Ellensburg, WA

News Talk KIT

The Top 3 Bacon Burgers in the Yakima Valley

It's National Bacon Burger day in America, whether you take it with cheese or not is up to you, but it's a day to celebrate nonetheless. So, of course, we had to do some digging, as you can probably tell we love to eat around here so we know our food pretty well.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

5 Best Overated Desserts That You Can Find in Yakima All the Time

5 Best Overated Desserts That You Can Find in Yakima All the Time. You're hungry, aren't you? Want some dessert? We've got a hankering for some, too, but sometimes you might feel like certain desserts are really overrated in Yakima. That's okay because there's always a spot for more of them, after all, they are our favorites! We can't get enough of these 5 best overrated desserts that you can have all the time!
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Second Harvest and Numerica to give out gift cards for donations

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Numerica Credit Union has partnered with Second Harvest to hold Great Grocery Gifting pop-up events on September 8, where donations are rewarded with gift cards. Anyone who donates $50 to Second Harvest during the event will get a $50 gift card from the credit union to Yoke's Fresh Market, or Grocery Outlet for donations in Wenatchee.
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cougar spotted in Yakima park

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:14 p.m. An update from Suncomm Communications says the cougar was not found by officers. Those in the area are asked to stay safe and alert. If you see the cougar, call 9-1-1 immediately. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 10:47 a.m. A Cougar was spotted in Yakima's Randall Park...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Selah and Yakima Interconnect traffic to shift for one month

SELAH, Wash. — Traffic headed west on I-82 can expect a traffic shift for about a month between Selah and Yakima as work on the Twin Bridges continues. A section of SR 823 will be closed September 7-9 as crews prepare; then all traffic going west on I-82 will be shifted to SR 823 starting September 10 for a month.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley news in review

The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. The Yakima Police Department was unable to find a cougar that was seen Monday morning in the area of Randall Park. The department posted on Facebook that the animal was seen just...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

GET OUT! 5 Things Being Given Away for Free on Yakima Craigslist

Who says the best things in life aren't free? If you hop onto Craigslist, you can find an assortment of goodies that might make your entire day! The items you will find being given away for free on Yakima's Craigslist go beyond the city of Yakima. Yakima.Craigslist.org covers the Upper and Lower Valley plus Ellensburg and Cle Elum, too.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Local officials cautiously optimistic as elk season begins

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers. Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m. The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out. According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots. Overall the...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

This Million Dollar Home in Yakima is Not Far and It’s Amazing

Have you been dreaming of owning an amazing million dollar home in Yakima that is not to far from the city? Living in the country yet not being too distant from the grocery store, schools, and other shopping places is the ideal life. If you have the kind of job or access to great credit, you could be moving into this amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bath home on Tieton Dr in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Major motorcycle crash on Nob Hill Wednesday night

YAKIMA -- A major motorcycle crash happened last night, Sept. 7, on 26th Ave. and Nob Hill. The crash happened around 9 p.m. and involved both a motorcycle and a vehicle. YPD says there were minor injuries to those involved in the crash.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

The Top 3 Best Breakfast Spots in Yakima

It's national Better Breakfast month, and we're celebrating in the Yakima Valley because we know how to do breakfast. There are plenty of great restaurants in the Yakima Valley but there are only a handful of breakfast places. The hardest part about this list is we've tried all of these places and more so it wasn't easy to narrow it down.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Naches Road to spend three weeks with one lane only

YAKIMA, Wash. - S Naches Road will be down to one lane at Powerhouse Road from September 6 through September 21 while crews work on the Nelson Dam project. Lane closures will occur every day between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Flaggers and signs will be there to lead drivers.
YAKIMA, WA
