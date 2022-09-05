ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTNH

Restaurants evacuated as crews respond to New Haven fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire. According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be “chased around” at 167 Orange St. The restaurant received moderate damage. Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Porch Fire

2022-09-06@10:04pm—#Bridgeport firefighters were called to a porch fire in the 900 block of Howard Avenue. Everyone made it out safely and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire on the 2nd floor. The resident credits a neighbor for alerting them to the smoke. The fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven

Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say

MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury nightclub shut down after fatal shooting, officials say

WATERBURY — State officials have suspended the liquor license of a local nightclub after a shooting last weekend left one man dead and two others injured. The state Department of Consumer Protection said Wednesday it has suspended the liquor license for Lit Ultra Lounge. The club, located at 483...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Fallen tree damages apartment building, cars in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The prolonged rain didn’t only flood roads and basements but uprooted trees as well. With the dry conditions over the summer, all of this water soaked up into the soil, causing all kinds of damage. It’s been flooding basements, loosening the root system, dropping trees into homes and onto cars, and […]
sheltonherald.com

‘Gas odor’ prompts evacuation of Danbury High School, officials say

DANBURY — The local public high school was evacuated on Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to officials. Officials said they dismissed students and staff early “out of an abundance of caution” after they were made aware of a “gas odor” at Danbury High School on Thursday morning. The Danbury Fire Department was also called, according to officials.
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Police Need Your Help

#Bridgeport CT– On June 25, 2022, at approximately 2223 hours, a Black 2010 Audi A6, bearing New Jersey temporary registration X420054 was involved in a serious motor vehicle collision, at the intersection of East Main Street and Berkshire Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene of this serious motor vehicle collision.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP

A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
MERIDEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Police: Dirt bike rider wanted in New Haven hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN — Police say they are searching for a dirt bike rider who struck and seriously hurt a pedestrian in the East Rock neighborhood last week. Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, the rider fled after hitting the pedestrian at the intersection of State and Grace streets, New Haven police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Trumbull police: 3 caught breaking into cars outside apartment

TRUMBULL — Police say three teenagers have been charged with various offenses after officers discovered them breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning. Trumbull police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oakview Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of three people in black breaking into vehicles in the complex’s parking lot.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
NBC Connecticut

Man Dead After Rollover Crash in Stratford

A man has died after a rollover crash on Broadbridge Avenue in Stratford Sunday night, police said. Officials were called to the area at about 11:30 p.m. Responding officers said the single-car crash involved a 2015 Cadillac. The driver, identified as 54-year-old John Devitt, was taken to a nearby hospital...
STRATFORD, CT

