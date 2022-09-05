Read full article on original website
The Top 3 Bacon Burgers in the Yakima Valley
It's National Bacon Burger day in America, whether you take it with cheese or not is up to you, but it's a day to celebrate nonetheless. So, of course, we had to do some digging, as you can probably tell we love to eat around here so we know our food pretty well.
5 Best Overated Desserts That You Can Find in Yakima All the Time
5 Best Overated Desserts That You Can Find in Yakima All the Time. You're hungry, aren't you? Want some dessert? We've got a hankering for some, too, but sometimes you might feel like certain desserts are really overrated in Yakima. That's okay because there's always a spot for more of them, after all, they are our favorites! We can't get enough of these 5 best overrated desserts that you can have all the time!
Join the 1920’s Themed Party for Yakima’s Trolleys on Sept 17th
History was made this past weekend in Yakima, Washington. For the very first time ever the current Mayor of Yakima, Jannice Deccio, drove one of the historic Yakima Trolleys! That's 100 years of trolley rides and never once has a mayor done this and that's not all that's exciting. There's a party coming up and you are invited!
Major Road Work on I-82 Starts Wednesday in Yakima
The major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street starts on Wednesday. Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks. The first 24-hour...
This Million Dollar Home in Yakima is Not Far and It’s Amazing
Have you been dreaming of owning an amazing million dollar home in Yakima that is not to far from the city? Living in the country yet not being too distant from the grocery store, schools, and other shopping places is the ideal life. If you have the kind of job or access to great credit, you could be moving into this amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bath home on Tieton Dr in Yakima.
The Wendy’s in Yakima has been Abducted by Rick and Morty!
Adult Swim found the biggest hit in a long time with Rick and Morty, a genius Grandfather who travels the multiverse with his Grandson going on crazy adventures rarely to save the world but just to have fun and create mischief. Rick and Morty are known for their scifi hijinks...
Today Marks Day One of the Disappointing Single Afternoon Flight Option in Yakima
It's a day I've been dreading since I first learned about Yakima dropping to one flight earlier this year. Today marks the first time for who-knows-how long that you can only fly out of Yakima once a day and it's not even that convenient of a flight if you're connecting to somewhere else.
Young People Get Free Rides on Yakima Transit
Yakima residents 18-years-old and younger can ride Yakima Transit for free as a result of action by the Yakima City Council last month and a grant from Washington State. The free rides start Saturday, October 1. Yakima city officials say young people can take advantage of all kinds of free rides on Yakima Transit fixed route bus service, Yakima-Ellensburg Commuter and Dial-A-Ride paratransit service (for those qualified to use Dial-A-Ride).
The Best Ways to Celebrate Batman Day in the Yakima Valley
Batman is almost 83 years old, not in the comics but since his first debut back in 1939. In 2014 Dc Comicbooks decided to throw a special day to celebrate the caped crusader in a way everyone could be a part of it. There are some significant ways you can celebrate the Dark Knight himself in the Yakima Valley on September 17th.
What’s in Your Toolbox? Share, Connect and Reach Out Today!
Morgan has previously worked in Yakima law enforcement and about 4 years ago he was provided the opportunity to work a dream job. To be the conduit between law enforcement and mental health with Comprehensive Health Care. Morgan isn't a professional counselor but he is able to assist in getting...
Former Yakima Priest Arrested on Rape Charge
A priest from the Tri-Cities with ties to Yakima has been arrested on an alleged rape charge. The Yakima Diocese reports 49-year-old Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Yakima authorities say he's being held in the Benton County Jail facing charges in Benton County Superior Court.
Filling The Tank Tuesday Yakima? You’ll Find Cheaper Gas
Back from the long Labor Day weekend drivers in Yakima continue to see lower gas prices. In fact prices in Yakima are down 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week averaging $4.43 a gallon today according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in the valley. Prices are cheaper than...
Going Camping Yakima? Be Wildfire Aware and Be Careful
If you're camping in the mountains this Labor Day weekend the Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is asking that you be careful and do everything you can to prevent a wildfire. Campfire bans are in place in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest but Franz says many people are ignoring the ban. That's not good news because she says the forest is dry and the fire season isn't over. "Over the 2020 Labor Day weekend, more than 500,000 acres of land burned in just 36 hours,” says Franz. “We’ve seen firsthand that a single spark, in the right conditions, can make or break an entire fire season. Let’s all make sure we’re not that spark this holiday weekend.”
Are You Prepared For a Disaster Yakima? It’s Preparedness Month
Are you prepared for a natural disaster? Could you survive without power for more than 3 days? The American Red Cross Northwest Region and the Washington State Department of Health urges everyone to get ready by making preparedness a priority this September during National Preparedness Month. We've seen our share...
Federal Jury Rules Against Yakima Businessman in Civil Suit
A federal jury has ruled in favor of the city of Yakima in a civil suit brought by Yakima businessman Mark Peterson. He says he'll appeal the verdict. Peterson filed a civil suit against the city of Yakima and the first day of trial was Monday in federal court. Peterson alleged his free speech was violated when city officials in November of 2013 were upset at him for speaking out against plans for a proposed downtown plaza.
Arrest Warrant Issued in Yakima Fatal Hit-and-Run
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old Yakima man for the June 12 fatal hit-and-run crash of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed while riding her bike with a group of other riders in the 11000 block of Summitview Road. A charge has been filed in Yakima County...
