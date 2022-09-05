ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

WNBF News Radio 1290

Luma Preparation Closes Down Court Street in Downtown Binghamton

Morning commuters to downtown Binghamton got a surprise on Thursday morning when they found a chunk of Court Street closed down to prepare for the Luma Festival this weekend. In addition to closing down a chunk of Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, Luma Projection Arts Festival preparations have also caused a bit of a parking shortage in the surrounding area. In addition to the regularly scheduled road work going on in the area and the start of the school year, Thursday morning was a rough one for Binghamton commuters.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Steven Roy

Steven Lee Roy is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Roy has violated the terms of his probation. Roy was convicted of burglary. Roy is 38 years old. Roy has blue eyes and blonde hair, or is possibly bald. Roy is 5’7″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. Roy...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

The best Binghamton wing spots

There is nothing like eating a good chicken wing. In that first bite, you taste the deliciousness of the sauce, which hits the tongue with exuberance and excitement. Then comes the soft texture of the chicken, which is neither too juicy nor too dry. Afterward, it all comes together in a great bite that you get to dive right back into with a second bite. For those reasons, that first bite is always unmatched. Binghamton is home to some of the best wings you can have, so here is a list of the best wings in the Greater Binghamton area that give you that euphoric first bite.
BINGHAMTON, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Whitney Point, NY
City
Johnson City, NY
WETM 18 News

Drive-In-Bingo scheduled at Chemung County Fairgrounds

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care has announced that a Drive-In-Bingo event will take place in Horseheads later this month. For Drive-In-Bingo, numbers will be announced over short-distance FM radio frequency that seniors can listen to through their car radios. Participants will honk their horns when they […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Police hand out speeding tickets on first of of school

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – School is back in session across New York, which means the streets are busier with school buses, kids, and police. Officers from police departments across Chemung County were out on the first day of school, September 6, to enforce speed zone and school zone violations. The Elmira Heights Police Department […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Charged with Driving While Intoxicated in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says two people have been charged with Driving While Intoxicated among other charges. Richard Hayes, 58 of Newark Valley was arrested on September 2nd just before 8:30 p.m. He was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated, Open Container and Equipment Violation. Judith...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Person
George F. Johnson
whcuradio.com

No injuries in Ithaca DWI crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man was uninjured after crashing into a tree Sunday in front of Diane’s Automotive on West State Street. Police say Donald Kelly was drunk when his pickup truck collided head-on with the tree. Officers found the 64-year-old man, who’s accused of fleeing the scene after the crash, nearby.
ITHACA, NY
#Labor Day#100 Years Ago#Presbyterian#Gypsies#The Otselic Inn
whcuradio.com

Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sign-Ups Begin for Thanksgiving Baskets in Broome County

Catholic Charities of Broome County and United Way 211 are preparing for Thanksgiving by accepting sign-ups for Thanksgiving baskets. The sign-up period began September 6th and runs through October 14th. You can sign up for a basket by calling United Way 211 at 2-1-1 or 1-800-901-2180 Monday through Friday from...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

The Wall That Heals Coming to Sayre

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- A traveling tribute to the lives lost in the Vietnam War is coming to Sayre in October. The Wall that Heals is a three-quarter sale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC. It travels the country, bringing the wall to communities, giving Vietnam veterans the chance to see the wall, who might not have the chance to go to DC to see it in person.
SAYRE, PA
NewsBreak
Science
98.1 The Hawk

Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project Underway in Binghamton

At a press conference on Thursday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the details of the Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project, now underway in Binghamton. Work on the $1.2 million project began on Glenwood Avenue between Clinton Street and Prospect Street earlier this week, closing the street to through traffic while remaining open to local traffic for businesses. Signed detours are in place for through traffic on Clinton Street, Mygatt Street and Prospect Street.
BINGHAMTON, NY

