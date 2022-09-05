ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

VISTA.Today

PennDOT to Repair 7 Chester County Bridges Damaged by Ida

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021. PennDOT’s contractor will address undermining or...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. loan to allow for expansion of farm market in Berks

PENN TWP., Pa. — Visitors to a family farm market in Berks County will soon be able to enjoy fresh pretzels with their ice cream. The Wolf administration announced Wednesday that it has approved Plum Creek Farm in Penn Township for a $400,000 loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Bridge-That-Isn’t-There Still Attracts Commuters

BRIDGE BE GONE – Lower Pottsgrove’s Pruss Hill Road bridge no longer exists, having been removed in its entirety (at top) only days after the highway was officially closed (below) to traffic. It was regularly used as a shortcut between the U.S. Route 422 interchange at Sanatoga, and Gilbertsville and Boyertown. Its detour route relies in part on North Sanatoga Road. Pruss Hill residents, who have complained for years about the volume and speed of commuter traffic from Rupert Road west to North Pleasant View Road, had hoped they’d get some relief from the closure until a new bridge is installed by November. That hasn’t been the case. Social media posts during the past week claim as many as 15 drivers daily, on both sides of Sanatoga Creek, are ignoring “road closed” warnings and drive down to the bridge-that-isn’t-there, still looking to get across. They then turn around and sheepishly head back.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Residents speak out at West Penn Township zoning hearing

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Zoning ordinances in small townships don’t typically draw high-spirited debates. But, the gloves were off in Schuylkill County, Tuesday night. The issue is over a proposal on agriculture that some say just doesn’t serve the future of their community. The West Penn Township Board of Supervisors began the […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks to benefit from $90M investment in recreation

MARTIC TWP., Pa. — The Wolf administration on Tuesday announced what it said is its largest investment in Pennsylvania's recreation and conservation. The $90 million will be allocated to more than 330 projects across the state, including several in Berks County, officials announced during a news conference at the Clark Nature Preserve in Martic Township, Lancaster County.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police

A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
BOYERTOWN, PA
WBRE

Lane closed after crash on Interstate 80

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One lane of Interstate 80 westbound was closed in Luzerne County after a crash involving two tractor trailers. The crash happened just before 3:30 Wednesday morning between the Route 93 and Route 339 exits in Black Creek Township, not far from a crash that happened the day before. No injuries were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
lykensvalley.org

Pine Grove – High Bridge

An undated, colorized post card view of the High Bridge of the S. & S. Railroad, near Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The bridge was demolished when the city of Lebanon built its dam and reservoir at this site. ________________________________________. From Newspapers.com. Corrections and additional information should be added as...
PINE GROVE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed when car crashes into pole in Longswamp

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — A man was killed when his car slammed into a pole in Berks County. Steven Root, 30, was killed in the crash around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township, state police said in a news release. Root, of...
LONGSWAMP TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Drought, heavy rain cause mountain wall collapse

SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews worked to clean up a mountainside wall that collapsed late Wednesday night. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for the collapsed mountainside in Saint Clair, Schuylkill County. An outside contractor hired by a mining company located near the Home Depot was setting up to create a […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
