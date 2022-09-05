Read full article on original website
The Top 3 Bacon Burgers in the Yakima Valley
It's National Bacon Burger day in America, whether you take it with cheese or not is up to you, but it's a day to celebrate nonetheless. So, of course, we had to do some digging, as you can probably tell we love to eat around here so we know our food pretty well.
5 Best Overated Desserts That You Can Find in Yakima All the Time
5 Best Overated Desserts That You Can Find in Yakima All the Time. You're hungry, aren't you? Want some dessert? We've got a hankering for some, too, but sometimes you might feel like certain desserts are really overrated in Yakima. That's okay because there's always a spot for more of them, after all, they are our favorites! We can't get enough of these 5 best overrated desserts that you can have all the time!
nbcrightnow.com
Second Harvest and Numerica to give out gift cards for donations
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Numerica Credit Union has partnered with Second Harvest to hold Great Grocery Gifting pop-up events on September 8, where donations are rewarded with gift cards. Anyone who donates $50 to Second Harvest during the event will get a $50 gift card from the credit union to Yoke's Fresh Market, or Grocery Outlet for donations in Wenatchee.
Brush fire jumps Yakima river, requires large response
YAKIMA, Wash. — A brush fire broke out off I-82 in Yakima Wednesday evening, Sept. 7. According to a Facebook post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469, a large fire that started on the west side of the river near Target jumped the river. This required East Valley to respond Officials haven’t said what caused the fire, but did say...
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar spotted in Yakima park
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:14 p.m. An update from Suncomm Communications says the cougar was not found by officers. Those in the area are asked to stay safe and alert. If you see the cougar, call 9-1-1 immediately. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 10:47 a.m. A Cougar was spotted in Yakima's Randall Park...
nbcrightnow.com
Selah and Yakima Interconnect traffic to shift for one month
SELAH, Wash. — Traffic headed west on I-82 can expect a traffic shift for about a month between Selah and Yakima as work on the Twin Bridges continues. A section of SR 823 will be closed September 7-9 as crews prepare; then all traffic going west on I-82 will be shifted to SR 823 starting September 10 for a month.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley news in review
The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. The Yakima Police Department was unable to find a cougar that was seen Monday morning in the area of Randall Park. The department posted on Facebook that the animal was seen just...
GET OUT! 5 Things Being Given Away for Free on Yakima Craigslist
Who says the best things in life aren't free? If you hop onto Craigslist, you can find an assortment of goodies that might make your entire day! The items you will find being given away for free on Yakima's Craigslist go beyond the city of Yakima. Yakima.Craigslist.org covers the Upper and Lower Valley plus Ellensburg and Cle Elum, too.
Yakima Herald Republic
Local officials cautiously optimistic as elk season begins
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers. Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m. The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out. According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots. Overall the...
This Million Dollar Home in Yakima is Not Far and It’s Amazing
Have you been dreaming of owning an amazing million dollar home in Yakima that is not to far from the city? Living in the country yet not being too distant from the grocery store, schools, and other shopping places is the ideal life. If you have the kind of job or access to great credit, you could be moving into this amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bath home on Tieton Dr in Yakima.
The Wendy’s in Yakima has been Abducted by Rick and Morty!
Adult Swim found the biggest hit in a long time with Rick and Morty, a genius Grandfather who travels the multiverse with his Grandson going on crazy adventures rarely to save the world but just to have fun and create mischief. Rick and Morty are known for their scifi hijinks...
Today Marks Day One of the Disappointing Single Afternoon Flight Option in Yakima
It's a day I've been dreading since I first learned about Yakima dropping to one flight earlier this year. Today marks the first time for who-knows-how long that you can only fly out of Yakima once a day and it's not even that convenient of a flight if you're connecting to somewhere else.
Legends Casino Welcomes Melissa Etheridge Sept 16th in Toppenish
Melissa Etheridge Performs at Legends Casino Hotel Event Center. Melissa Etheridge comes to Legends Casino Hotel Event Center in Toppenish, Washington on Friday, September 16th. Tickets are still available for purchase HERE.
KIMA TV
Major motorcycle crash on Nob Hill Wednesday night
YAKIMA -- A major motorcycle crash happened last night, Sept. 7, on 26th Ave. and Nob Hill. The crash happened around 9 p.m. and involved both a motorcycle and a vehicle. YPD says there were minor injuries to those involved in the crash.
KIMA TV
WATCH: driving through I-82 construction, what to expect
YAKIMA-- Watch KIMA reporter, Hunter Phipps, drive through the I-82 construction that began yesterday, Sept. 7. He gives some tips on when to travel and what to expect.
KIMA TV
A second Yakima Rent Fair planned after large turnout at the first one
YAKIMA -- Yakima residents will have another chance to apply for rental assistance at the second Yakima Rent Fair on Sept. 14th. The Yakima County Rental Assistance Program has announced another rent fair after the large turnout seen at the first one on August 17th. The program says over 230...
The Top 3 Best Breakfast Spots in Yakima
It's national Better Breakfast month, and we're celebrating in the Yakima Valley because we know how to do breakfast. There are plenty of great restaurants in the Yakima Valley but there are only a handful of breakfast places. The hardest part about this list is we've tried all of these places and more so it wasn't easy to narrow it down.
Cougar escapes capture at Randall Park despite officers tracking with drones, K9s
YAKIMA, Wash. — Local, county and state authorities searched for a cougar spotted in Randall Park for several hours Monday, but were not able to capture it. “We are unable to track the animal down, so we’re pretty confident it has moved on from the area,” Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife law enforcement Capt. Bob Weaver said.
nbcrightnow.com
Naches Road to spend three weeks with one lane only
YAKIMA, Wash. - S Naches Road will be down to one lane at Powerhouse Road from September 6 through September 21 while crews work on the Nelson Dam project. Lane closures will occur every day between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Flaggers and signs will be there to lead drivers.
