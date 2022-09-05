ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

spectrumnews1.com

Slow rent-relief funds adding to struggle, leaving some homeless

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Rent increases are leaving some homeless and now slow relief funding is adding to the struggle. Deborah Isbell has been in tears. “I've been clean almost two years and I’m stuck out here, and I can’t seem to get unstuck…. I have no place to go,” said Isbell.
spectrumnews1.com

What is Delta 8 THC and how is it legal?​

MADISON, Wis. — Alan Robinson is the cofounder of Herbal Aspect, which is a Black-owned cannabis company based in Madison. In April of 2014, Wisconsin Act 267 was enacted and this legalized the use of medical marijuana throughout the state. The interest in Delta 8 THC has grown drastically...
spectrumnews1.com

How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
spectrumnews1.com

California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee

MICHIGAN BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — California's latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control in the Sierra Nevada, while fires also forced people to flee their homes in the southern part of the state. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Thursday in Placer...
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky couple charged over fraudulent COVID relief loan applications

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A grand jury returned a 12-count indictment on Sept 1. against a Kentucky couple accused of filling out fraudulent COVID relief loan applications, receiving $354,300. The grand jury charged Kelly and Neal Harris with four counts of wire fraud and have been named together on four...
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
spectrumnews1.com

2 charged in series of daytime robberies

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Two men were charged Tuesday in a series of daytime robberies that allegedly targeted victims with expensive watches, jewelry and cash — primarily in the San Gabriel Valley and Glendale. What You Need To Know. Dangelo Thomas, 25, and Demoryie Watts, 21, are set...
