIC TWP., Pa. — The Wolf administration on Tuesday announced what it said is its largest investment in Pennsylvania's recreation and conservation. The $90 million will be allocated to more than 330 projects across the state, including several in Berks County, officials announced during a news conference at the Clark Nature Preserve in Martic Township, Lancaster County.
Plum Creek Farm receives loan to construct 4,800 square-foot pretzel manufacturing facility
Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday the approval of three new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority to support business growth in three counties across Pennsylvania that will help create and retain 56 jobs. “Ensuring companies across the commonwealth have the ability to grow and expand is vital to...
WGAL
I-81 reopens along Lebanon, Schuylkill County line after morning crashes
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Two crashes shut down a stretch of Interstate 81 on the Lebanon, Schuylkill County line Tuesday morning. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed between Exit 100, Route 443/Pine Grove and Exit 90, Route 72/Lebanon. The road has since reopened. Pennsylvania State Police said the...
Route 22/322 eastbound in Dauphin County remains closed after crash
UPDATE: the lanes remained closed as of 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, according to PennDOT. Eastbound lanes of Route 22/322 between Dauphin Borough and Halifax in Dauphin County remained closed late Tuesday due to a crash involving a flipped tanker truck. The crash happened around 6 p.m. between the exits...
Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police
A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
Dump truck driver cited after York bridge collision; repairs to cost over $1M
PennDOT estimates that it will cost between $1.1 and $1.5 million to repair the Queen Street overpass.
Driver stopped in crash that killed Allentown school district employee, cops say
After being silent on the issue for more than 36 hours, Allentown police late Wednesday said the driver of a vehicle that struck and fatally injured an Allentown School District employee early Tuesday stopped and remained on the scene. The driver was identified, but with an “active and ongoing” investigation,...
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
Lane closed after crash on Interstate 80
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One lane of Interstate 80 westbound was closed in Luzerne County after a crash involving two tractor trailers. The crash happened just before 3:30 Wednesday morning between the Route 93 and Route 339 exits in Black Creek Township, not far from a crash that happened the day before. No injuries were […]
lykensvalley.org
Pine Grove – High Bridge
An undated, colorized post card view of the High Bridge of the S. & S. Railroad, near Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The bridge was demolished when the city of Lebanon built its dam and reservoir at this site. ________________________________________. From Newspapers.com. Corrections and additional information should be added as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed when car crashes into pole in Longswamp
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — A man was killed when his car slammed into a pole in Berks County. Steven Root, 30, was killed in the crash around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township, state police said in a news release. Root, of...
WGAL
For second day in a row, crash shuts down part of Interstate 81 on Lebanon, Schuylkill County line
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, a crash shut down a stretch of Interstate 81 on the Lebanon, Schuylkill County line for the second day in a row. Around 10 a.m., the southbound lanes of I-81 were closed between Exit 100, Route 443/Pine Grove and Exit 90, Route 72/Lebanon.
Drought, heavy rain cause mountain wall collapse
SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews worked to clean up a mountainside wall that collapsed late Wednesday night. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for the collapsed mountainside in Saint Clair, Schuylkill County. An outside contractor hired by a mining company located near the Home Depot was setting up to create a […]
