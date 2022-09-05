Read full article on original website
Officials issue public health alert for suspected drug overdose activity in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public health alert for Milwaukee County on Wednesday after a spike in suspected drug overdose activity. Between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, DHS identified 26 reports of overdoses in hospital emergency rooms, which is higher than normal, according to the department's Facebook post.
Slow rent-relief funds adding to struggle, leaving some homeless
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Rent increases are leaving some homeless and now slow relief funding is adding to the struggle. Deborah Isbell has been in tears. “I've been clean almost two years and I’m stuck out here, and I can’t seem to get unstuck…. I have no place to go,” said Isbell.
What is Delta 8 THC and how is it legal?
MADISON, Wis. — Alan Robinson is the cofounder of Herbal Aspect, which is a Black-owned cannabis company based in Madison. In April of 2014, Wisconsin Act 267 was enacted and this legalized the use of medical marijuana throughout the state. The interest in Delta 8 THC has grown drastically...
How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
Live Blog: Wisconsin leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
WISCONSIN — Queen Elizabeth II died at 96-years-old on Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed. Wisconsin leaders have offered their thoughts and support from across the sea.
California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee
MICHIGAN BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — California's latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control in the Sierra Nevada, while fires also forced people to flee their homes in the southern part of the state. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Thursday in Placer...
Kentucky couple charged over fraudulent COVID relief loan applications
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A grand jury returned a 12-count indictment on Sept 1. against a Kentucky couple accused of filling out fraudulent COVID relief loan applications, receiving $354,300. The grand jury charged Kelly and Neal Harris with four counts of wire fraud and have been named together on four...
Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Beshear ordered the flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday. According to a news release on Thursday, the order is in accordance with a similar proclamation issued by the White House.
Democratic nominees Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll make stop in Worcester after primary
WORCESTER, Mass. - Victory tasted like blue raspberry jolly rancher gelato for Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll. But, celebrating Tuesday's primary win was short-lived. The Democratic candidates for governor and lieutenant governor returned to the campaign trail Wednesday afternoon, talking to voters at the Worcester Public Market. What You Need...
2 charged in series of daytime robberies
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Two men were charged Tuesday in a series of daytime robberies that allegedly targeted victims with expensive watches, jewelry and cash — primarily in the San Gabriel Valley and Glendale. What You Need To Know. Dangelo Thomas, 25, and Demoryie Watts, 21, are set...
Gov. Beshear announces Perry County to receive $11.6 million for infrastructure improvements after floods
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that $11.6 million will go to Perry County for improvements on infrastructure, water treatment and public safety following the floods in July. The funds will go toward a new water treatment plant in Buckhorn, a new ambulance station for Hazard...
Police say body of Tennessee woman abducted while jogging in Memphis has been identified; suspect facing murder charge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say body of Tennessee woman abducted while jogging in Memphis has been identified; suspect facing murder charge. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
A Northern California sheriff's deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman
DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff's deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
