Restaurants evacuated as crews respond to New Haven fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire. According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be “chased around” at 167 Orange St. The restaurant received moderate damage. Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Fire Department Joined by Other Agencies in Battling Early Morning Blaze at City Business Site
The Bridgeport Fire Department was among several crews that responded to a commercial fire early Tuesday morning, Chief Phil Hart said. Hart said his department responded to the call at 12:30 a.m. to 1500 West Industrial Park. The address is the site of Schwan’s Home Services. “When the fire...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Porch Fire
2022-09-06@10:04pm—#Bridgeport firefighters were called to a porch fire in the 900 block of Howard Avenue. Everyone made it out safely and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire on the 2nd floor. The resident credits a neighbor for alerting them to the smoke. The fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.
Register Citizen
New Milford musician loses all in apartment fire: ‘Trying to get through the reality of it’
NEW MILFORD — “A total loss” is how resident Dean Snellback describes last week’s fire damage to his Railroad Street apartment. “I probably have a $45,000 loss,” said Snellback, a local musician who said he estimates losing about $20,000 worth of music equipment in the fire.
sheltonherald.com
West Haven looks to reopen Water Street amid doubts over The Haven mall project
WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to approve the reopening of Water Street Tuesday night, the latest indication that city officials no longer are counting on developers of a stalled shoreline development project to move their project forward. Commission Chairman Raymond Collins III said...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven
Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
Register Citizen
Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say
MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
As victim remains critical, New Haven police receive leads following dirt bike hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As New Haven police continue their search for the dirt biker responsible for a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition last week, the family of the victim spoke exclusively with FOX61 on Wednesday. Sueann Lamazon, 35, of New Haven waited...
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man charged in fatal shooting of Ansonia resident outside hookah lounge
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they have charged a city man in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting last month on Knowlton Street. James Howard, 28, was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant charging him with felony murder and first-degree robbery, Bridgeport police said. Howard is the second person...
New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation
Another allegation of racial slurs being used by a DOT employee toward a Black coworker have sparked an investigation. The post New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
Waterbury nightclub shut down after fatal shooting, officials say
WATERBURY — State officials have suspended the liquor license of a local nightclub after a shooting last weekend left one man dead and two others injured. The state Department of Consumer Protection said Wednesday it has suspended the liquor license for Lit Ultra Lounge. The club, located at 483...
Fallen tree damages apartment building, cars in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The prolonged rain didn’t only flood roads and basements but uprooted trees as well. With the dry conditions over the summer, all of this water soaked up into the soil, causing all kinds of damage. It’s been flooding basements, loosening the root system, dropping trees into homes and onto cars, and […]
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
sheltonherald.com
‘Gas odor’ prompts evacuation of Danbury High School, officials say
DANBURY — The local public high school was evacuated on Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to officials. Officials said they dismissed students and staff early “out of an abundance of caution” after they were made aware of a “gas odor” at Danbury High School on Thursday morning. The Danbury Fire Department was also called, according to officials.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Police Need Your Help
#Bridgeport CT– On June 25, 2022, at approximately 2223 hours, a Black 2010 Audi A6, bearing New Jersey temporary registration X420054 was involved in a serious motor vehicle collision, at the intersection of East Main Street and Berkshire Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene of this serious motor vehicle collision.
NBC Connecticut
School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP
A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
sheltonherald.com
Police: Dirt bike rider wanted in New Haven hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN — Police say they are searching for a dirt bike rider who struck and seriously hurt a pedestrian in the East Rock neighborhood last week. Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, the rider fled after hitting the pedestrian at the intersection of State and Grace streets, New Haven police said.
Register Citizen
Trumbull police: 3 caught breaking into cars outside apartment
TRUMBULL — Police say three teenagers have been charged with various offenses after officers discovered them breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning. Trumbull police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oakview Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of three people in black breaking into vehicles in the complex’s parking lot.
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Dead After Rollover Crash in Stratford
A man has died after a rollover crash on Broadbridge Avenue in Stratford Sunday night, police said. Officials were called to the area at about 11:30 p.m. Responding officers said the single-car crash involved a 2015 Cadillac. The driver, identified as 54-year-old John Devitt, was taken to a nearby hospital...
